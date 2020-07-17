Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
19/07/2020 16:24:29 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Super-tiny houses remain a problem in Hanoi

19/07/2020    16:16 GMT+7

Hanoi is experiencing rapid urbanisation with many roads being extended and new roads built. As a result, tiny and strangely-shaped houses have sprouted up on the leftover lands.

Super-tiny and strangely-shaped houses have been a problem in Hanoi for a long time. In 2018, Hanoi authorities ordered a review and possible seizure of super tiny and narrow houses for public use such as gardens but the plan hasn't been realised.

As the old tiny houses still haven't been dealt with, new houses appeared along with new road projects.

Some photos of the houses:

 

Tiny and strangely-shaped houses in Hanoi

Dtinews

 
 

Other News

.
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia July 19
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 19
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Vietnam goes through 94 days without COVID-19 infections in community hinh anh 1

Military doctor makes history in transplanting limb from living donor
Military doctor makes history in transplanting limb from living donor
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

The world’s first limb transplant from a living donor was successfully conducted in April by surgeon Nguyen The Hoang and his colleagues at the Upper Limb Surgery and Microsurgery Department of Hanoi’s Central Military Hospital 108.

Coronavirus: WHO reports record single-day global increase in cases
Coronavirus: WHO reports record single-day global increase in cases
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

The number of new cases has surpassed 250,000 in a day, the World Health Organization says.

Conjoined twins successfully separated in Ho Chi Minh City
Conjoined twins successfully separated in Ho Chi Minh City
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The 12-hour operation to separate conjoined twins in Vietnam, with the participation of nearly 100 medics, has made headlines in foreign newspapers.

Young man drives blood donation movement in Central Highlands
Young man drives blood donation movement in Central Highlands
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

The noble act of blood donation goes a long way to saving lives and one young man in the Central Highlands has played a significant role in delivering safe blood to the needy in hospitals.

CAAV: All Pakistani pilots in Vietnam have valid licenses
CAAV: All Pakistani pilots in Vietnam have valid licenses
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) confirmed on July 17 that all Pakistani pilots working for Vietnamese airlines have valid licenses.

First Vietnamese girl diagnosed with excessive hair syndrome
First Vietnamese girl diagnosed with excessive hair syndrome
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s first case of Cantú syndrome was discovered by doctors of the Ho Chi Minh City Hospital of Dermato Venereology, health official said on July 16.

Hot weather continues to hit central provinces
Hot weather continues to hit central provinces
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

The central provinces of Thanh Hoa, Nghe An and Ha Tinh continued to suffer high temperatures, badly affecting local production and daily life.

About 40,800 female births estimated to be missing every year
About 40,800 female births estimated to be missing every year
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietnam is facing the unbalanced sex ratio at birth (SRB), with about 40,800 female births estimated to be missing every year, according to the State of the World Population Report 2020.

Teacher devotes herself to autistic students
Teacher devotes herself to autistic students
SOCIETYicon  18/07/2020 

“Patience and love will bring wonderful things in life."

Soldiers protect the country from pandemic
Soldiers protect the country from pandemic
SOCIETYicon  18/07/2020 

Hundreds of border soldiers and militiamen are still been on duty 24 hours a day, battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Da Nang plans seven hospital projects
Da Nang plans seven hospital projects
SOCIETYicon  17/07/2020 

Da Nang has proposed a plan of developing seven high-quality healthcare service projects with an estimated fund of VND13.6 trillion (US$591 million) from the state budget, the city’s planning and investment department said.

HCM City considering $17.3b public transport plan
HCM City considering $17.3b public transport plan
SOCIETYicon  17/07/2020 

HCM City plans to spend nearly VND400 trillion (US$17.3 billion) on improving public transport and limiting the use of personal vehicles during the next decade.

VN Health Ministry urges localities to strengthen hand, foot and mouth disease prevention
VN Health Ministry urges localities to strengthen hand, foot and mouth disease prevention
SOCIETYicon  17/07/2020 

The Ministry of Health has ordered preventive medicine units and facilities across the nation to strengthen hand-foot-mouth disease (HFMD) prevention in response to the increase in the number of cases in major cities across the nation.

Class photo showing only one student without certificate stirs controversy
Class photo showing only one student without certificate stirs controversy
SOCIETYicon  17/07/2020 

In a photo taken on the occasion of the closing of the academic year, students in one class can be seen holding high their certificates of merit except for one boy.

Cases of dengue fever see sharp rise in Hanoi
Cases of dengue fever see sharp rise in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  17/07/2020 

Hanoi has endured a surge in dengue fever patients in recent weeks, with approximately 868 cases recorded as of mid-July.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia July 17
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 17
SOCIETYicon  17/07/2020 

 More than 13,320 overseas Vietnamese repatriated so far: Spokeswoman

Vietnamese sailors stranded in Malaysian waters to be repatriated soon
Vietnamese sailors stranded in Malaysian waters to be repatriated soon
SOCIETYicon  17/07/2020 

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has requested the Vietnam Maritime Administration to make every effort to soon bring home 12 Vietnamese sailors who have been stranded in Malaysian waters for about four months.

Repatriation ceremony of US servicemen’s remains takes place in Hanoi
Repatriation ceremony of US servicemen’s remains takes place in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  17/07/2020 

A repatriation ceremony of remains of US servicemen who died during the war in Vietnam was held at the US MIA Office in Hanoi on July 16.

Coronavirus: Spain orders culling of almost 100,000 mink
Coronavirus: Spain orders culling of almost 100,000 mink
SOCIETYicon  17/07/2020 

A minister says the cull in Aragon province was ordered "to avoid the risk of human transmission".

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 