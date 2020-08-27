Suspect in Thai Nguyen fatal shooting arrested

A man suspected of shooting two people and killing one in Thai Nguyen Province on Wednesday night was arrested after a four-hour search, police announced on Thursday morning.

Nong Van Tu, the suspect in the shooting, at a police station in Thai Nguyen City. — VNA/VNS Photo

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening in Tuc Duyen Ward of the northern city Thai Nguyen.

The suspect was named as Nong Van Tu, 32, residing in Dong Bam Ward.

Tu was arrested in Nha Nam Township, Tan Yen District of the neighbouring Bac Giang Province, and subsequently taken back to Thai Nguyen for questioning.

The cause of the incident was initially determined to be a personal conflict, according to Thai Nguyen Police.

At about 8pm on Wednesday, Nguyen Tien Hung, 32, from Phan Dinh Phung Ward of Thai Nguyen City, was driving a black Honda Airblade motorbike and carrying Tran Thi Trang, 33.

When Hung and Trang were near Monaco Hotel in Tuc Duyen Ward, a man on another motorbike approached and shot them before fleeing the scene.

The victims were taken to Thai Nguyen General Hospital. Trang died on the way to hospital.

Hung was injured and transferred to Hanoi’s Viet Duc Hospital for treatment.

The police in Thai Nguyen are continuing to investigate the case. VNS