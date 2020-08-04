Another patient dies of end-stage chronic kidney failure, COVID-19

A 62-year-old woman residing in Hoa Vang district of central Da Nang city died of end-stage chronic kidney failure, septic shock, multi-organ dysfunction and COVID-19 on early August 4.

This is the seventh death related to COVID-19 in Vietnam so far.

Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son said the patient has suffered chronic kidney failure for 10 years and received treatment at Da Nang Hospital since July 18. She was sent to the Hue Central Hospital in nearby Thua Thien-Hue province on July 30.

The official noted that there are currently several COVID-19 patients at high risk of death due to serious underlying health conditions and old age.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the country now stands at 652, including 374 recoveries and seven deaths.

Ten more COVID-19 infections confirmed in Vietnam this morning

Ten more coronavirus infections were confirmed by the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on August 4 morning, putting the national tally at 652.

A medical worker takes sample for COVID-19 testing from a man in Vietnam.

The new patients, aged from 30 to 68, include seven in the central city of Da Nang and three in the neighbouring province of Quang Nam. All of them are linked to the Da Nang Hospital hotspot.

These brought the number of cases connected to the outbreak in Da Nang to 205. The outbreak began with the detection of a 57-year-old male patient on July 25, ending the streak of 99 days of no community infections in Vietnam. It has also resulted in six deaths, all of them with serious underlying health conditions.

The national tally now stands at 652, of which 307 were imported cases and quarantined upon arrival.

Of the total infections, 374 have fully recovered so far. Among the remaining active patients, nine have tested negative for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once and 12 at least twice.

A total of 133,279 people who had close contact with those infected with the virus or returned from pandemic-hit areas are being quarantined nationwide, including 1,258 at hospitals, 20,417 at concentrated quarantine establishments and 111,594 at home.

Earlier, Vietnam confirmed 21 more locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 on August 3 evening.

The new patients, aged from 20 to 83, include 15 in the central city of Da Nang and six in the neighbouring province of Quang Nam. All of them are linked to the Da Nang Hospital hotspot.

Officials answer issues related to COVID-19 control

Issues related to the fight against COVID-19 were answered by officials during the Government’s monthly press conference in Hanoi on August 3.

Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung said the Government will continue considering measures to achieve the dual goal of fighting the pandemic and achieving socio-economic targets.

He added that the Government Office, authorities and Health Ministry will soon outline the Prime Minister’s new directive that will still ensure socio-economic activities in the new normal situation.

As for Da Nang city, the PM has decided to deploy medical staff and equipment to the locality to enhance testing and tracing down suspect cases, he said.

Deputy Health Minister Truong Quoc Cuong said the Health Ministry has sent a working team of the most experienced medical staff led by Deputy Minister Nguyen Truong Son to the city.

Da Nang C Hospital, Da Nang Hospital and Orthopedics and Rehabilitation Hospital, along with high-risk and affected areas, were sterilised and quarantined, he said, adding that over 1,000 medical and military students also engaged in the fight.

All plans have been devised and will be launched at the order of the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control, he said.

Deputy Health Minister works with Quang Nam on COVID-19 combat

A Health Ministry delegation led by Deputy Minister Nguyen Truong Son on August 3 had a working session with the People’s Committee of Quang Nam province, a current COVID-19 hotspot, on the prevention and control of the disease.

At the session, Son said that since the first community COVID- 19 case was recorded in the central city of Da Nang on July 25 after 99 days, the ministry has coordinated with experts to set up treatment and testing teams in the central region, including the hotspot of Quang Nam.

The ministry has also established a special task force in the central region which has the right to decide all issues related to human and material resources serving the pandemic prevention and combat, he added.

Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Tran Van Tan asked for the ministry’s support in testing equipment and biological products serving the testing process as Quang Nam has recorded 34 COVID-19 cases so far.

The ministry should send leading epidemiological experts to Quang Nam to enhance capacity for local hospitals, he said.

Bordering Da Nang city, the epicenter of the current COVID-19 outbreak, Quang Nam has applied social distancing measures under the Government’s Decree 16 in pandemic-hit localities and locked down areas where cases with complex travel history are detected, according to the official.

The same day, Deputy Minister Son inspected preparations for receiving and treating COVID-19 patients at the Quang Nam Central General Hospital.

Official clarifies solutions to perform dual tasks of COVID-19 fight, development

With drastic, creative, flexible and timely directions of the Government and the Prime Minister, the engagement of the whole political system and business community, and the strong support from people, Vietnam has obtained important results in performing the dual tasks of fighting COVID-19 and boosting socio-economic development.

The remark was made by Minister, Chairman of the Government’s Office and Spokesman of the Government Mai Tien Dung at the Cabinet’s regular press conference on August 3.

He noted that after 99 straight days without community COVID-19 transmission, Vietnam has recorded locally infected cases in several localities, especially some hospitals in central Da Nang city. The Government’s permanent members shortly held three meetings under the chair of the PM to discuss response measures.

In July, the PM chaired a teleconference to promote the disbursement of public investment and official development assistance while working with some major provinces and cities like Ho Chi Minh City and several localities in the central, Central Highlands and Mekong Delta regions to boost public investment disbursement to facilitate growth.

The Government leader also ordered the establishment of seven working teams to visit localities, ministries and sectors to address difficulties facing businesses and step up public investment disbursement, Dung said.

Despites the pandemic’s negative impact, thanks to breakthrough efforts, Vietnam recorded month-on-month improvement in socio-economic development during the first seven months of 2020, with macro-economic stability sustained, inflation controlled, and the consumer price index growth slowing down.

However, as community transmission of COVID-19 has returned since late July, challenges remain huge for the time ahead, he admitted, pointing out that there are many latent risks to the macro-economic stability; public investment disbursement has yet to meet requirements; many industries are still struggling; the service sector, especially aviation and tourism, has been hardly hit; and the number of businesses dissolved or suspending operations, as well as job losses, have increased.

The Government considers the early August as decisive to whether or not COVID-19 will break out on a large scale, so it is necessary to summon every resource to deal with any outbreaks, especially the one in Da Nang, persistently carry out disease prevention and control measures, fulfill socio-economic development targets, and continue ensuring social security, social order and safety, defence, security and external activities, the official stressed.

Dung also noted several solutions issued by the Government, including drastically implementing synchronous anti-COVID-19 measures but still creating the best possible conditions for the flows of goods, and accelerating the disbursement of public funds which must be viewed as the focal political task for 2020.

Support comes for students in Da Nang stuck in dormitories

After social isolation order implemented in the central city of Da Nang, all students in the city have been allowed to leave school to prevent Covid-19 outbreaks. However, there many are stranded in dormitories, facing difficulties. Given that, universities and sponsors have been exerting efforts to help them to be assured of staying safe.

Currently, about 1,200 students are staying at dormitories of the University of Da Nang. Cooking is not allowed in the room, while food shops have to be closed, including online sales make these students anxious at first. Given that, the University has managed to provide a cooking area for students.

With the support of benefactors, along with their resources, universities and colleges in the city are willing to accompanying students during this period of time.

300 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Canada, RoK

A total of 300 Vietnamese citizens were flown home from Canada and the Republic of Korea (RoK) on August 2 and 3.

Passengers include children aged under 18, the elderly, pregnant women, those with illness, workers with expired visas and labour contracts, students without accommodations, workers with expired visa and labour contracts, stranded tourists, and those in extremely disadvantaged circumstances.

The Vietnamese General Consulate in Vancouver and the Embassy in the RoK sent their staff to assist these people to complete all required procedures before boarding the flight.

Strict security, safety and hygiene measures were enforced by the carrier during the flight to protect the passengers’ health and prevent COVID-19 transmission.

Upon arrival at Can Tho airport, all passengers and crew members were given health check and quarantined in line with regulations.

Vietnamese authorities and overseas missions plan to arrange more flights to fly more Vietnamese citizens home, depending on their need and quarantine capacity at home.

Medical staff sent to central region hospitals to treat COVID-19 cases

The Health Ministry has asked five hospitals to send experts to the Quang Nam Central General Hospital and the Hue Central General Hospital to provide support in the treatment of serious COVID-19 cases.

In an urgent dispatch to the directors of Cho Ray Hospital, the University Medical Centre Ho Chi Minh City, and the HCM City Hospital for Tropical Diseases, the ministry asked them to send experts to Quang Nam given the complex developments of COVID-19 in Da Nang and nearby provinces.

On the same day, head of the Health Ministry’s Department of Medical Examination and Treatment, Associate Professor and Dr Luong Ngoc Khue signed two documents requesting that hospitals at higher levels deploy staff to the second branch of the Hue Central Hospital.

Accordingly, the Central Hospital for Tropical Diseases was assigned to send a rapid-response team to assist the effort. The Hanoi Medical University Hospital was also tasked with sending experts in intensive care to the branch.

Earlier, on August 2, head of the Hanoi Medical University Hospital Ta Thanh Van sent a working team of eight experts to the Quang Nam Central General Hospital.

The team will also offer help to Da Nang city and other central provinces.

HCM City completes financial assistance for those hit by COVID-19

HCM City has basically completed the provision of financial assistance for those hit by COVID-19, according to Director of the municipal Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Le Minh Tan.

The move was in line with Resolution No 02 from the municipal People’s Council, the Government’s Resolution No 42, and the Prime Minister’s Decision No 15.

Figures from the department and 24 districts and wards show that the city had offered over 590 billion VND (25.6 million USD) to 538,360 out of the 538,621 cases as of late July, including 66,020 workers who become jobless with more than 67.5 billion VND, and those whose labour contracts have been temporarily suspended with 994 million VND.

Districts and wards paid 1.82 billion VND to other workers now not working and over 1.33 trillion VND to 1,330 business households earning revenue of less than 100 million VND per year.

All poor and near-poor households received a further 85.2 billion VND while all ex-revolutionaries entitled to social assistance were granted an additional 232.84 billion VND in total.

Philippines to re-impose stricter COVID-19 lockdown in capital

The Philippines authorities on August 2 said the country will reimpose a stricter COVID-19 lockdown in and around Manila for two weeks from August 4, as it struggles to contain the number of infections that has soared to more than 100,000.

Harry Roque, spokesman of President Rodrigo Duterte, told reporters that the President has approved placing Metro Manila and nearby provinces such as Laguna, Cavite, Rizal and Bulacan under so-called "Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine" (MECQ) until Aug 18.

The lockdown decision came after 80 local groups representing 80,000 doctors and a million nurses called for tighter controls, saying the country is losing the fight against the coronavirus.

According to the nation’s Department of Budget and Management (DBM), Duterte has also approved the proposed 4.5-trillion-peso (roughly 91.65-billion-USD) national budget for 2021 during his special meeting with the Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC) on July 30.

The budget, which is 9.9 percent higher than this year's budget of 4.1 trillion pesos, aims to sustain the government’s effective response to the pandemic by focusing spending on improving healthcare systems, ensuring food security, increasing investments in public and digital infrastructure, and helping communities cope with and prevail against the hardship.

The Philippines continues to grapple with the rapid increase of coronavirus cases despite its strict lockdown measures imposed in mid-March.