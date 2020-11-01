Super Typhoon Goni to be downgraded ahead of landfall

Super Typhoon Goni is forecast to be downgraded to a tropical storm before it strikes Vietnam early next week, according to the National Centre of Hydro-meteorological and Forecasting.

Goni, the most powerful storm on earth this year, slammed into the eastern part of the Philippines early Sunday (November 1), with sustained winds of nearly 300kph. The super typhoon forced nearly 1 million Philippine people to flee to avoid heavy rain, storm surge and landslides.

The super typhoon is expected to quickly weaken as it moves through the Philippines and enters the South China Sea (known as the East Sea in Vietnam).

It will further weaken into a tropical storm as it approaches the south-central coast of Vietnam due on November 5.

Experts recommend that fishermen and seafarers frequently keep a close watch on Goni’s path through updated weather forecasts in order to go ashore or seek nearby storm shelters to avoid high-risk areas.

Central Vietnam has been devastated by flashfloods and landslides after four subsequent tropical storms hit in October. Approximately 1.3 million people were forced to flee their homes as the recent typhoon Molave battered central provinces several days ago.

Preliminary reports show more than 200 people have lost their lives and dozens have remained missing in central Vietnam. Rescue workers are now racing against time to search for the missing before Goni strikes in the coming days.

VOV