Sweet flavor of Chi Lang custard apples

20/10/2020    12:21 GMT+7

The whole area of rocky Chi Lang mountain is covered with the green color of custard apple trees. Grown on more than 15 thousand ha, the custard apple trees are the strength for Lang Son

 to form the largest custard apple production area in the province.

Grown on more than 15 thousand ha, the custard apple trees are the strength for Lang Son to form the largest custard apple production area in the province. Photos: VNP/VNA
The main harvest season of custard apples in Chi Lang is from August to September.
The people in Chi Lang often harvest the custard apples in the mountains in the early morning so they can transport them to the market during the day.
The custard apples on the mountain are collected by local people and then packed in a basket and inserted into the pulley and moved to the foot of the mountain.
It takes only 2 minutes to carry custard apples to the foot of the mountain using the pulley system.

Custard apples are carried by the pulley.
A busy harvest scene on National Highway 1A.

Carrying the custard apples to the Dong Banh market. Photos: VNP/VNA
 
The whole area of rocky Chi Lang mountain is covered with the green color of custard apple trees.

Buying custard apples at National Highway 1A.
Trading activities take place in the early morning at Dong Banh market, which is considered the biggest market of custard apples in the north.

There are about 50 tons of custard apples at Dong Banh market each day, which are then bought by traders for consumption throughout the north of Vietnam. 
Dong Banh custard apple market is crowded with sellers and buyers.

The price is about 20,000-30,000 dong per kg.
Chi Lang custard apples are sweet and delicious.

Photos: VNP/VNA

VNP/VNA

Lang Son actively promotes 'Chi Lang' custard apple specialty

In the 2020 season, Lang Son Province and other ministries have actively promoted trade, brands, as well the consumption of "Chi Lang" custard apple fruit in the markets of Hanoi and other localities nationwide.

List of luxury fruits available in Vietnam

Here are some of the luxury fruits which can be purchased in Vietnam, albeit at high prices. 

 
 

