Students in Hanoi back to school after three months off

Secondary and high school students in Hanoi have been back to school on May 4 after three months off as a preventive measure against COVID-19 pandemic.
Students in Viet Duc high school in Hoan Kiem district, Hanoi are back to school on May 4 morning (Photo: VNA)
Body temperature of all teachers and students are measured before they enter the school (Photo: VNA)
Students from Viet Duc high school are under temperature measurement before entering the school (Photo: VNA)
All teachers and students are required to go under body temperature measurement before entering the school (Photo: VNA)
Students in Viet Duc high school in Hoan Kiem district, Hanoi are back to school on May 4 morning (Photo: VNA)
OR QUICK LOGIN
Forgot Password?
Confirmation Code