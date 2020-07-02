Suspected case in HCM City negative for SARS-CoV-2

A 31-year-old man from Indonesia suspected of having COVID-19 has tested negative for the coronavirus.
Measuring temperature of people in concentrated quarantine areas
Le Thanh Tung, deputy head of the Department of Plant Cultivation, under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, speaks on the need to develop a long-term plan to cope with drought in the south-central region.
Twenty to 25 years ago, when the Internet was not as well developed as it is now in Vietnam, a bookbinder was still a famous high-paying job.
For many people, chances of survival are slim after a fall off a cliff. But something extraordinary happened to a man named Đ.B.B., hailing from northern Quang Ninh Province.
Recent news of a maths professor at a US community college asking one of his students to “Anglicise” her name made headlines around the world, while the offending email was widely shared on social media.
There is an old Vietnamese custom that a pregnant bride has to enter her husband’s house through the back door instead of the front door. If she chooses the front door, the bride will bring bad luck to the groom’s family.
Lieutenant Pham Cong Giap and Thap Van Hoan are two special soldiers working on the Son Ca (Sand Cay) Island.
Vietnam response to the COVID-19 pandemic has been nothing short of perfect, according to a survey of our readers.
As of June, 30.8 million people aged over 15 have been laid off, lost jobs or got fewer wages due to fewer work hours because of Covid-19, according to the Department of Employment.
A foreign national has tested mild positive for SARS-CoV-2 after displaying symptoms relating to the deadly virus at FV Hospital in District 7 of Ho Chi Minh City, according to a statement issued by local health officials on July 1.
The Central Highlands province of Kon Tum on Monday evening reported three cases of diphtheria, bringing the total number in the province since the beginning of this year to eight.
Cases are rising in Texas, Florida, Arizona and California - here's a look at the data and the theories.
The World Bank Board of Executive Directors on June 30 approved financing for two projects worth a total of US$422 million to help build a climate-resilient city in the Mekong Delta and improve the quality of Vietnam’s three national universities.
Vietnam successfully masters COVID-19 test kit technology
Legal proceedings have begun against mother of a new born baby who died after he was abandoned.
The Bun Nua district High School, built from non-refundable aid provided by the Vietnamese Government, was inaugurated and handed over to Phongsaly District, Laos,
At least 19 people are killed in the Iranian capital in an explosion blamed on a gas leak.
Thousands attended the festive event in Prague, sharing food and drink with people around them.
World Health Organisation (WHO) Representative to Vietnam Kidong Park has said the Vaccine Alliance wants to invite Vietnam to join in research and production of vaccine against SARS-CoV-2.
Hong Kong is marking 23 years since British rule ended as a new "anti-protest" law, imposed by Beijing, comes into effect.
