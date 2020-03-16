Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
24/03/2020 01:07:58 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

The talents of Vietnam's two female mathematics professors

 
 
23/03/2020    20:23 GMT+7

Vietnam’s mathematics community has only two female professors – Hoang Xuan Sinh and Le Thi Thanh Nhan.

With Decision No 131 signed by the then Prime Minister Pham Van Dong on April 29, 1980, 83 individuals who were university lecturers and researchers were granted the professor title. One of them was Hoang Xuan Sinh, the first female mathematics professor in Vietnam.

The talents of Vietnam's two female mathematics professors

Pro Hoang Xuan Sinh



Sinh was born in Hanoi in 1933. In 1951, after obtaining the first high-school diploma in linguistics, she went to France to obtain the second diploma majoring in mathematics.

At that time, she chose to study mathematics, not any other subject, because her parents said being good at sciences would be useful for developing the country, and Sinh found mathematics the easiest learning subject.

When returning to Vietnam, she became a lecturer at the Hanoi University of Education.

Some years later, she successfully defended the doctoral dissertation at Paris 7 University before famous mathematicians, including Prof Field Medal winners Henri Cartan and Alexandre Grothendieckm.

The dissertation defending ceremony lasted 2.5 hours only, but it took Sinh many hours to write when she was in a village on evacuation.

Vietnam’s mathematics community has only two female professors – Hoang Xuan Sinh and Le Thi Thanh Nhan.
 

Later, she wrote the second dissertation in Paris, which took her two months. Both the dissertation aimed to solve the problems of modern mathematics.


Prof Sinh was the first foreign woman who came to Paris to successfully defend national doctoral dissertation in mathematics.

In Vietnam, in addition to giving lectures at the Hanoi University of Education, she compiled textbooks for university and general education. She many times led the Vietnamese delegation of students attending International Mathematics Olympiads.

Sinh was one of the founders of the Thang Long University, the first private university in Vietnam, in 1988. She was a member of the reviewing council for Kovalevskaya awarding in Vietnam.

Vietnamese had to wait 35 years to see the second female mathematics professor Le Thi Thanh Nhan, who got the title in 2015, at the age of 45.

Graduating from the Viet Bac University of Education, she became a lecturer at the school when she turned 20. Later, she obtained a master’s degree and then doctorate before the age of 30.

In 2005, at the age of 35, she became the youngest associate professor in mathematics in Vietnam.

Nhan has more than 20 scientific research works published in prestigious journals, including Vietnam Journal of Math and Communication in Algebra. She was invited by the French Mathematical Institute, Italian and Swiss Institutes of Theoretical Physics to study.

Nhan now works at the Department of Personnel Organization under the Ministry of Education and Training (MOET).

Vietnam has granted the professor title to 91 individuals so far, including 89 individuals living and working in Vietnam.

Chi Mai

Mathematics professors: low number of professors, high scientific publication index

Mathematics professors: low number of professors, high scientific publication index

Of 89 recognized professors who live and work in Vietnam, only 35 professors are below 70 years old and are still working.

91 professors in mathematics recognized in last 40 years

91 professors in mathematics recognized in last 40 years

1980 was the first year the Government issued a decision to recognize professors and associate professors for scientific research and university lecturing.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnamese flock home to avoid worst of outbreak
Vietnamese flock home to avoid worst of outbreak
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

So-called humanitarian flights are bringing back overseas Vietnamese from Europe as the continent has become the new epicentre of the global health crisis.

One doctor among three new COVID-19 infection cases confirmed, total rises to 116
One doctor among three new COVID-19 infection cases confirmed, total rises to 116
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Health on Monday morning confirmed three more COVID-19 infection cases, including one doctor, bringing the total to 116.

Dong Xuan knitting company aims to produce 60,000 face masks per day
Dong Xuan knitting company aims to produce 60,000 face masks per day
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Dong Xuan Knitting Sole Member Company Limited, a subsidiary of the Vietnam National Textile and Garment Group (Vinatex), is planning to produce 60,000 face masks per day from March 23 to 29, given the increasing demand amid COVID-19.

A responsible Vietnam in COVID-19 fight
A responsible Vietnam in COVID-19 fight
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

Every country, including Vietnam, has implemented measures to contain the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

Hanoi police summon two disseminators of fake Covid-19 news
Hanoi police summon two disseminators of fake Covid-19 news
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

Hanoi police have warned the public not to share unconfirmed information about Covid-19 that causes confusion in the community.

Hanoi’s coach stations propose extending opening hours
Hanoi’s coach stations propose extending opening hours
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

Hanoi’s Transport Department is considering allowing coach stations in the city to open at night to ease overcrowding.

Coronavirus: Germany tightens curbs and bans meetings of more than two
Coronavirus: Germany tightens curbs and bans meetings of more than two
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

The country expands restrictions on social interaction as Chancellor Merkel goes into quarantine.

Coronavirus: New York warns of major medical shortages in 10 days
Coronavirus: New York warns of major medical shortages in 10 days
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

New York's mayor issues a stark warning as the state struggles to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Hail causes damage in Dien Bien province
Hail causes damage in Dien Bien province
PHOTOSicon  15 giờ trước 

Hail caused damage in several communes in the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien on March 22.

Vietnam ranks 83rd in World Happiness Report 2020
Vietnam ranks 83rd in World Happiness Report 2020
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

Vietnam has been ranked 83rd out of 156 countries in the latest World Happiness Report 2020 released recently by the United Nations, up 11 places compared to last year.

Sa Pa salmon farmers hit by pandemic
Sa Pa salmon farmers hit by pandemic
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

The impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have seriously hit restaurants and hotels in the famous northern tourist town of Sa Pa Town.

Down syndrome children show unconditional love
Down syndrome children show unconditional love
FEATUREicon  18 giờ trước 

In Vietnam, there are no official organisations or schools that are specialised for children with Down syndrome, so they mostly depend on their families for care.

COVID-19: People line up for registration at Hanoi quarantine area
COVID-19: People line up for registration at Hanoi quarantine area
PHOTOSicon  22/03/2020 

Hanoi authorities have set up a large-scale quarantine area in Hoang Mai district to receive people from COVID-19 hit countries, in an attempt to halt virus infection to the community.

Hanoi hospital under scrutiny after COVID-19 infection
Hanoi hospital under scrutiny after COVID-19 infection
PHOTOSicon  22/03/2020 

Bach Mai, one of Vietnam’s leading general hospitals, has moved to strictly monitor its services after two of its workers tested positive for the novel coronavirus two days ago.

Ethnic village turns into civilised community
Ethnic village turns into civilised community
SOCIETYicon  22/03/2020 

An ethnic-minority village in Lam Dong has become well-known for its title “village with 3-nos” (no drinking, no smoking and no social evils) thanks to a concerted communal effort that commenced over a dozen years ago.

Passengers subject to compulsory electronic medical declaration
Passengers subject to compulsory electronic medical declaration
SOCIETYicon  22/03/2020 

The Ministry of Transport recently sent an urgent document to provincial departments in this field, guiding the prompt implementation of the compulsory medical declaration in the domestic flights and public means of transport.

March 22: VN records largest increase in new coronavirus infections
March 22: VN records largest increase in new coronavirus infections
SOCIETYicon  22/03/2020 

The Ministry of Health on Sunday night announced seven more SARS-CoV-2 infections, adding to the 12 announced earlier the same day.

Visits to Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum suspended over COVID-19 concerns
Visits to Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum suspended over COVID-19 concerns
SOCIETYicon  22/03/2020 

The management board of the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum has announced that the visits to the site in Hanoi’s Ba Dinh Square and the nearby monument dedicated to martyrs will be suspended starting from March 23.

Lotus dreams
Lotus dreams
SOCIETYicon  22/03/2020 

Lotus is the iconic flower of Dong Thap province in the Mekong Delta region of Vietnam. Food, drinks and various products made from lotus are popular among local residents.

Mekong Delta gets bumper crop despite saline intrusion
Mekong Delta gets bumper crop despite saline intrusion
VIDEOicon  22/03/2020 

Though saltwater intrusion in the Mekong Delta comes earlier and with higher level of salinity than that recorded in the 2015-16 dry season, the damages to farming areas are expected to be less serious

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 