HCM City: Taiwan-invested shoemaker sacks nearly 2,800 workers

 
 
20/06/2020    16:34 GMT+7

Footwear maker Pouyuen Vietnam Co. Ltd., which is based in Ho Chi Minh City's Binh Tan District ended its contract with nearly 2,800 workers on June 20, according to the Nguoi Lao Dong (Labourers) Newspaper.

Workers at the Pouyuen Vietnam Company. Photo by VOV

According to the company's report sent to authorities in Binh Tan District on June 18, they have received fewer orders due to the Covid-19 pandemic. They have taken various measures to deal with the situation but things have not improved.

 

"We got fewer orders in the third and fourth quarters," the company reported. "We had to lay off 2,786 workers. But disabled workers or those from low-income families will be kept."

The company said that they will pay all necessary benefits for workers as defined in the law.

Pouyuen Vietnam is employing around 62,000 workers in the country. Dtinews/Nguoilaodong

Unemployment rate in urban areas almost doubles that in countryside

The unemployment rate among those aged 15 and above in Vietnam stood at 2.05 percent last year and the figure in urban areas is almost double that of rural areas, the 2019 population and housing census reveals.

Unemployment benefit recipients up 9.11 percent in Q1

The number of recipients of unemployment benefits nationwide rose by 9.11 percent to 378,000 people during the first quarter of 2020 as a large amount of businesses have been forced to suspend operation or go bankrupt by COVID-19.

 
 

Other News

.
160 foreign experts test covid-negative in Quang Ngai
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

160 foreign experts who arrived to work in Quang Ngai Province have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 after the quarantine period.

Hanoi in the front line on curtailing the use of pesticide
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Nguyen Manh Phuong, director of the Hanoi Department of Plant Production and Protection talks on the city’s plan to curtail the use of pesticides in agricultural production.

Indian Embassy strongly supports Yoga events in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

The Embassy of India has been supporting a series of events to take place in the provinces of Quang Ninh, Vinh Phuc, Ninh Thuan, Phu Yen, and Thanh Hoa from 21 to 28 June 2020 to celebrate International Day of Yoga (June 21).

Luc Ngan lychee farmers become prosperous with focus on quality
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Luc Ngan District in the northern province of Bac Giang is often thought of as a land of miracles as many types of fruits grow well on its soil.

Vietnam's "lychee kingdom” looks to conquer demanding markets
PHOTOSicon  23 giờ trước 

Thieu lychee, a specialty of Bac Giang province, is expected to soon be readily-found in one of the most choosy markets in the world - Japan - marking a major step in Vietnamese agricultural products reaching out to the globe.

Nearly 1,000 Chinese workers to come to Vietnam this month
SOCIETYicon  19/06/2020 

The Chinese workers will be quarantined for 14 days as required by Vietnam's Ministry of Health.

Teachers of English required to upgrade their qualifications
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Many teachers have expressed concern that they may fail to achieve a 6.5 score on IELTS. But parents say this is not an high requirement.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 19
SOCIETYicon  19/06/2020 

Seven more imported COVID-19 cases reported on June 18

Coronavirus: India's Chennai back in lockdown as cases spike
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Indian officials have re-imposed a lockdown in the southern city of Chennai (formerly Madras) and three neighbouring districts.

Vietnamese citizens not subject to quarantine upon entering Singapore
SOCIETYicon  19/06/2020 

The Singaporean Ministry of Health announced that people entering Singapore from 10 countries, including Vietnam, will not be subject to a 14-day quarantine period as of June 18, 

HCM City seizes over nine kilos of drugs from Europe
SOCIETYicon  19/06/2020 

The HCMC Department of Customs teamed up with various competent forces to examine four packages sent from Europe to Vietnam on June 16 and confiscated over nine kilograms of ecstasy pills worth VND20 billion, 

Trump's bid to end Obama-era immigration policy ruled unlawful
SOCIETYicon  19/06/2020 

US Supreme Court rules against the president's bid to end Obama-era programme that protects children.

New Zealand police shooting: One officer dead and another seriously injured
SOCIETYicon  19/06/2020 

A police officer has been shot dead during a routine traffic stop in Auckland, New Zealand.

Earthquake hits Lai Chau for third time in three days
SOCIETYicon  19/06/2020 

Muong Te District in the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau was struck by a 2.5-magnitude earthquake at 3:47 a.m. on the morning of June 17, making it the third earthquake to hit the province in three days.

Vietnam to set up separate zones to welcome overseas diplomats, businesspeople
SOCIETYicon  19/06/2020 

Vietnam plans to set up separate zones with ensured hygienic conditions and testing labs to welcome diplomats, investors and businesspeople who enter Vietnam to work short-term.

Dogs pose threat to kids: doctors
SOCIETYicon  19/06/2020 

The Children's Hospital No 1 in HCM City has treated three children aged two or below with facial and head injuries from dog bites in the last one month, sparking serious concern, doctors said.

Vietnam to adopt pesticide-free agricultural model: experts
SOCIETYicon  19/06/2020 

Vietnam needs to shift from the use of conventional pesticides to biopesticides to “better manage weed growth, maintain a high agricultural yield, avoid resistant species, protect soil biodiversity and erosion, and reduce green-house emissions,”

Time to let labourers decide when they retire: expert
SOCIETYicon  19/06/2020 

Some special occupations including preschool teachers should be allowed to retire earlier than the age set in the Labour Code, said Trinh Thanh Hang, head of the department for woman affairs of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL).

Vocational education to reach ASEAN-4 level by 2030
VIDEOicon  19/06/2020 

Vietnam is striving to have its vocational education with the same level of ASEAN-4 countries by 2030, and reach the level of G20 countries by 2045. 

State organisations propose to send workers abroad
SOCIETYicon  19/06/2020 

Member of the National Assembly’s Committee for Legal Affairs Pham Van Hoa talks about the added regulation that allows public non-business units run by provincial and municipal People’s Committees to send workers abroad.

