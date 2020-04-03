Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
03/04/2020
SOCIETY
 
 
Thailand temporarily blocks entry

 
 
03/04/2020    16:52 GMT+7

The Thai government will block all travel to Thailand, including by Thais, from April 2-15 to prepare "state quarantine" facilities after more local COVID-19 patients have been linked to imported cases.

Thailand temporarily blocks entry hinh anh 1

The check-in counter of Thai Airways International is closed at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province. (Photo:bangkokpost.com)

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said thegovernment needs time to properly prepare for state quarantine, local media reported on April 2.

 

“Related agencies will in the meantime prepare the places and coordinate withThai embassies to ensure all Thais returning home will be quarantined and getproper medical checks," the Thai PM was quoted by the English-language newspaper Bangkok Post as saying.  

According to Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman of the government's Centre for COVID-19

Situation Administration, Prayut told the centre that arrivals byforeigners and Thais would have to be slowed down "to stop thedisease".

The decision will not apply to people who earlier soughtpermission to travel to Thailand, he said, adding that affected Thai people shouldcontact the country’s embassies and followed their instructions.

Thailand has so far reported 1,875 COVID-19 cases, including15 deaths.

On April 2, Malaysia announced 208 new confirmedcases of COVID-19, bringing its total to 3,116 – the highestin Southeast Asia. The disease has killed 50 persons inthe country so far./.VNA

 
 

. Latest news

