Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
07/10/2020 12:25:05 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Technology vital for craft villages to thrive

07/10/2020    12:12 GMT+7

Vietnam's international integration has brought both challenges and opportunities for traditional craft villages, with the use of scientific and technical advances in production considered vital for them to thrive.

Technology vital for craft villages to thrive
Weaving machines have nearly replaced all ancient looms in the making of silk products in Van Phuc silk village, Hanoi. — VNA/VNS Photo Minh Quyet

In recent years, traditional craft villages have made significant contributions to the national economy.

According to statistics from the Vietnam Traditional Craft Village Association, there are more than 5,400 craft villages across the country but most of the villages are small scale and products are made by hand.

“The Vietnamese craft village system has a long tradition. But they are facing many difficulties to keep up with today's economic and social developments,” said Luu Duy Dan, the association’s president.

“If we do not integrate or catch up with international standards, our craft villages will continue lagging behind and be unable to escape manual and small-scale production,” Dan said.

“So, the villages must apply technological advances in production for sustainable development and higher productivity and competitiveness,” he said.

According to Ha Thi Vinh, general director of Quang Vinh Ceramics Ltd., Company in Bat Trang Ceramic Village of Hanoi’s Gia Lam District, the use of technology in production has helped reduce production costs by more than 30 per cent.

More importantly, the percentage of defective products has dropped significantly and the design of the products are also more diverse thanks to machine production, said Vinh.

“Our products are more competitive in the market,” said the general director.

Meanwhile, Pham Khac Ha, president of Van Phuc Wormsilk Craft Village’s Association in Ha Dong District, Van Phuc Village now has 200 households engaged in silk weaving.

Before, most of the silk products were woven manually. But in recent years, many households have shifted to using machines, said Ha.

This has helped Van Phuc silk products meet higher demands in terms of quantity, quality and design, he said.

Similarly, environmental problems in Phu Do Village's rice noodle production were effectively solved thanks to using machines and renewable energy in production stages such as powder grinding, mixing and cooking.

The discharge of residue and wastewater into the Nhue River was stopped.

 

In fact, mechanisms to encourage and support craft village households to innovate technology, apply science and technology through industrial promotion policies, industrial and handicraft development projects have made many households change their thinking of production to invest in modern machines to improve efficiency.

More importantly, the change has helped craft villages shorten manual production stages, reduce their labour force and improve their environmental impact.

Dao Hong Thai, director of the Hanoi Industrial Promotion and Development Consultation Centre, said many traditional craft villages had applied technological advances in production with the assistance of the municipal authority and ministries.

Since 2016, the centre had provided assistance for 64 rural industrial entities to innovate technologies in production] to increase labour productivity and reduce environmental pollution, according to the centre’s director.

This year, Hanoi aims that craft villages will account for 8.5 per cent of total industrial economic value.

The infrastructure of 50 villages will be improved and environmental issues of the 50 worst polluting villages are expected to be solved.

About 1 million jobs for rural areas will be created with per capita income of VND35-40 million (US$1,500-1,700) per year.

In 2021-2025, the city has set targets that more than 10,000 businesses and rural industrial establishments will get assistance from the city’s industrial promotion programme, while 50,000 jobs will be created for rural workers, export turnover from handicraft products will increase by 5-8 per cent and 20,000 items with modern designs for export will be produced, said Thai.

To achieve these goals, the city will continue to implement many policies to support craft villages, focusing on encouraging the application of new technologies to replace manual production, he said.

The production establishments will also be given financial assistance to expand facilities and labour training.

Along with technological application to increase productivity and cut production costs, branding for craft villages is also vital for sustainable development, said Dan.

The villages should push co-operation in branding and promoting products in international markets, he suggested.­ VNS

Hanoi affected by waste from craft villages

Hanoi affected by waste from craft villages

Dust and smoke from production workshops in Hanoi and neighboring provinces are one of the reasons behind the serious air pollution in the capital city.

How are craft villages doing amid COVID-19?

How are craft villages doing amid COVID-19?

While villages making food enjoy good sales and business households work day and night to fulfill orders, other villages which serve tourism are idle.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam reports no new COVID-19 cases on October 7 morning
Vietnam reports no new COVID-19 cases on October 7 morning
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

No new COVID-19 infections were recorded in Vietnam over the past 12 hours from 6pm on October 6 to 6am on October 7, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Ex-vice chairman of HCM City People's Committee appeals first instance judgment
Ex-vice chairman of HCM City People's Committee appeals first instance judgment
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Nguyen Thanh Tai, former Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, has filed an appeal against the judgments which were announced at the first instance trial.

Digital tools key to regulatory policy making
Digital tools key to regulatory policy making
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 pandemic has posed great challenges to the Government, but the Government’s proactiveness was key to helping Vietnam devise effective solutions in the fight against the pandemic,

Central Vietnam told to prepare for dangerous weather
Central Vietnam told to prepare for dangerous weather
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The central region is forecast to experience prolonged heavy rains and floods in the coming days due to a low-pressure system in the East Sea that may grow into a tropical depression.

Elderly woman wins fame after rejecting handouts
Elderly woman wins fame after rejecting handouts
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

The 84-year-old Do Thi Mo in Thanh Hoa has become known across Vietnam after she asked local authorities not to classify her household as 'poor' in September last year, effectively forgoing many benefits and preferential treatment.

University admission scores increase sharply
University admission scores increase sharply
SOCIETYicon  06/10/2020 

University admission scores this year increased compared to 2019, with information technology, computer science, international economics and marketing attracting a large number of candidates.

Hai Phong hotel locked down after new Covid-19 case
Hai Phong hotel locked down after new Covid-19 case
SOCIETYicon  06/10/2020 

A hotel in Hai Phong City has been locked down since October 5 after a Japanese man who stayed there tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

20 tiny teeth in tumour removed
20 tiny teeth in tumour removed
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Doctors from the Hung Vuong General Hospital in the northern province of Phu Tho have removed a teeth tumour from a 12-year-old patient.

Tien Giang faces worsening river, canal erosion
Tien Giang faces worsening river, canal erosion
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

The Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Tien Giang is facing increasing erosion along rivers and canals, according to its Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Five die in traffic accident in Nghe An
Five die in traffic accident in Nghe An
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Five people were killed after a car hit a motorbike in the central province of Nghe An on Sunday evening.

Training costs are high, but students stay abroad to work: experts
Training costs are high, but students stay abroad to work: experts
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Vietnam is facing a brain drain: elite intellectuals trained abroad do not return, while some in Vietnam seek opportunities to work abroad.

Disabled workers creating miracles
Disabled workers creating miracles
SOCIETYicon  06/10/2020 

Making handicrafts is a tough job even for able-bodied people, yet many exquisite and vivid handicrafts have been brought to the world by the hands of people with disabilities.

Hanoi's ten exemplary citizens in 2020
Hanoi's ten exemplary citizens in 2020
SOCIETYicon  06/10/2020 

Hanoi has honoured ten exemplary citizens of the capital city in 2020, praise good persons, good deeds and outstanding entrepreneurs.

Cursing in school: are teachers giving in to students?
Cursing in school: are teachers giving in to students?
SOCIETYicon  05/10/2020 

Schools have been trying to prevent students from using foul language, and have even released regulations, but with little success.

East Sea to see storms in October and November
East Sea to see storms in October and November
SOCIETYicon  05/10/2020 

In October and November, the East Sea will have strong storms, which will affect provinces in central Vietnam.

Hanoi wants to build second int’l airport in Ung Hoa District
Hanoi wants to build second int’l airport in Ung Hoa District
SOCIETYicon  05/10/2020 

A reasonable distance to Hanoi center and transportation convenience are among the reasons given to build the capital city’s second international airport in Ung Hoa district.

"Mango juice" drug detected in Vietnam for first time
"Mango juice" drug detected in Vietnam for first time
SOCIETYicon  05/10/2020 

Ho Chi Minh City police have announced that a new kind of drug that has never been seen in Vietnam, called "mango juice", is camouflaged in packages with the label "Cripy Fruit Mango".

Transport ministry proposes tolls on State-funded expressways
Transport ministry proposes tolls on State-funded expressways
SOCIETYicon  05/10/2020 

The ministries of transport and finance are considering charging tolls on State-funded expressways.

Vietnam enters 33rd day without COVID-19 community infections
Vietnam enters 33rd day without COVID-19 community infections
SOCIETYicon  05/10/2020 

Vietnam has gone through 33 straight days without a single COVID-19 community infection as no new cases were reported on October 5 morning.

Aviation authority proposes shortening Noi Bai airport closure
Aviation authority proposes shortening Noi Bai airport closure
SOCIETYicon  05/10/2020 

The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) has asked the Ministry of Transport to shorten the closur of Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi for upgrading and repairing runways and taxiways.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 