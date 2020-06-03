To avoid being detected and identified by traffic cameras, taxi drivers and motorbike taxi (xe ôm) drivers around the frequently-crowded Bach Mai Hospital in Hanoi have been trying to find ways to partly obscure their vehicles’ number plates.

A taxi registration plate has been covered by paint. — Photo tienphong.vn

Drivers have been using paint, papers, mud, cartons and even face masks to hide their plates.

Tran Van Cong, vice head of Traffic Team 4 under the Hanoi Police, said it was not difficult to identify violating taxis thanks to their firms’ logos and parts of the plates that were still visible.

Thanks to images provided by Tiền Phong (Vanguard) newspaper, police have managed to track down some of the taxis.

Driving a car without a number plate or one that is obscured can lead to a fine of VND800,000 to VND1 million (US$34-43), according to Government Decree 100/2019/NĐ-CP on traffic violations.

Deputy Director of Hanoi’s Transport Department Vu Ha told the newspaper that in front of Bach Mai Hospital, drivers often stopped illegally to pick up passengers, but would drive off when police or traffic inspectors arrived.

Ha said most taxi passengers from Bach Mai Hospital were patients who found it difficult to walk, so it was suggested that taxis be allowed to enter the hospital to collect them. VNS

