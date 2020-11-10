Tan Son Nhat Airport to perform traffic separation from November 14

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport will begin to perform traffic separation in front of arrival and departure terminals at Tan Son Nhat International Airport from November 14 according to a proposal of the airport.

The department informed hop-on and hop–off passenger operation chaos at the domestic terminal of Tan Son Nhat International Airport.

Accordingly, vehicles travelling in internal roads of the airport need to pay attention to the road signs, especially vehicles operating under ridesharing app services have to travel in appropriate lanes as regulated.



The lane B and lane C will be extended for passenger pick-up vehicles, except for taxi and transport business vehicles; the lane D in TCP Park will be only reserved for taxi and transport business vehicles.

Regarding the international terminal for arrivals, the lane A shall be used for vehicles up to 16 seats; the lane B will be served for vehicles over 16 seats and taxi. At the international terminal for departure, the lane A will be served for vehicles up to 16 seats and lane B shall be extended for vehicles over 16 seats and taxis.

The Municipal Department of Transport suggested Tan Son Nhat International Airport to corporate with the relevant units to install the road signs, define the appropriate lanes, prohibition signs and instruction signs for drivers to catch up and operate the vehicles properly. Besides, the Tan Son Nhat International Airport shall regularly monitor the traffic situation in the area. All the vehicles will have maximum three minutes for the hop-on and hop-off processes. In addition, surveillance cameras are installed in all lanes. Any vehicles that stop or park incorrectly will be fined by the authorities through images.

For the surrounding streets of the airport, the Inspectors of the Department of Transport regularly arrange forces to coordinate with the Tan Son Nhat Traffic Police Team, the Traffic Police Team of Tan Binh District, Go Vap District to regulate traffic, check and handle vehicles violating the traffic regulations on restricted roads and areas. SGGP

Quoc Hung

