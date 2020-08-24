Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
27/08/2020 13:45:39 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

The unique corn market in HCM City

27/08/2020    12:29 GMT+7

There is a unique market in HCM City, which sells only one product – corn.

This is the corn market named Nga Ba Bau, located in Thoi Tam Thon commune, Hoc Mon district, 20km from the center of District 1.

While waiting for her husband to tie three bags of corn to his motorcycle, Mrs. Le Thi Nam takes her quick breakfast of bread, then transports the corn to a wet market in District 8 to sell.

Mrs. Nam said she and her husband moved from the central province of Thanh Hoa to Ho Chi Minh City 17 years ago. During their years living in this "promised land", her family has been tied to this corn market for 15 years.

"When I first came to Ho Chi Minh City, my husband and I worked as construction workers to earn a living and raise our children. When I first knew about this corn market, I tried to buy corn and bring it to wet markets for retail. Income from this was higher than our income from construction works so we decided to become corn traders. Thanks to this market, our two children can go to university," Mrs. Nam said.

Mrs. Nam is one of thousands of people who come to this corn market to buy wholesale and then carry corn everywhere for retail. Many people also come here to buy and load corn on trolleys for vendors or sell corn on the roadside to make a living.

Ms. Huynh Thi Anh has been a corn trader at this market for nearly 20 years. According to Anh, this market was formed 20 years ago and Anh was among the first traders here.

"This is the largest wholesale corn market in Saigon. Corn from this market is distributed throughout the districts in Ho Chi Minh City as well as neighboring provinces," Anh said.

There are about 50 corn shops that are open 24/7 to supply hundreds of tons of corn for the HCMC market and neighboring provinces.

Corn traders in the market purchase corn from many provinces throughout the country to have a stable source of supply. Photo: Huan Cao

In this market, corn is classified and wholesaled in 100kg bags. The best-quality products sell for VND4,000/corn. The price is VND7,000/kg.

 
Độc đáo ngôi chợ bắp lớn nhất TP.HCM

This market sells only one item - corn. Photo: Lao Dong

Độc đáo ngôi chợ bắp lớn nhất TP.HCM

A woman buys corn at the market. Photo: Lao Dong

Độc đáo ngôi chợ bắp lớn nhất TP.HCM

Ms. Anh's corn stall is the biggest and one of the oldest corn shops in this market. Photo: Lao Dong

Độc đáo ngôi chợ bắp lớn nhất TP.HCM

A truck of corn.

Độc đáo ngôi chợ bắp lớn nhất TP.HCM

A corn shop in the market. 

Độc đáo ngôi chợ bắp lớn nhất TP.HCM

Many families earn their living from the market.

Le Ha

The enticing sights and sounds of a mountainous market

The enticing sights and sounds of a mountainous market

Though not as busy as Sa Pa Market or Bac Ha Market, Can Cau Market in Si Ma Cai District, the northern province of Lao Cai, has its own unique features that have existed for hundreds of years among locals.

VND0 Happy Supermarket provides support to underprivileged people

VND0 Happy Supermarket provides support to underprivileged people

Hanoi has welcomed the opening of a VND0 Happy Supermarket which provides essential goods to people from less well-off backgrounds to help them overcome the challenges they face in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic.

 
 

Other News

.
New death raises Vietnam’s COVID-19 toll to 30
New death raises Vietnam’s COVID-19 toll to 30
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Another COVID-19 patient with serious underlying health conditions in central Da Nang city has become the 30th death related to the coronavirus-caused disease in Vietnam, the Ministry of Health confirmed on August 27.

New decree on administrative fines in border management
New decree on administrative fines in border management
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Individuals who commit administrative violations in national border management and protection will face a maximum fine of VND50 million (US$2,160) under a newly-issued decree.

Over 4,300 people killed in traffic accidents in eight months
Over 4,300 people killed in traffic accidents in eight months
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

As many as 4,342 people were killed and 6,727 injured in 9,170 traffic accidentsin Vietnam in the past eight months according to statistics from the National Committee on Traffic Safety.

Hanoi schools to hold streamlined school-year opening ceremony
Hanoi schools to hold streamlined school-year opening ceremony
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The Hanoi Department of Education and Training has required local schools to hold short and solemn opening ceremonies for the new school year to both create a jubilant atmosphere for students and ensure observance of epidemic control measures.

Different types of coronavirus tests explained
Different types of coronavirus tests explained
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Many people are confused about the different types of COVID-19 tests available in Vietnam.

HCM City struggles with class shortage at public schools
HCM City struggles with class shortage at public schools
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Thousands of students in HCM City are facing a shortage of classrooms at public schools for the new school year.

Facelift for Hoan Kiem Lake nears completion
Facelift for Hoan Kiem Lake nears completion
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

The paving of areas around Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem Lake with a high-quality natural stone has been almost completed.

Online teaching to continue post-COVID
Online teaching to continue post-COVID
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

General schools and universities have organized online teaching for the last six months because of Covid-19. However, even when the pandemic ends, online teaching will still continue.

HCM City's 58-member female police escort team launched
HCM City's 58-member female police escort team launched
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

HCM City on August 25 morning debuted an all-women police escort unit to lead the motorcades to protect Vietnamese and foreign leaders travelling around the city.

Are Covid-19 relapse cases in Vietnam dangerous?
Are Covid-19 relapse cases in Vietnam dangerous?
SOCIETYicon  26/08/2020 

Vietnam has recorded a number of relapse cases a few days or even a month and a half after patients were discharged from the hospital. Are these cases infecting the community?

Is a legally independent university ranking system needed in Vietnam?
Is a legally independent university ranking system needed in Vietnam?
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Thirty tertiary education establishments in Vietnam and ASEAN have been ranked and rated with stars in accordance with the UPM (University Performance Metrics) system by a research team from the Hanoi National University.

Hanoi: Relocation buildings' first floors misused
Hanoi: Relocation buildings' first floors misused
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Stores, restaurants and offices have been opened illegally on the first floors of relocation buildings in Hanoi, annoying residents.

28th patient died of Covid-19
28th patient died of Covid-19
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

This morning Vietnam confirmed another Covid-19-related death, a 36-year-old man who suffered from chronic kidney failure.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 26
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 26
SOCIETYicon  26/08/2020 

No new COVID-19 cases reported, 15 patients in serious conditions

Foreigners living illegally in HCM City to be expelled
Foreigners living illegally in HCM City to be expelled
SOCIETYicon  26/08/2020 

HCM City will expel all foreigners who have been found to have illegally entered the country.

Project aims to improve healthcare in 13 provinces
Project aims to improve healthcare in 13 provinces
SOCIETYicon  26/08/2020 

The Ministry of Health kicked off a five-year project on developing district- and commune-level healthcare systems in 13 provinces nationwide at an online conference held on August 25.

Three foreign experts honoured for supporting health sector in Vietnam
Three foreign experts honoured for supporting health sector in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  26/08/2020 

The Ministry of Health held a ceremony in Hanoi on August 25 to present the “For people’s health” insignia to three foreign experts in recognition of their contributions to the Vietnamese health sector.

Hanoi from above... and through the clouds
Hanoi from above... and through the clouds
SOCIETYicon  26/08/2020 

You don’t have to take a challenging trip up high mountains to see the clouds from a close distance. 

Volunteers help frontline workers fight the pandemic
Volunteers help frontline workers fight the pandemic
SOCIETYicon  26/08/2020 

During the peak days fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in Da Nang, besides ‘frontline soldiers’ like doctors, police and army forces, there are many outstanding examples of pandemic prevention and control bringing up the ‘rear’.

Thousands of foreigners in Da Nang tested for COVID-19
Thousands of foreigners in Da Nang tested for COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  26/08/2020 

Thousands of foreign workers and stranded tourists in the central city of Da Nang have been tested for coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 as part of the city's efforts to fight the pandemic.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 