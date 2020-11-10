Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
10/11/2020 13:21:08 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Tan Son Nhat Airport to perform traffic separation from November 14

10/11/2020    13:18 GMT+7

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport will begin to perform traffic separation in front of arrival and departure terminals at Tan Son Nhat International Airport from November 14 according to a proposal of the airport.

The department informed hop-on and hop–off passenger operation chaos at the domestic terminal of Tan Son Nhat International Airport.

Accordingly, vehicles travelling in internal roads of the airport need to pay attention to the road signs, especially vehicles operating under ridesharing app services have to travel in appropriate lanes as regulated.

The lane B and lane C will be extended for passenger pick-up vehicles, except for taxi and transport business vehicles; the lane D in TCP Park will be only reserved for taxi and transport business vehicles.

Regarding the international terminal for arrivals, the lane A shall be used for vehicles up to 16 seats; the lane B will be served for vehicles over 16 seats and taxi. At the international terminal for departure, the lane A will be served for vehicles up to 16 seats and lane B shall be extended for vehicles over 16 seats and taxis.

The Municipal Department of Transport suggested Tan Son Nhat International Airport to corporate with the relevant units to install the road signs, define the appropriate lanes, prohibition signs and instruction signs for drivers to catch up and operate the vehicles properly. Besides, the Tan Son Nhat International Airport shall regularly monitor the traffic situation in the area. All the vehicles will have maximum three minutes for the hop-on and hop-off processes. In addition, surveillance cameras are installed in all lanes. Any vehicles that stop or park incorrectly will be fined by the authorities through images.

 

For the surrounding streets of the airport, the Inspectors of the Department of Transport regularly arrange forces to coordinate with the Tan Son Nhat Traffic Police Team, the Traffic Police Team of Tan Binh District, Go Vap District to regulate traffic, check and handle vehicles violating the traffic regulations on restricted roads and areas. SGGP

Quoc Hung

Six projects that would ease traffic congestion in the gateway area to Tan Son Nhat International Airports, with total investment capital of VND7 trillion, remain unimplemented because of site clearance problems.

HCM City plans a number of traffic infrastructure works around Tan Son Nhat Airport to cope with the whopping 50 million passengers it is expected to handle annually by 2023 when its T3 terminal is completed.

 
 

Other News

SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Vietnam confirmed 33 new imported cases of COVID-19 last week, raising its patient tally to 1,213, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The planned new 55km-long route, or 827E axis road, connecting HCM City and Long An and Tien Giang provinces is expected to promote goods transport and tourism development in the southwestern region.

SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Removing the European Commission’s illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing “yellow card” is no easy task and cannot be done overnight, 

SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

More than 100 stray dogs have been given a home by a woman in Binh Duong Province.

SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Many carpenters are gathering on Hanoi's Nguyen Dinh Chieu Street to wait for the busy time ahead of the Tet Holiday.

SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

The support of Hanoi's government for public transport in general and buses in particular is the remarkable advantage of buses compared to other forms of public transport.

SOCIETYicon  09/11/2020 

ADB approves $2.5 million grant to support Vietnam's disaster response

SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) has given back $16 million that was initially allocated to it to compile textbooks.

SOCIETYicon  09/11/2020 

Le Van Thang, 60, residing in Dong Hoi City, Quang Binh Province, hired a boat to deliver relief goods to families trapped in flooded areas in recent days.

SOCIETYicon  09/11/2020 

A tropical depression has strengthened into a tropical storm named Etau, the 12th in the East Sea this year, and is moving west towards the central coast of Vietnam.

SOCIETYicon  09/11/2020 

Expanding COVID-19 testing is one of four key measures that played a decisive role in treating the disease caused by the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 in Vietnam, said a top health official.

SOCIETYicon  09/11/2020 

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien has recently called on several localities to take prompt action to prevent and control the spread of viral lumpy skin disease (LSD) among cattle.

SOCIETYicon  09/11/2020 

It is expected that the urban railway project of Cat Linh-Ha Dong will begin operating on a trial basis in December.

VIETNAM & WORLDicon  09/11/2020 

The Association of Vietnamese in Macau debuted at a virtual ceremony organised by the Vietnamese Consulate General for Hong Kong and Macau on November 8.

SOCIETYicon  08/11/2020 

More than 340 Vietnamese citizens in Germany and Romania have been brought home on a flight operated by Vietnam Airlines.

SOCIETYicon  08/11/2020 

More national highways were open to traffic in an effort to reduce traffic congestions in the Mekong Delta.

SOCIETYicon  08/11/2020 

Many carpenters are gathering on Hanoi's Nguyen Dinh Chieu Street to wait for the busy time ahead of the Tet Holiday.

SOCIETYicon  08/11/2020 

Vietnam has gone through 67 straight days without locally-infected cases of COVID-19 as of 6am on November 8, with no new infections found from 6pm November 7, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

SOCIETYicon  08/11/2020 

The demand for online dating has become increasingly high as millions of Vietnamese men are facing the risk of being left on the shelf, especially in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic which has led to social contact restrictions.

SOCIETYicon  08/11/2020 

Gov't issues resolution on support for disaster-hit localities

