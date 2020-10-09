Thanks to Facebook, 80-year-old woman finds her daughter after 26 years

Mrs. Truong Thi Truc, 80, from the central province of Thanh Hoa, has found her 49-year-old daughter after being missing for 26 years, thanks to information shared on Facebook.

The information about the missing woman shared on Facebook.

Mrs. Truc said, 26 years ago, one morning, her daughter Bui Thi Van, born in 1971, the fifth of her eight children, left home and went missing. The family searched everywhere but could not find Van. Truc and her family spent many years searching for the missing girl and finally had to give up hope to ever see Van again. Truc was very sad and was ill for a long time after her daughter went missing.

After 26 years, finally the joy has returned to Truc's family. The whole family was bursting with happiness when a Vietnamese woman who married a Chinese husband shared information about Van on Facebook. According to this woman, Van was trafficked to China 26 years ago. She got married to a Chinese man and had four children. Information about Van was then shared on Facebook.

Mrs. Truc is very happy for finding her missing daughter after 26 years.

“That afternoon, several villagers rushed to my house to show me the information and photos of my daughters. I immediately realized that the woman in those pictures is my daughter,” said Mrs. Truc.

The family immediately contacted Van, who was in China.

Since receiving the information about her daughter, Mrs. Truc’s health has become better, said her son named Huy.

“Every night, Van calls me for hours. She cried a lot for the missing family members. I also saw her family. Her husband loves her very much, and also cried when she found her family,” said the mother Truc.

Tran Nghi