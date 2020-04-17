Thai Binh officers connected to Duong 'Nhue' detained

Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
17/04/2020    17:52 GMT+7

Police in northern Thai Binh Province on Thursday detained four officers related to the case of Nguyen Xuan Duong, also known as Duong Nhue, who was arrested on April 9 for assault.

Nguyen Xuan Duong, called Đường Nhuệ, (right) and his wife. Four officers from Thai Binh Province's departments of Justice and Natural Resources and Environment were detained in connection with Duong's case. — Photo congan.com.vn

The officers include Pham Van Hiep, 36, director of Thai Binh Province's Property Auction Service Centre under the Department of Justice; Vu Gia Thanh, 43, an officer at the Property Auction Service Centre; Trinh Thi Minh Thuy, 50, and Ha Van Dung, 36, staff from the Centre for Land Fund Development and Resource Engineering under the provincial Department of Natural Resources and Environment.

They all reside in Thai Binh Province and were detained for "abusing their position and power while on duty", under Clause 1, Article 356, of the 2015 Penal Code.

The Police Department also issued a decision to prosecute the case and is co-operating with the People's Procuracy to continue investigating in accordance with the law.

Nguyen Xuan Duong and his wife Nguyen Thi Duong are two of the six defendants who have been arrested for alleged assault at No 366 Le Quy Don Street, Ky Ba Ward, Thai Binh City.

 

Duong, his wife and two men, who work at Duong's company, on March 30 hit a delivery driver for being late.

Authorities determined the victim suffered a broken jaw and nose.

Duong is also suspected of being a loan shark. VNS

