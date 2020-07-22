Students speak up for gender equality

Nguyen Hoang Minh Thu, a 10th grade student from the southern city of Can Tho, won a competition entitled 'Generation Equality: The Future I Want' with the message: “We don’t speak for women or men’s rights, we speak for human rights”.

Le Thi Lan Phuong, from UN Women Vietnam, introduces the competition in Hanoi. — Photo courtesy of the organiser

“Now I just contribute a small voice, but I believe that I will inspire others and spread my message, then there will be other voices to speak up for gender equality,” the winner of the English category said.

Tran Tuan Anh from the Academy of Journalism and Communications won in the Vietnamese category.

The competition wrapped up on July 20 after two months. The event was co-organised by the International School of Business of Banking Academy and UN Women with the aim to listen to and spread stories told by Vietnamese people calling for gender equality.

The competition attracted 500 students throughout the country to participate in Public Speaking and Debate in Vietnamese and English categories.

Singer Trong Hieu took part as the guest artist of the competition. He sent a message that “we live under the same sky, so speak up and choose your future.”

“If you as the human beings have got the rights and the freedom to decide and to do whatever you want in your life and get rewarded for the work that you deserve without any difference whether you are man or woman,” he said.

Elisa Fernandez Saenz, UN Women Representative in Vietnam, said the competition aims to raise young Vietnamese people’s awareness of their role in speaking and acting on gender equality.

“They are encouraged to eliminate the prejudice to restrict the development of all genders. Gender equality is not a problem of one generation, it’s our concern, our future.” VNS

