04/05/2020 10:23:54 (GMT +7)
Students in Hanoi back to school after three months off

 
 
04/05/2020    10:21 GMT+7

Secondary and high school students in Hanoi have been back to school on May 4 after three months off as a preventive measure against COVID-19 pandemic.

Students in Hanoi back to school after three months off

Students in Viet Duc high school in Hoan Kiem district, Hanoi are back to school on May 4 morning (Photo: VNA)

Students in Hanoi back to school after three months off


Body temperature of all teachers and students are measured before they enter the school (Photo: VNA)

Students in Hanoi back to school after three months off



Students from Viet Duc high school are under temperature measurement before entering the school (Photo: VNA)

 
Students in Hanoi back to school after three months off



All teachers and students are required to go under body temperature measurement before entering the school (Photo: VNA)

Students in Hanoi back to school after three months off


Students in Viet Duc high school in Hoan Kiem district, Hanoi are back to school on May 4 morning (Photo: VNA)

 
 

Other News

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 4
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 4
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Vietnam records no new community COVID-19 infection for 18 straight days

61 people killed in traffic accidents over holiday weekend
61 people killed in traffic accidents over holiday weekend
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

Sixty-one people have died and 48 others injured on Vietnam’s roads over the three-day holiday weekend.

Coronavirus: Russia's cases rise by 10,000 in one-day record
Coronavirus: Russia's cases rise by 10,000 in one-day record
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Russia's cases jump by 10,633 in one day, as Moscow's mayor warns the peak is yet to come.

100 days of COVID-19 in Vietnam
100 days of COVID-19 in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

May 2 marks the 100th day since COVID-19 appeared in Vietnam. VNS presents a timeline of the pandemic.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 3
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 3
SOCIETYicon  03/05/2020 

Vietnam yet to declare itself COVID-19 free: health official

Private schools search for help amid Covid-19 difficulties
Private schools search for help amid Covid-19 difficulties
SOCIETYicon  03/05/2020 

41,000 teachers and employees in HCM City have been laid off temporarily or lost their jobs as private schools face shutdown threat.

Venezuela prison riot leaves more than 40 dead
Venezuela prison riot leaves more than 40 dead
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

The prisoners rioted over a lack of food and water, with quarantine measures halting family visits.

Silent trips in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic
Silent trips in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  03/05/2020 

Since the coronavirus outbreak began in HCM City, every day has been a busy one for health workers at Emergency Centre 115.

Vietnamese citizens brought home from UAE
Vietnamese citizens brought home from UAE
SOCIETYicon  03/05/2020 

Nearly 300 Vietnamese citizens were brought home from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on May 2-3 under the coordination among Vietnam’s relevant agencies, the Vietnamese Embassy in UAE, national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and UAE authorities.

US citizen in distress on Saigon River rescued
US citizen in distress on Saigon River rescued
SOCIETYicon  03/05/2020 

Border guards of Ho Chi Minh City on May 2 morning rescued a US citizen in distress on the Saigon River.

Ultimate value of human rights is protecting human lives
Ultimate value of human rights is protecting human lives
SOCIETYicon  02/05/2020 

During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has already killed tens of thousands of people around the world, Vietnam has been one of the few countries whose approach to containing the pandemic has been undeniably successful.

Filipino adrift at sea saved by Binh Dinh fishermen, border guards
Filipino adrift at sea saved by Binh Dinh fishermen, border guards
SOCIETYicon  03/05/2020 

A Filipino fisherman found exhausted and adrift at sea has been saved by fishermen and border guards of the central province of Binh Dinh.

Vietnam braces for heat wave next week, temperature up to 40oC
Vietnam braces for heat wave next week, temperature up to 40oC
SOCIETYicon  02/05/2020 

A heat wave is expected to soon sweep through northern and central Vietnam next week, with temperatures jumping to 38-40 degrees Celsius, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 2
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 2
SOCIETYicon  02/05/2020 

Vietnam reports no new COVID-19 cases in community for 16 days, total remains at 270

Nghe An student wins scholarships to 15 US universities
Nghe An student wins scholarships to 15 US universities
SOCIETYicon  02/05/2020 

A high school student in the central province of Nghe An has just won scholarships worth USD1.8 million offered by 15 universities in the US.

Vietnamese people banned from taking potentially dangerous jobs abroad
Vietnamese people banned from taking potentially dangerous jobs abroad
SOCIETYicon  02/05/2020 

Vietnamese people will be banned from doing hazardous jobs while overseas, including massage, under a new decree which will take effect from this month.

Severe heat wave to hit Vietnam's northern region
Severe heat wave to hit Vietnam's northern region
SOCIETYicon  02/05/2020 

A severe heat wave is forecasted to hit the northern and central regions from May 2 according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

Bailout package reaches people in need
Bailout package reaches people in need
VIDEOicon  01/05/2020 

Many people across Vietnam have been adversely affected by COVID-19, prompting the government to release a bailout package worth VND62 trillion ($2.66 billion) in early April. The package has since been reaching needy people.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asian May 1
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asian May 1
SOCIETYicon  01/05/2020 

PM orders investigation of Covid-19 testing equipment procurement

Japanese teacher breaks barriers with autistic Vietnamese children
Japanese teacher breaks barriers with autistic Vietnamese children
FEATUREicon  01/05/2020 

Ito Mai, a 40-year-old Japanese teacher for children with autism in the central city of Da Nang, starts each day with a special cup of coffee.

Latest news

