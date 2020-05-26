Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
27/05/2020 10:30:08 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Sugarcane farmers in Soc Trang Province unable to sell crop

 
 
27/05/2020    10:23 GMT+7

Sugarcane farmers in Cu Lao Dung District, the largest sugarcane producer in Soc Trang Province, are likely to lose 150ha of sugarcane since they cannot find buyers for their crop, which is ready for harvest.

Sugarcane farmers in Soc Trang Province unable to sell crop

The district has around 3,900ha of sugarcane in the 2019 -20 sugarcane season.

The Soc Trang Sugar Joint Stock Company, the district’s main sugarcane producer, recently stopped buying.

Traders who buy sugarcane for making juice have also reduced their buying because of the impact the COVID – 19 pandemic.

Sugarcane farmers have earned very little or even suffered losses because of low prices and lack of demand.

In recent years they have suffered from low prices and demand volatility because of low sugar prices, according to the farmers.

Many whose fields are near roads have switched to growing sugarcane varieties used for making juice.

But Dang Thi Cam Giang, who has grown one such variety on two hectares in Đại Ân 1 Commune, said she has been able to sell only 0.5ha of sugarcane so far.

If she cannot sell the rest within half a month, she would have to cut down and throw away her sugarcane to start a new crop, she said.

The rainy season has begun in the district and farmers are starting to plant the 2020 – 21 crop.

 

The district plans to grow 3,500ha of sugarcane, but this target is difficult to achieve because of unsteady prices and inclement weather, according to the district Bureau of Agriculture and Rural Development.

The area under sugarcane area would continue to decline since more and more farmers would switch to other crops that offer better incomes, it said.

In 2010 it used to be 8,500ha.

Many farmers have since switched to other crops on unproductive fields, mostly longan, mango, green peel and pink flesh grapefruit, and vegetables or to aquaculture.

This increased the district’s agriculture production value from VND120 million (US$5,100) per hectare in 2015 to VND145 million ($6,200) now.

Local authorities plan to completely stop growing sugarcane and switch to other crops, especially fruits, since the islet district’s fertile soil is suitable for orchards.  VNS

Local sugar firms concerned by reduced import tariffs under ATIGA

Local sugar firms concerned by reduced import tariffs under ATIGA

Domestic sugar companies are worried about losses in the local market as the ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement (ATIGA) will lower the tax rates for sugar imports from ASEAN markets to only 0%-5% on January 1 next year.  

Mekong Delta farmers switch to other crops in response to climate change

Mekong Delta farmers switch to other crops in response to climate change

More farmers in the Mekong Delta have restructured their crop cultivation to adapt to the effects of climate change.

 
 

Other News

.
Ho Chi Minh City trains teachers who going to teach new textbooks
Ho Chi Minh City trains teachers who going to teach new textbooks
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

In its report to the municipal People’s Committee, the Department of Education and Training said that it is going to train primary teachers who are going to teach new textbooks.

Barbershops in pickup trucks give free haircuts to poor residents in HCMC
Barbershops in pickup trucks give free haircuts to poor residents in HCMC
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Lately, barbershops in pickup trucks have traveled in roads in Ho Chi Minh City to offer free haircuts to poor residents.

Sedge harvesting in Phu Yen
Sedge harvesting in Phu Yen
PHOTOSicon  15 giờ trước 

Sedge is a grass-like plant growing near water. They are easily found in the area of O Loan Lagoon in Phu Yen’s Tuy An District. 

HCM City unveils plans to restructure media
HCM City unveils plans to restructure media
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

HCM City plans to restructure its media industry and post-revamp will have a total of 19 outlets comprising seven newspapers, one radio and television station each and 10 magazines.

First Zika virus infection detected this year in Vietnam
First Zika virus infection detected this year in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Health on May 25 confirmed that a 25-year-old man in Da Nang city has been infected with Zika virus, becoming the first case of this infection in Vietnam this year.

Coronavirus: Sleepless nights for doctors in a war zone
Coronavirus: Sleepless nights for doctors in a war zone
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

People in Afghanistan dared to hope for peace, but they are now fighting both violence and the virus.

HCM City to assess pre-feasibility report for Metro Line No 5
HCM City to assess pre-feasibility report for Metro Line No 5
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

HCM City People’s Committee has instructed departments to assess a pre-feasibility study report for the first phase of the Metro Line No 5 project.

$43.47-million Hanoi 600 bus stop shelter project proposed
$43.47-million Hanoi 600 bus stop shelter project proposed
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Up to 600 bus stop shelters are expected to be built in Hanoi with a total investment capital of VND1 trillion (USD43.47 million).

Prison terms proposed for people involved in exam scandal
Prison terms proposed for people involved in exam scandal
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

The People’s Procuracy in the northern province of Son La on Sunday proposed prison terms from two to 25 years for 12 defendants involved in test score manipulation in the 2018 national high school examinations.

Dong Nai prosecutes director associated with fatal wall collapse
Dong Nai prosecutes director associated with fatal wall collapse
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

The Dong Nai investigative police agency has decided to prosecute and temporarily detain Ha Duy Hai, director of Ha Hai Nga construction firm, for his alleged responsibility in a wall collapse that killed 10 people and injured 14 others 11 days ago.

One student killed, 12 injured as tree falls at school
One student killed, 12 injured as tree falls at school
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

A student has been killed and 12 others were injured after a large tree fell on them at a secondary school in HCM City’s District 3 on Tuesday morning.

Three died as scaffolding cable snaps in Kon Tum
Three died as scaffolding cable snaps in Kon Tum
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Three workers died and many others were injured after a scaffolding cable snapped at a hydro-power plant project in Kon Tom Province on May 25.

No Smoking Challenge 2020 online contest launched
No Smoking Challenge 2020 online contest launched
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

An online contest on tobacco harm prevention was launched across Việt Nam from now till May 31 to celebrate the World No Tobacco Day (May 31) and the National No Tobacco Week 2020 (May 25-31).

Campaign on dangers of smoking carried out at bus stations
Campaign on dangers of smoking carried out at bus stations
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

An information campaign on the dangers of smoking and smoking in public is being carried out at eight bus and ferry stations in HCM City from May 2020 to June 2021 on the occasion of the World Smoke-Free Day on May 31.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 26
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 26
SOCIETYicon  26/05/2020 

HCMC quarantines 303 people from Europe
 

Coronavirus outbreak: Five ways Europe is easing lockdown
Coronavirus outbreak: Five ways Europe is easing lockdown
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Jogging in a Madrid park, having a Czech beer, taking a Greek ferry - Europe is opening up more.

HCM City to merge three districts to create innovative hub
HCM City to merge three districts to create innovative hub
SOCIETYicon  26/05/2020 

The HCM City Department of Home Affairs has submitted a plan to the People's Committee on the merger of three districts and 19 wards in the eastern side of the city.

Coronavirus: Spain to stop quarantining arrivals from 1 July
Coronavirus: Spain to stop quarantining arrivals from 1 July
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Foreign visitors to Spain will no longer have to undergo a two-week quarantine from 1 July, the government has announced.

Coffee farms see high yields from new trees
Coffee farms see high yields from new trees
SOCIETYicon  26/05/2020 

Coffee farms in Kon Tum Province are producing higher yields from new coffee trees and older trees grafter with young shoots. 

Youngsters share views on building the future
Youngsters share views on building the future
SOCIETYicon  26/05/2020 

Hundreds of Vietnamese youngsters across the country took part in the online UN75 Youth Forum on Sunday to discuss what they want in the future, a key theme of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 