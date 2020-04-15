The ‘online lecture halls’ during the COVID-19 pandemic

Prof Dr Ngo Thi Phuong never thought that she would become a teacher for online courses.

The philosophy faculty of the Hanoi University of Social Sciences and Humanities, where Phuong works, is in charge of teaching philosophy and sciientific socialism to all the member schools of Hanoi National University.





At present, Phuong has two classes, one at the University of Social Sciences and Humanities, and the other at the University of Natural Sciences. There are about 80 students in each class. The number of classes will be higher beginning on April 13.



Each online teaching period is equal to one offline teaching period. In order to make teaching hours more interesting, lecturers are requested to cut the time for theoretical knowledge and increase the time for students’ interactions.

In addition to teaching hours, Phuong also has to do many other things, such as creating forums for students to discuss, give exercises and topics for discussion, checking the forums and exchanging views with students.



“The biggest difficulty when ‘going online’ is the hesitancy and fear of not being able to use modern technology,” Phuong said. “Older teachers are slower than young people in getting used to new technology."



Phuong said she spent two weeks to prepare for online teaching, during which she attended training courses, read documents, and tried and called for support if there was something wrong.



“A group of lecturers acted as teachers and students in a class, practiced speaking before computers and operating with the software,” she said.



The lecturer said she lost two kilograms in the last two weeks when making hectic preparation for online teaching hours. In return, her online teaching hours have been running smoothly, lesson plans have been designed, the system of exercises and questions have been completed and learning materials have become ready.



“Everything is okay. I feel I can be very close to students. We can interact with each other. I can correct students’ works and give back to them more quickly,” she said, adding that students continue to concentrate during lessons.



Nguyen Nam, a first-year student majoring in Tourism Management Administration Travel, said he has six online learning subjects in second semester.



As for philosophy, Nam said it requires high concentration to learn. The advantage of online lectures is that he can review lectures thanks to the app’s function on lecture recording.



Meanwhile, Ngo Hong Ngoc, a second-year student of Philosophy Faculty said there is no difference between online and offline learning, except the place where students are.



“We still make presentations and study as usual,” she said.

Mai Lan

