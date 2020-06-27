Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Teacher works to stamp out child drownings

 
 
29/06/2020    07:42 GMT+7

After seeing parents grieving their drowned children, a physical education teacher of the northern province of Thanh Hoa decided to build a swimming pool and teach students how to swim for free.

 Phạm Văn Vũ instructs a student on doing ground exercise. 

 

Phạm Văn Vũ, 40, lives in Cẩm Tân Commune in Cẩm Thủy District, a mountainous area, where adults children have to use boats and cross bridges spanning the Mã River to get to work and school.

“Tragic drownings occur every year in Thanh Hóa Province because many people cannot swim and they lack survival skills. Therefore I decided to build a pool to teach local people who want to learn how to swim, especially small children,” he said.

Before building the pool, Vũ visited schools in the district to make a survey on the issue. He found only 5-7 per cent of students knew how to swim.

There was no swimming pool in the district and children needed swimming skills, he said, adding that one of his relatives had died of drowning.

Vũ said he faced numerous difficulties, particularly in terms of finance, in the beginning.

“We started building the swimming pool as soon as my house was finished in 2017. We had little money left so we had no choice but to borrow from our relatives and friends, even from the bank,” he recalled.

The couple’s monthly salary was nearly VNĐ12 million (US$515) but they had to repay more than VNĐ18 million ($773) to the bank.

To earn more money, Vũ has to do multiple jobs and he is still in debt.

Apart from teaching at Quý Lộc Secondary School, he installs electricity and water systems for local households and works at slaughterhouses.

During summer holidays, he works as a swimming instructor at swimming pools in Thanh Hóa City.

After two years of construction and receiving a licence from local authorities, the swimming pool was put into use last year.

Vũ contacted primary and secondary schools in the district to offer swimming lessons to outstanding students from disadvantaged families. As many as 200 such students have been taught to swim so far.

According to him, students should start learning how to swim as soon as possible.

First-grade students were at the right age to learn, but they often struggle to concentrate on the lessons, so it is not easy to teach them about co-ordination between the movements of the arms and legs and breathing.

Vũ lets the students get accustomed to the water on the first lesson by playing, then they do some ground exercises in the second. The students will swim in the water in the third lesson.

Normally, it takes between 5-10 lessons for the students to gain basic swimming skills.

In addition to providing free swimming lessons for students and people in difficult circumstances, the swimming pool is also available for rent for those who need it, letting local students train for swimming competitions.

Lê Đình Thế, an eleventh grader from Cẩm Thủy High School, one of Vũ's first students, lives close to the river and saw many drownings occur, so he wanted to learn to protect himself and be able to rescue others.

“I used to be afraid of water. However, I have overcome the fear with encouragement from teacher Vũ and my friends,” Thế said.

It took him six days to learn how to swim.

He boasts that now he swims very and can use four basic styles including front crawl, breaststroke, backstroke and butterfly.

“I have won several prizes at swimming competitions held at the district and provincial level,” he said, adding that he won two gold medals and one bronze at a recent provincial swimming contest.

Vũ is a good and enthusiastic teacher who always tries his best to support the students, Thế said.

With 20 years of experience teaching children to swim, Vũ has helped his charges win prizes at swimming contests. Nguyễn Vũ Châu Anh, one of his favourite students, won second prize at a national swimming contest in 2015.

Phạm Thị Nga, a ninth-grader from Cẩm Vân Secondary School, is another student he'll never forget.

Born in a family with financial difficulties, Nga is eager to learn and work hard.

Last year, when preparing for a provincial swimming contest, Vũ had to pick up Nga every day.

On the day of the contest, after realising she had forgotten her swimming suit, hat and glasses, Vũ has asked the organiser to postpone the meet for 15 minutes so he could buy necessities for her.

He also paid each student VNĐ50,000 a day to encourage them.

His efforts paid off as all of the students won medals in the contest, while Nga got two gold medals and one silver.

Phạm Hồng Đức, principal of Quý Lộc Secondary School, said as a physical education teacher, Vũ did not only do his regular duties but also enthusiastically participated in the school’s activities.

“Teacher Vũ plays an important role in training the school’s students to take part in sports events organised by the district or province.

"Thanks to his swimming expertise, Vũ has helped many of them win high prizes in swimming,” he said.

A group of the school’s students received six prizes including four first prizes, a second prize and a third prize in this year’s provincial swimming contest.

For Vũ, his biggest achievement is that nearly all students in his neighbourhood have mastered certain skills in the water, helping reduce drownings in the locality.

Drowning claims the lives of more than 2,000 children each year in Việt Nam, making it the country’s leading cause of deaths for people aged under 15, according to the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.

The rate of child drowning in Việt Nam is higher than in other Southeast Asian countries and 10 times higher than in some developed countries. VNS

 
 

Vietnam confirms 12 Pakistani pilots ‘are working’ for local airlines
Vietnam confirms 12 Pakistani pilots ‘are working’ for local airlines
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) confirmed on June 28 that it has licensed a total of 27 Pakistani pilots to work in Vietnam, but only 12 of them are currently flying for local airlines.

COVID-19: British pilot to return to UK on July 12
COVID-19: British pilot to return to UK on July 12
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

The British Embassy in Hanoi has sent a note to the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Health, requesting for repatriation of the British pilot infected with the coronavirus, the most severe case in Vietnam.

Vietnam sees no new community COVID-19 infections since April 16
Vietnam sees no new community COVID-19 infections since April 16
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Vietnam has recorded no new COVID-19 infections in the community since April 16, said the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on June 28 evening.

Vietnam suspends 27 Pakistani pilots for license verification
Vietnam suspends 27 Pakistani pilots for license verification
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has suspended 27 Pakistani pilots flying for Vietnamese carriers to check their licenses’ authenticity, 

Inspectors suggest cancelling Covid-19 testing system purchase contract
Inspectors suggest cancelling Covid-19 testing system purchase contract
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Inspectors of Quang Nam Province have suggested that the provincial government cancel a bidding package to purchase a real-time PCR detection system used for Covid-19 testing

Teacher spends more than 20 years guiding children with disabilities
Teacher spends more than 20 years guiding children with disabilities
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Pham Thi Hong of Pleiku City, the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai, has run a teaching centre for disabled children in a rented house at No 57, Tran Nhat Duat Street for more than 20 years.

Preventive treatment for people at high risk of HIV infection the most effective solution
Preventive treatment for people at high risk of HIV infection the most effective solution
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Hoang Dinh Canh, deputy head of Vietnam Administration of HIV/AIDS Control (VAAC) speaks to the press on the ministry’s plan to expand pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) service to all provinces and cities nationwide.

How can Vietnamese teachers' English’s qualifications improve?
How can Vietnamese teachers' English’s qualifications improve?
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Teachers of English in Hanoi have been asked to attend an exam to assess their qualifications under IELTS international standards.

HCMC transport authority insists on need for bus subsidies
HCMC transport authority insists on need for bus subsidies
SOCIETYicon  28/06/2020 

Even as experts have proposed abolishing subsidies to bus services, which have been increasing over the years, the public transport authority insisted that subsidies were a necessity for this form of transport.

Rice farms in Dong Thap fully mechanised
Rice farms in Dong Thap fully mechanised
SOCIETYicon  28/06/2020 

Farmers in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap are using agricultural machines for all rice cultivation processes on nearly 100 per cent of rice farms. 

Two more imported COVID-19 cases confirmed in Vietnam
Two more imported COVID-19 cases confirmed in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  27/06/2020 

Vietnam recorded two more imported COVID-19 cases on June 27 evening, raising the total number of infections in the country to 355, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Patient 91: How Vietnam saved a British pilot and kept a clean Covid-19 sheet
Patient 91: How Vietnam saved a British pilot and kept a clean Covid-19 sheet
FEATUREicon  27/06/2020 

Stephen Cameron spent 68 days on a ventilator but beat the odds to survive coronavirus.

440 Japanese experts, entrepreneurs arrive in Vietnam
440 Japanese experts, entrepreneurs arrive in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  27/06/2020 

The Japanese Embassy in Vietnam announced that amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, charter flights were arranged on June 25 and 27 to transport 440 Japanese experts and entrepreneurs to Vietnam.

Photo exhibition showcases Vietnamese battle against COVID-19 epidemic
Photo exhibition showcases Vietnamese battle against COVID-19 epidemic
SOCIETYicon  27/06/2020 

As many as 104 photographs that highlight the nation’s fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic are on display at a photo exhibition in Hanoi.

“Made-in-Vietnam” COVID-19 vaccine expected within nine months
“Made-in-Vietnam” COVID-19 vaccine expected within nine months
SOCIETYicon  27/06/2020 

The country is expected to market a “Made-in-Vietnam” vaccine for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) within the next nine to 12 months due to the vaccine research and manufacturing project enjoying strong progress, according to researchers.

Coronavirus: US has 'serious problem', says Fauci
Coronavirus: US has 'serious problem', says Fauci
SOCIETYicon  27/06/2020 

The infection is rampant in 16 states, some of which are now freezing their reopening plans.

UNDP presents robots help protect frontline health workers
UNDP presents robots help protect frontline health workers
SOCIETYicon  27/06/2020 

The United National Development Programme (UNDP) has donated three Ohmni Robots to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases to help protect frontline doctors and nurses from COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.

Suspect admits offence in case of 39 Vietnamese lorry deaths
Suspect admits offence in case of 39 Vietnamese lorry deaths
SOCIETYicon  27/06/2020 

Alexandru Hanga, on June 26, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration in a case linked to 39 Vietnamese migrants who were found dead inside a lorry in Essex, the UK, last October.

Vinsmart ventilator approved by Health Ministry
Vinsmart ventilator approved by Health Ministry
SOCIETYicon  27/06/2020 

A ventilator model produced by Vinsmart, a member of Vingroup, has obtained approval for sale from the Ministry of Health.

HCM City has 16 more high schools to be develop advanced library
HCM City has 16 more high schools to be develop advanced library
SOCIETYicon  27/06/2020 

The HCM City Department of Education and Training plans to build modern libraries at 16 more high schools under a programme that provides preferential loans.  

