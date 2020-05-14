Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Ten die in construction accident in Dong Nai

 
 
15/05/2020    11:20 GMT+7

As of 5pm, the local medical sector confirmed 10 people were killed in the accident, including eight who died on the spot and two others at the district hospital.

Rescue forces search for victims after the wall at the construction site in Dong Nai Province collapsed yesterday. 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has requested ministries and agencies quickly work towards recovering from the consequences of a construction project collapse that killed at least 10 people and injured 15 others on Thursday.

The accident happened at Giang Dien Industrial Zone, Trang Bom District, Dong Nai Province on Thursday afternoon. 

Emergency services pulled 19 victims out of the rubble. 

As of 5pm, the local medical sector confirmed 10 people were killed in the accident, including eight who died on the spot and two others at the district hospital. 

According to initial findings, the accident happened when workers were constructing a brick wall at South Korea-based AV Healthcare Company. The company outsources the work to a construction agency for their factory, according to Sonadezi Giang Dien – the industrial zone’s investor. 

 

The wall collapsed on the workers.

Rescue workers have been sent to the site to find more victims.

The PM sent deep condolences to families of the victims and asked authorities of Dong Nai to search for more victims, treat the injured victims and provide support for the victims’ families.

He ordered the Ministry of Public Security and the provincial People’s Committee to investigate the accident and strictly punish any illegal actions that led to the incident.

The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs was tasked to guide localities to take measures to ensure labour safety, regularly inspect and review construction projects and halt construction of illegal projects. — VNS

 
 

