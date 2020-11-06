Students to learn robotic programming in primary school

STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) education and robotic programming training have been proposed for curricula from the primary to high education level.

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) is collecting opinions on the draft about a project on training skills and human resources for digital transformation by 2025 with a vision until 2030.

Under the draft, short-term and full-time long-term training modes are proposed.

It is expected that by 2025, 80 percent of central cities and provinces would build digital transformation networks for at least 70 percent of their communes or wards, while at least 10,000 workers at state agencies would be required to undergo short-term training on digital transformation and digital skills.

The project sets the goal of having 60 percent of university graduates tested in basic information technology and digital transformation skills.

Sixty percent of teachers at education establishments must be trained in digital skills, STEM/STEAM/STEAME education skills and online teaching skills.

At least 50 percent of education establishments from primary education to high education levels will organize the teaching of subjects on digital skills, digital technology and STEM/STEAM/STEAME education.

The goals will be even higher for 2030, when 100 percent of central cities and provinces will build digital transformation networks to the commune level, 90 percent of graduates will be tested in IT skills, 90 percent of education establishments will teach subjects on digital skills, and 90 percent of teachers will undergo training on digital skills.

New disciplines in digital technology, economy, society

To reach the goals, a number of tasks and projects will need to be implemented, including raising public awareness of the need for digital transformation and short-term training courses on digital transformation.

One of the crucial points of the project is having specialists with high qualifications and capability in digital transformation, which means producing more engineers and bachelors in digital technology, digital economy and digital society.

For digital technology, universities need to open new majors and increase the training quotas in AI (artificial intelligence), cloud computing, IoT (Internet of Things), Blockchain, next-generation network technology, automation, smart robot, data science and financial technology.

As for the digital economy, it is necessary to open new majors in digital administration, digital management, digital business, digital transactions, digital finance, digital banking, online services and digital data analysis.

In order to obtain these fundamental changes, the draft project suggests putting digital skills and cybersecurity in the teaching curriculum in all grades from primary to high education levels.

Thanh Hung

Education Ministry, publishing houses test new content on textbooks Previously, publishing houses collaborated with authors to organize textbook 'experiments', but in the coming time, these will be carried out with the participation of the Ministry of Education and Training (MOET).