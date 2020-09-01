Students in Hanoi head back to school

Students across Hanoi went back to school on September 1 following the conclusion of the summer break, almost one month later than originally scheduled due to the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic across the country.

The first day of the new school term for each grade falls on September 1, whilst the ceremony to mark the new academic year will be held on September 5.

As a result of the complicated developments relating to the COVID-19 epidemic, students are required to have their body temperature checked whilst they must also take measures such as washing their hands with sanitizer at the school’s gate and wearing face masks. Pictured are students from Trang An Primary School as they undergo a body temperature check at the school gate

A range of COVID-19 epidemic prevention measures have been strictly implemented at Archimedes Academy Primary School

Many first-grade pupils are amazed at being able to enter the school for the very first time

The first day of the new school term usually involves a meeting between teachers and students with textbooks and learning materials being fully prepared ahead of the new academic year

Students gather in front of the school’s yard before being instructed to head to their classroom by the teacher

A number of epidemic prevention measures are also taken when students are in class

Pupils from Trang An Primary School don face masks whilst in the classroom

Students from Viet Duc High School in Hoan Kiem district are eager to go back to school

Students at Nguyen Du Secondary School in Tu Liem district

