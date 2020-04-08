Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
13/04/2020
SOCIETY
 
 
Vietnamese students write graduation theses per orders from enterprises

 
 
13/04/2020

The topics of many graduation theses are coming from the ideas of users or projects ordered by enterprises.

Nguyen Truong Minh Long is the head of student team No 13 at the HCM City University of Technology and Education. The team has carried out research on classifying mangoes according to weight and defects, and processed data with cloud computing.

Vietnamese students write graduation theses per orders from enterprises



Long said the research uses image processing technology and mass quantitative research methods to define the size and discover defects on mango, and store and analyze data on cloud computing.

The machine creates a database to analyze the quality of mangoes each year and each garden to help farmers find the best solutions for farming.

By supporting farmers in sowing and harvesting vegetables, Tran Duy Long, Tran Quang Duy Nguyen and Bui Thanh Phong, who are also students at the school, have created a vegetable farming and harvesting machine utilizing delta robot, a type of parallel robot consisting of three arms connected to universal joints at the base.

The demand for vegetables is high, which requires a quick mass production process. Farmers face difficulties as they both have to grow and harvest huge volumes of vegetables within a short time on a large cultivation area.

The students decided to use delta robot in a machine which can support the sowing of seedlings and farm produce harvesting. The invention helps save time for digging holes in soil and sowing seedlings.

The machine has a hole digging unit. The delta robot picks up seedlings from nursery pots and puts into the holes. It is 100 percent automatic and users need to put the trays with seedlings into the machine.

According to Nguyen Truong Thinh, Dean of Mechanical Engineering Faculty of the HCM City University of Technology and Education, the graduate theses can reflect the training quality of the faculty.

Nearly 50 percent of theses have been prepared based on the users’ ideas or the orders from enterprises, and have high practicability.

According to Thinh, there are valuable inventions among graduate theses, including large-sized banana leaf mop machine and mold systems. Some research works have successfully called for investments to become commercialized.

For FPT University students, a graduate thesis is not a book which will be stored at the school’s library after the graduation defending ceremony, but the springboard for students to start a business.

VND200 million was the total investment capital from different sources to fund Media Streaming for watchinh online videos feveloped by a group of five students at the school. The project originated from a graduate thesis.

Linh Ha 

