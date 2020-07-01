Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
01/07/2020 14:31:21 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Tehran clinic hit by deadly explosion

 
 
01/07/2020    14:28 GMT+7

At least 19 people are killed in the Iranian capital in an explosion blamed on a gas leak.

At least 19 people have been killed in an explosion at a clinic in Iran's capital Tehran, officials say.

Several people were injured at the Sina Athar clinic, and there are fears the death toll will rise further.

Iran's state media quoted senior officials as saying the blast was caused by a gas leak.

Television pictures showed plumes of smoke billowing in the sky. Firefighters extinguished the blaze several hours later.

Most of the victims of Tuesday's blast were women, according to the authorities. 

 

Some of the victims "were in upper floors, in operation rooms - who were either patients being operated on or those with them", Tehran fire department spokesman Jalal Maleki was quoted as saying by state media.

"They unfortunately lost their lives due to the heat and thick smoke," he said, adding that firefighters had rescued 20 people.

The clinic, which carries out light surgeries and medical imaging, had 25 employees inside at the time of the explosion, Mr Maleki said.

The incident comes several days after a big explosion near a military facility rocked Tehran.

The cause of that incident was also said by the authorities to have been a gas leak. BBC

 
 

Other News

.
Coronavirus: Czechs hold 'farewell party' for pandemic
Coronavirus: Czechs hold 'farewell party' for pandemic
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

Thousands attended the festive event in Prague, sharing food and drink with people around them.

Vietnam invited to join in SARS-CoV-2 vaccine production
Vietnam invited to join in SARS-CoV-2 vaccine production
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

World Health Organisation (WHO) Representative to Vietnam Kidong Park has said the Vaccine Alliance wants to invite Vietnam to join in research and production of vaccine against SARS-CoV-2.

Hong Kong: 'Anti-protest' law kicks in as city marks handover
Hong Kong: 'Anti-protest' law kicks in as city marks handover
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Hong Kong is marking 23 years since British rule ended as a new "anti-protest" law, imposed by Beijing, comes into effect.

All health administrative procedures now at online public services level 4
All health administrative procedures now at online public services level 4
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Health announced that it has completed providing online public health services level 4 for all administrative procedures under the management of the health sector after six months of implementation.

Non-stop toll road collection the way forward: politician
Non-stop toll road collection the way forward: politician
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Do Van Sinh, a member of the National Assembly Economic Committee talks on electronic toll collections.

VN coast guards support poor fishermen after social distancing
VN coast guards support poor fishermen after social distancing
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Members of the Vietnamese coast guard force have helped poor fishermen throughout the country keep earning a living from the sea after social distancing triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as drought and salinity.

Pomelo grower makes his own fertilising, watering equipment
Pomelo grower makes his own fertilising, watering equipment
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Nguyen Van Co, 62, of Thuong Tan Commune, the southern province of Binh Duong, has made equipment that combines fertilising, spraying pesticides and watering to cultivate 800 pomelo trees in his garden.

National University Journal receives high Impact Factor 2020
National University Journal receives high Impact Factor 2020
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Web of Science – Clarivate announced on June 29 that the Impact Factor 2020 for a journal published by the Vietnam National University in Hanoi is set to be on the international list for the very first time.

In Vietnam, ‘schools for the gifted’ mean 'schools for the rich’?
In Vietnam, ‘schools for the gifted’ mean 'schools for the rich’?
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Whether to maintain schools for the gifted is an annual topic of discussion among many parents.

Vietnam set for last national consultation before British pilot returns to UK
Vietnam set for last national consultation before British pilot returns to UK
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Groups of leading Vietnamese health specialists are poised to meet for the sixth national consultation this week to check on the progress of a British pilot to determine if he is healthy enough to be discharged from hospital 

Free visa waivers extended until July 31
Free visa waivers extended until July 31
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Foreigners who entered the country on tourist visas have been given a further grace period – until the end of July.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 30
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 30
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

 COVID-19: No new local transmissions reported in Vietnam for 75 straight days

Thousands of pigs culled as African Swine Fever returns
Thousands of pigs culled as African Swine Fever returns
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Up to 5,856 pigs have been culled after the African Swine Fever returned in 20 provinces in Vietnam.

Vietnam to experience 5-6 storms this year
Vietnam to experience 5-6 storms this year
SOCIETYicon  30/06/2020 

Vietnam would face 5-6 tropical storms from now until the year-end, according to Director of the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting Mai Van Khiem.

Inland waterway accidents at alarming level: Traffic Safety Committee
Inland waterway accidents at alarming level: Traffic Safety Committee
SOCIETYicon  30/06/2020 

The number of deaths due to inland waterway traffic accidents in the first half of this year nearly doubled the figure of the same period last year.

Da Nang launches hotline to protect children from sexual abuse
Da Nang launches hotline to protect children from sexual abuse
SOCIETYicon  30/06/2020 

The Department of Information and Communications of central Da Nang city on June 29 commissioned a hotline to support the protection of children and adolescents from sexual abuse.

Hot weather to continue scorching northern and central Vietnam
Hot weather to continue scorching northern and central Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  30/06/2020 

Extreme heat has put northern-central provinces from Thanh Hoa to Quang Tri at risk of forest fires.

Abandoned baby dies after 21 days of treatment
Abandoned baby dies after 21 days of treatment
SOCIETYicon  30/06/2020 

A newborn baby boy, who was found abandoned on a street on the outskirts of Hanoi, died on Monday afternoon after 21 days of intensive care at hospital.

Vietnam gets closer to COVID-19 vaccine
Vietnam gets closer to COVID-19 vaccine
SOCIETYicon  30/06/2020 

A vaccine for COVID-19 that is being developed by State-owned vaccine manufacturer VABIOTECH Co., Ltd. could generate relatively high immune response, according to the company chairman Do Tuan Dat.

Amended law on drug prevention and control needs detailed provisions on treatment, intervention
Amended law on drug prevention and control needs detailed provisions on treatment, intervention
SOCIETYicon  30/06/2020 

The ministries of Public Security and Justice should make clear that drug addiction is a disease and social evil, the vice chairman of the National Assembly's Committee for Social Affairs said

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 