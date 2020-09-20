Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Summer libraries welcome 7,000 children in Nghe An

23/09/2020    06:49 GMT+7

Some 7,000 children in Tuong Duong district, in the central province of Nghe An, have enjoyed their summer break at local libraries.

Summer libraries welcome 7,000 children in Nghe An
Children at a Summer Library in Tuong Duong District, the central province of Nghe An. —Photo baonghean.vn

The Summer Library project was co-organised by the local Youth Union, volunteers and teachers. 

Moong Van Phuong, a Kho Mu-ethnic minority teacher at Nhon Mai Primary School, turned his house into a Summer Library for children in Nhon Mai Commune since July.

Phuong and his wife Vi Thi Huong, secretary of the commune’s Youth Union, called on people to donate old books, newspapers and stories to open the library.

Phuong said his house was large, so he often organised games and prepared gifts for the children to encourage them to go to the library every day.

Huong said the titles were diverse, including folk tales, short stories about President Ho Chi Minh and celebrities, self-help books, history books and some publications about child abuse prevention.

Thanks to the library, children visited every day instead of going swimming in local streams and rivers which can be dangerous, she said.

Le Thanh Tung, a leader of a voluntary team from the province’s Vinh University, said his 15-member team went to Tam Hop Commune in Tuong Duong District to help set up a Summer Library in July.

The team spent two weeks teaching local children to read, organise games and teach English for free, he added.

“In the commune, children start learning English at 12 (instead of at 6 like in cities and urban areas), so we wanted to introduce English to them and motivate them to learn in the future,” he said.

They were very excited to learn English, they enjoyed being able to count and introduce themselves in English, he said.

Lo Van Giap, Secretary of the district’s Youth Union, said Tuong Duong was a poor border district, with six ethnic groups living together, the Tiền Phong (Vanguard) online newspaper reported.

 

During the summer, ethnic-minority children often had to follow their parents to work on the field or stay at home alone, he said.

Therefore, the youth union organised the Summer Libraries in order to help the children have a more meaningful summer break, he added.

Parents welcomed the model because they knew their children could have a safe and healthy summer while avoiding dangerous activities, he said.

To open the libraries, the district's Youth Union coordinated with communes, villages, hamlets and schools to gather donated books and newspapers. It also sent volunteers to help children read, he said.

There were four teams of volunteer students at local universities in the provinces helping with the programme.

“We integrated culture, arts, life skills-based education, as well as teaching kids how to be safe in the water and COVID-19 prevention,” he said.

The Summer Libraries attracted a large number of children, he said.

Mai Son Commune was the first commune in the district to run the model, receiving praise from both children and parents, he said.

Soon, 17 communes across the district had started the Summer Library model to help more than 7,000 children, he said.

Although the new school year began on September 5, the libraries would stay open at the weekend.  VNS

Other News

.
Universities offer assistance to students as tuition fees increase
Universities offer assistance to students as tuition fees increase
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Universities have developed a variety of assistance programmes to help students access higher education, including loans, scholarships, housing and food aid.

New Thu Duc City to be set up within HCM City as special, livable innovation area
New Thu Duc City to be set up within HCM City as special, livable innovation area
FEATUREicon  3 giờ trước 

Thu Duc is expected to be the ‘nucleus’ of HCM City’s implementation of a smart, knowledge-based city, according to Director of HCM City Planning and Architecture Department Nguyen Thanh Nha.

Safety first when reopening international flights
Safety first when reopening international flights
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Doctor Luong Hoai Nam, an aviation expert, talks to VietnamPlus online newspaper about measures to ensure the efficiency of Vietnam’s resumption of international flights.

Teachers oppose use of smartphones during lessons
Teachers oppose use of smartphones during lessons
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Many teachers have expressed their disagreement with the new regulation on allowing students to use phones during lessons, saying that it would be difficult to control students.

New SARS-CoV-2 testing plan approved
New SARS-CoV-2 testing plan approved
SOCIETYicon  22/09/2020 

The Health Ministry on September 21 issued Decision No.4042/QD-BYT on approving the SARS-CoV-2 testing plan amid COVID-19 pandemic in replace of Decision No. 2245/QD-BYT dated April 22.

Over 1,700 Vietnamese workers illegally remain in South Korea
Over 1,700 Vietnamese workers illegally remain in South Korea
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

As many as 1,750 Vietnamese workers are illegally staying in South Korea after the expiry of their labour contracts, according to the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.

Vaccination hole exists in remote disadvantaged areas
Vaccination hole exists in remote disadvantaged areas
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Vaccinations must take place safely and effectively, particularly in remote disadvantaged areas where vaccination coverage remained modest, Deputy Health Minister Do Xuan Tuyen said yesterday.

HCM City develops plan for underground spaces
HCM City develops plan for underground spaces
SOCIETYicon  22/09/2020 

Ho Chi Minh City authorities are developing a plan for design and construction of underground spaces around metro line stations as part of an effort to renovate its inner districts and develop infrastructure in the next five years.

Luxury hotels ready to receive guests quarantined after arrival
Luxury hotels ready to receive guests quarantined after arrival
SOCIETYicon  22/09/2020 

Eight hotels in Hanoi, selected to lodge people during quarantine, are ready to receive guests. The room rate is set at VND1.2-4 million per day.

Trial begins in HCM City of group involved in police station bombings
Trial begins in HCM City of group involved in police station bombings
SOCIETYicon  22/09/2020 

The People’s Court of HCM City on September 21 opened a trial of 17 suspects - who are members of “Trieu dai Viet” (Viet Dynasty) - charged with “terrorism to oppose the people’s administration” in line with Article 113 of the 2015 Penal Code.

Passengers must spend 6 days at concentrated quarantine centers after entering VN
Passengers must spend 6 days at concentrated quarantine centers after entering VN
SOCIETYicon  22/09/2020 

With two continuous tests of negative results after their entry, those who enter Vietnam to work for a period of over 14 days can go home or to their accommodations for self-isolation, according to the latest Ministry of Health’s temporary guide.

Hanoi authorities propose VND65trn for Metro Line 5
Hanoi authorities propose VND65trn for Metro Line 5
SOCIETYicon  22/09/2020 

Hanoi has submitted a proposal to invest over VND65trn (USD2.7bn) in Metro Line 5 project linking Van Cao Street and the Hoa Lac High-tech Park.

Personnel training begins for HCM City’s first metro route
Personnel training begins for HCM City’s first metro route
SOCIETYicon  22/09/2020 

Training of personnel who will operate and manage HCM City’s metro line No 1 has begun, according to the HCM City Urban Railway Company Ltd No 1 (HURC 1).

Strategy developed to wipe out HIV-AIDS
Strategy developed to wipe out HIV-AIDS
SOCIETYicon  22/09/2020 

Associate Professor Nguyen Hoang Long, Director General of the Vietnam Administration for HIV/AIDS Control, talks about the country’s fight against the virus over the last 30 years.

Sending grass-based bags to the world
Sending grass-based bags to the world
SOCIETYicon  22/09/2020 

With a desire to make use of traditional materials combined with modern leather to create environmentally-friendly products, Tran Van Hung in Thanh Hoa province has been making bags from grass for over two years.

Who should benefit from government COVID relief packages?
Who should benefit from government COVID relief packages?
SOCIETYicon  22/09/2020 

Nearly eight months since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic, more than 950,000 people have died from the disease.

Mekong Delta farmers wait for floodwaters
Mekong Delta farmers wait for floodwaters
SOCIETYicon  21/09/2020 

Farmers in the Mekong Delta’s upstream areas are waiting for the flood season, which brings sediment to rice fields and other areas of aquatic resources. 

PM urges site clearance of key transport projects in the south
PM urges site clearance of key transport projects in the south
SOCIETYicon  21/09/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has sent an urgent order to HCM City and Dong Nai Province authorities to complete site clearance for the Ben Luc-Long Thanh Expressway project in the fourth quarter of this year.

Storm Noul death toll rises to 6, Thua Thien-Hue hardest hit
Storm Noul death toll rises to 6, Thua Thien-Hue hardest hit
SOCIETYicon  21/09/2020 

Two days after bartering central Vietnam, storm Noul has left six dead and 112 injured while damaging tens of thousands of houses across the region.

An old-fashioned market that evokes nostalgia
An old-fashioned market that evokes nostalgia
SOCIETYicon  21/09/2020 

The old-fashioned Van Phuc market opens on thr 5th, 10th, 15th, 20th, 25th and 30th of lunar month, in Ha Dong district, Hanoi. The market attracts many people, including those who come here as a habit.

More News

