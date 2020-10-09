Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Thanks to Facebook, 80-year-old woman finds her daughter after 26 years

05/11/2020    13:15 GMT+7

Mrs. Truong Thi Truc, 80, from the central province of Thanh Hoa, has found her 49-year-old daughter after being missing for 26 years, thanks to information shared on Facebook.

Nhờ Facebook, bà cụ 80 tuổi tìm thấy con gái sau 26 năm mất tích

The information about the missing woman shared on Facebook.

Mrs. Truc said, 26 years ago, one morning, her daughter Bui Thi Van, born in 1971, the fifth of her eight children, left home and went missing. The family searched everywhere but could not find Van. Truc and her family spent many years searching for the missing girl and finally had to give up hope to ever see Van again. Truc was very sad and was ill for a long time after her daughter went missing. 

After 26 years, finally the joy has returned to Truc's family. The whole family was bursting with happiness when a Vietnamese woman who married a Chinese husband shared information about Van on Facebook. According to this woman, Van was trafficked to China 26 years ago. She got married to a Chinese man and had four children. Information about Van was then shared on Facebook.

Nhờ Facebook, bà cụ 80 tuổi tìm thấy con gái sau 26 năm mất tích

Mrs. Truc is very happy for finding her missing daughter after 26 years.

“That afternoon, several villagers rushed to my house to show me the information and photos of my daughters. I immediately realized that the woman in those pictures is my daughter,” said Mrs. Truc.

 

The family immediately contacted Van, who was in China.

Since receiving the information about her daughter, Mrs. Truc’s health has become better, said her son named Huy.

“Every night, Van calls me for hours. She cried a lot for the missing family members. I also saw her family. Her husband loves her very much, and also cried when she found her family,” said the mother Truc.

Tran Nghi

Why are Vietnamese Facebook posts that sell goods being prohibited?

Online sellers on Facebook have complained that they cannot sell their goods.

 
 

Other News

.
VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 5 (updated hourly)
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

PM demands restricting development of small-scale hydropower projects

Robberies in HCM City outskirts increase
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Robberies have become more frequent in the suburbs of HCM City in recent months, worrying local residents.

VN develops sound legal framework to promote gender equality
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Naomi Kitahara, UNFPA Representative in Vietnam, spoke about results achieved in the country's gender equality work as well as ways to improve.

Education Ministry, publishing houses test new content on textbooks
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Previously, publishing houses collaborated with authors to organize textbook 'experiments', but in the coming time, these will be carried out with the participation of the Ministry of Education and Training (MOET).

Young teacher devoted to supporting disadvantaged students
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Many students in Din Chin – one of the poorest, most remote communes in Muong Khuong District, consider teacher Lo Thi Lan a second mother thanks to her dedication.

VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 4 (updated hourly)
SOCIETYicon  04/11/2020 

Passenger fined US$86 for burning tissue paper on flight

Rescue workers launch search for landslide victims in central Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Rescue forces have been urgently searching for the remaining 12 missing victims of a landslide which hit the Rao Trang 3 Hydropower Plant on the evening of October 12 in Phong Dien district in the central province of Thua Thien Hue.

Storm Goni poses danger both on mainland and at sea
SOCIETYicon  04/11/2020 

Goni is dangerous both on the mainland and at sea, with vessels operating in the affected zones bearing high risks from gusts, said Director of the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting Mai Van Khiem.

First Vietnamese man has Melkersson-Rosenthal syndrome
SOCIETYicon  04/11/2020 

After 4 months of studying carefully, Dr. Nguyen Phan Tu Dung and his colleagues arrived at conclusion that patient Le Van Men, 35, hailing from the Mekong Delta Province of An Giang, has Melkersson-Rosenthal syndrome.

Universities need to teach new skills in Industry 4.0: experts
SOCIETYicon  04/11/2020 

Industry 4.0 had brought with it a fresh wave of new technology that required new skills to use, and if Vietnamese educational institutions did not keep up with the times, Vietnamese workers were in danger of losing out at home.

US praise Vietnam for help catching sexual predator
SOCIETYicon  04/11/2020 

Law enforcement officers in the US have praised the support and professionalism of their Vietnamese counterparts following the arrest in HCM City of a wanted child sex offender.

Man builds library for poor children in Quang Ngai Province
SOCIETYicon  04/11/2020 

To help rural children get access to books, Nguyen Van Phap in Binh Thanh Village of central Quang Ngai Province’s Nghia Hanh District spent his own money building a library.

Teachers under pressure to implement new methodology reform
SOCIETYicon  04/11/2020 

Currently, 71,941 teachers are needed for preschools and general schools.

Lessons from natural disasters in central region
SOCIETYicon  03/11/2020 

October left devastation for millions of people in central Vietnam.

A good friend of Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  03/11/2020 

French Consul General in HCMC Vincent Floreani has been in Vietnam for more than three years.

HCM City expands e-government services
SOCIETYicon  03/11/2020 

HCM City authorities provided 668 online public administrative services at level 3 and 4 in various fields in the first quarter of the year, and more than 80 per cent of local residents and organisations said they were satisfied with the services.

COVID-19 costs around US$9.4 billion in budget revenue
SOCIETYicon  03/11/2020 

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is projected to cost Viet Nam nearly VND 200,000 billion (US$ 9.4 billion) in budget revenue, according to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Vietnam leads Asia-Pacific region in digital transformation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/11/2020 

Singaporean media outlet the Business Times has published an article detailing how the digital transformation efforts in Vietnam have yielded the biggest improvement in comparison to other economies in the region.

Vietnam to test Covid-19 vaccine on volunteers in November
SOCIETYicon  03/11/2020 

The Administration of Science Technology and Training and leading scientists in Vietnam had a meeting at the Military Medical University on November 2 to discuss Covid-19 vaccine trials on volunteers.

VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 3 (updated hourly)
SOCIETYicon  03/11/2020 

Over 100 evacuated over landslide threat in Hoa Binh

