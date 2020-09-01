Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
03/09/2020 09:09:27 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Students in Hanoi head back to school

03/09/2020    09:02 GMT+7

Students across Hanoi went back to school on September 1 following the conclusion of the summer break, almost one month later than originally scheduled due to the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic across the country.

students in hanoi head back to school on september 1 hinh 1

The first day of the new school term for each grade falls on September 1, whilst the ceremony to mark the new academic year will be held on September 5.

students in hanoi head back to school on september 1 hinh 2

As a result of the complicated developments relating to the COVID-19 epidemic, students are required to have their body temperature checked whilst they must also take measures such as washing their hands with sanitizer at the school’s gate and wearing face masks. Pictured are students from Trang An Primary School as they undergo a body temperature check at the school gate

students in hanoi head back to school on september 1 hinh 3

students in hanoi head back to school on september 1 hinh 4

A range of COVID-19 epidemic prevention measures have been strictly implemented at Archimedes Academy Primary School

students in hanoi head back to school on september 1 hinh 5

Many first-grade pupils are amazed at being able to enter the school for the very first time

students in hanoi head back to school on september 1 hinh 6

The first day of the new school term usually involves a meeting between teachers and students with textbooks and learning materials being fully prepared ahead of the new academic year

students in hanoi head back to school on september 1 hinh 7

Students gather in front of the school’s yard before being instructed to head to their classroom by the teacher

students in hanoi head back to school on september 1 hinh 8

A number of epidemic prevention measures are also taken when students are in class

students in hanoi head back to school on september 1 hinh 9
 

 Pupils from Trang An Primary School don face masks whilst in the classroom

students in hanoi head back to school on september 1 hinh 10

students in hanoi head back to school on september 1 hinh 11

Students from Viet Duc High School in Hoan Kiem district are eager to go back to school

students in hanoi head back to school on september 1 hinh 12

students in hanoi head back to school on september 1 hinh 13

students in hanoi head back to school on september 1 hinh 14

students in hanoi head back to school on september 1 hinh 15

students in hanoi head back to school on september 1 hinh 16

Students at Nguyen Du Secondary School in Tu Liem district

VOV

VN schools ready for opening ceremony, new academic year

More than 50 provinces and cities nationwide have announced schedules for the new school year and prepared scenarios to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic.

 
 

.
9+ model changes society’s view of vocational training
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Formal training carried out hand in hand with vocational training for students graduating from secondary high school, known as the 9+ model, has gradually changed society’s perspective on vocational education.

Healthcare app allows customers to stay at home and order medicine
SOCIETYicon  31/08/2020 

It’s every mother’s nightmare. Late at night, child with a high-temperature and no pharmacy open to buy any medication.

Hanoi streets colourful to celebrate National Day
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

All streets in Hanoi are decorated with flags, flowers and banners to celebrate the 75th anniversary of National Day (September 2, 1945 - September 2, 2020).

Two new COVID-19 cases reported on Sept. 2 afternoon
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

Vietnam recorded two more COVID-19 cases on September 2 afternoon, including one community infection in northern Hai Duong province and one imported case in south central Khanh Hoa province.

Vietnam reports no new community COVID-19 infections for four days
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 cases on September 2 morning, marking the fourth consecutive day without infections in the community.

Hanoi struggles to speed up public investment disbursement
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

Problems remain in the implementation of Hanoi’s middle-term public investment plan for the 2016 to 2020 period, vice chairwoman of the city’s People’s Council Phung Thi Hong Ha said on Tuesday.

Strict COVID-19 preventive measures needed at markets
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Many traditional markets in HCM City are paying more attention to COVID-19 prevention, but some small traders and local residents are not taking necessary precautions.

Ha Tinh farmer turns wasteland into farm
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Six years ago, Doan Van Ha, 53, residing in Luu Vinh Son Commune, Thach Ha District took a risk and borrowed VND1 billion (US$42,860) from his friends and a local bank to turn a wasteland filled with rocks into a livestock and fruit tree farm.

Hanoi targets to fulfill education plan while preventing COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Director of Hanoi Department of Education and Training Chu Xuan Dung talks about the city’s preparations for the new academic year in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Residents plant moss rose along rural roads to tackle littering
SOCIETYicon  02/09/2020 

Huynh Thi Thu Huong, 46, waters moss roses she grows along a 100-metre section of a rural road linking to her house in Village 2, Quy Duc Commune, HCM City’s Binh Chanh District.

Border soldiers foster disadvantaged children
SOCIETYicon  02/09/2020 

Thirteen-year-old Po Loong Chuyen used to get up at 5am every Monday to walk to a boarding school 10 kilometres from his house. He only went home at the weekend and helped his grandfather on the farm.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia September 1
SOCIETYicon  01/09/2020 

No new COVID-cases recorded on September 1 morning

Hanoi suspends pilot iParking service from September 1
SOCIETYicon  01/09/2020 

After two years, Hanoi has put off the trial operation of iParking service from September 1 as it has fallen short of expectations.

Free stay permit waivers extended until September 30
SOCIETYicon  01/09/2020 

Foreigners who entered Vietnam from March 1 can have their temporary stay permits automatically extended for another month until September 30, the Immigration Department announced on Monday.

D-exam group's highest scorer is girl from Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  01/09/2020 

Nguyen Ngoc Khanh from the High School for the Gifted under the Hanoi University of Education scored first in the D-exam group at the high school finals.

Runway upgrade at Tan Son Nhat int’l airport to finish in early 2021
SOCIETYicon  01/09/2020 

The Minister of Transport has urged contractors to complete the upgrade of four taxiways and one of HCM City’s Tan Son Nhat international airport’s two runways by the year-end to meet heightened travel demand for the Lunar New Year holiday. 

Quang Ninh: 450-kilo bomb unearthed
SOCIETYicon  01/09/2020 

A bomb weighing 450 kilos was revealed while workers levelling a land plot in Dong Trieu Town, Quang Ninh Province.



A visit to Vietnam’s richest commune
SOCIETYicon  01/09/2020 

Hai Minh in Hai Hau district in the northern province of Nam Dinh is a rural commune, but also  home to villas and mansions worth hundreds of thousands of USD. It is known as one of the richest rural communes in Vietnam.

11,000 high school students in Danang to be tested for Covid-19 before final exams
SOCIETYicon  01/09/2020 

The authorities of Da Nang City yesterday collected samples for Covid-19 tests for 11,000 students who are planning to attend the high school graduation exams on September 3-5. This task was scheduled to be completed within one day.

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

