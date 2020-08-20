Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tay Ninh: man bitten by 3m-long cobra survives

28/08/2020    09:15 GMT+7

A 38-year-old in the southern province of Tay Ninh brought a live cobra nearly 3km long with him, wrapped around his arm, to the General Hospital of Tay Ninh Province’s emergency ward.

According to the patient’s family, the man tried to snatch the cobra, hoping to sell the animal to have money to pay school fees for his kids. He was bitten by the snake in the thigh area.

The hospital doctors said this was the first time they had seen a big live snake with a patient.

"The whole staff and patients at the Emergency Ward were in a panic," doctor Tran Lam Ngoc Thanh of Tay Ninh Province’s General Hospital told VietNamNet.

Upon entering the hospital, the man was awake and the snake was alive. At the time, the man had to hold the snakehead tightly to prevent it from biting him. The snake was wrapped tightly around the man’s arm.

Doctors used tape to tie up the snake's mouth and the victim released the snake into a bag. It was a king cobra of about 2.5m long and 4.6kg in weight.

Bác sĩ ớn lạnh khi bệnh nhân mang rắn hổ mang dài gần 3m vào cấp cứu

The man was brought to a hospital with a big snake wrapped around his arm. Photo: T.A.

 

Some 30 minutes after being treated by doctors, the man turned pale and had difficulty breathing so he was transmitted to Cho Ray Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City for treatment.

According to the latest news, the wound caused by the snake bite is necrotic, so the patient will need a skin transplant when his condition becomes more stable.

Doctor Nguyen Ly Minh Duy from the Emergency Recovery Ward of Cho Ray Hospital told VietNamNet that the man needed a ventilator and he also suffered kidney damage.

Lien Anh

Snake village struggling big losses due to Covid-19

Snake breeders in a village in the northern province of Phu Tho have recorded heavy losses because of the negative impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In Vietnam, snake bites a risk in summer

As summer arrives, so does an increase in the number of people bitten by venomous snakes.

 
 

Suspect in Thai Nguyen fatal shooting arrested
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

A man suspected of shooting two people and killing one in Thai Nguyen Province on Wednesday night was arrested after a four-hour search, police announced on Thursday morning.

Traffic infrastructure projects lag behind schedule
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Construction on many traffic infrastructure projects is running behind schedule due to a slow land clearance process.

HCM City ensures that all children will attend school in upcoming academic year
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

HCM City will ensure that all school-aged children will be able to attend school and that first graders will study under the new training programme this year, said Duong Anh Duc, deputy chairman of the city People’s Committee.   

30% of level 4 public services expected to go online this year
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has urged ministries and localities to have 30 per cent of their online public services reach level 4 by the end of this year.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 27
SOCIETYicon  27/08/2020 

 More Vietnamese test positive for Covid-19 abroad

The unique corn market in HCM City
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

There is a unique market in HCM City, which sells only one product – corn.

Online teaching to continue post-COVID
SOCIETYicon  27/08/2020 

General schools and universities have organized online teaching for the last six months because of Covid-19. However, even when the pandemic ends, online teaching will still continue.

Different types of coronavirus tests explained
SOCIETYicon  27/08/2020 

Many people are confused about the different types of COVID-19 tests available in Vietnam.

New decree on administrative fines in border management
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Individuals who commit administrative violations in national border management and protection will face a maximum fine of VND50 million (US$2,160) under a newly-issued decree.

Over 4,300 people killed in traffic accidents in eight months
SOCIETYicon  27/08/2020 

As many as 4,342 people were killed and 6,727 injured in 9,170 traffic accidentsin Vietnam in the past eight months according to statistics from the National Committee on Traffic Safety.

Hanoi schools to hold streamlined school-year opening ceremony
SOCIETYicon  27/08/2020 

The Hanoi Department of Education and Training has required local schools to hold short and solemn opening ceremonies for the new school year to both create a jubilant atmosphere for students and ensure observance of epidemic control measures.

HCM City struggles with class shortage at public schools
SOCIETYicon  27/08/2020 

Thousands of students in HCM City are facing a shortage of classrooms at public schools for the new school year.

Facelift for Hoan Kiem Lake nears completion
SOCIETYicon  26/08/2020 

The paving of areas around Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem Lake with a high-quality natural stone has been almost completed.

HCM City's 58-member female police escort team launched
SOCIETYicon  26/08/2020 

HCM City on August 25 morning debuted an all-women police escort unit to lead the motorcades to protect Vietnamese and foreign leaders travelling around the city.

Are Covid-19 relapse cases in Vietnam dangerous?
SOCIETYicon  26/08/2020 

Vietnam has recorded a number of relapse cases a few days or even a month and a half after patients were discharged from the hospital. Are these cases infecting the community?

Is a legally independent university ranking system needed in Vietnam?
SOCIETYicon  26/08/2020 

Thirty tertiary education establishments in Vietnam and ASEAN have been ranked and rated with stars in accordance with the UPM (University Performance Metrics) system by a research team from the Hanoi National University.

Hanoi: Relocation buildings' first floors misused
SOCIETYicon  26/08/2020 

Stores, restaurants and offices have been opened illegally on the first floors of relocation buildings in Hanoi, annoying residents.

28th patient died of Covid-19
SOCIETYicon  26/08/2020 

This morning Vietnam confirmed another Covid-19-related death, a 36-year-old man who suffered from chronic kidney failure.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 26
SOCIETYicon  26/08/2020 

No new COVID-19 cases reported, 15 patients in serious conditions

Foreigners living illegally in HCM City to be expelled
SOCIETYicon  26/08/2020 

HCM City will expel all foreigners who have been found to have illegally entered the country.

