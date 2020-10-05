The capital's new look on the banks of the Red River

The construction of billion-USD dollar infrastructure projects will spur growth on the two sides of the Red River, promising to create a miracle for Hanoi’s real estate market in the coming time.

Expanding Au Co road to ease inner connection

Au Co Road

The VND815 billion project to expand Au Co road from Thang Loi hotel to Nhat Tan bridge intersection with a length of about 3.7 km was launched in late 2019. This work aims to meet urgent traffic needs, relieve traffic congestion, connect the Noi Bai international airport to the city center, and promptly serve the ASEAN Summit and 31st SEA Games.

Along with the project to expand Au Co road, Hanoi will also develop a bridge system connecting the two banks of the Red River. It is expected that there will be a total of 18 bridges crossing the Red River in Hanoi’s area.

Currently, Hanoi has 8 bridges across the Red River, including: Thang Long, Chuong Duong, Vinh Tuy (phase 1), Thanh Tri, Nhat Tan, Vinh Thinh and Long Bien, and Viet Tri - Ba Vi bridge.

According to the plan, in addition to the 8 bridges, Hanoi will continue to build more bridges, including: Hong Ha, Me So (ring road 4), New Thang Long Bridge (ring road 3), Tu Lien, Vinh Tuy (phase 2), Thuong Cat, Ngoc Hoi (ring road 3.5), Tran Hung Dao, Phu Xuyen and Van Phuc.

Hanoi will have five more bridges

Five bridges will be built in the near future.

Among them, 5 bridges will be built in the near future, including: Tu Lien, Tran Hung Dao (connecting Hoan Kiem district and Long Bien district), Vinh Tuy (phase 2), Ngoc Hoi (connecting Thanh Tri and Gia Lam districts) and Me So bridge (connecting Van Giang and Thanh Tri districts).

Hanoi authorities have approved the architectural design of Tu Lien bridge.

Tu Lien is a bridge connecting Hanoi-Thai Nguyen expressway, Ring Road 3, the urban area of Dong Anh district with the city center. The bridge is designed in harmony with the surrounding urban landscape, with modern architectural style combined with Hanoi history and culture through the image of a conical hat and a sacred dragon rising to the sky.

In the eyes of real estate developers, Tay Ho district and the two banks of the Red River running through Hanoi is a potential area in real estate development thanks to the advantage of being close to the center, with cool climate, and vast land fund. The information that the Hanoi People's Committee is considering the planning on both sides of the Red River makes investors expect a breakthrough in this area.

Le Huong