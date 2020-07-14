The woman who cried wolf

Reports recently emerged of a heartwarming tale about N.T.L., a 35-year-old woman.

N.T.L. writes a report on her wrongdoings at the police station. — Photo congan.com.vn

The woman, from Xuan Thuy Commune, Yen Lap District in the northern province of Phu Tho, reportedly found VND136 million (US$5,900) on a road and then gave it back to its owner, who was Tran Van Thuc, living in Vo Mieu Commune, Thanh Son District in Phu Tho.

The good samaritan story understandably went viral.

However, local police quickly realised something was amiss and investigated the case.

Eventually, L admitted to the police that she had made up the story because she wanted to be famous.

On June 20, L used her Facebook account 'Mai Lan Mai Lan' to post a status claiming she had picked up a backpack with the money and a mobile phone.

She used another Facebook account named 'Mạnh Thức Trần' to lament that he had lost the backpack.

Then she used the Facebook account of 'Mạnh Thức Trần' to post status with thankful words from Tran Van Thuc because she handed over the money to him.

Five days later L continued to report the story to the press and became famous.

Only problem was, Tran Van Thuc doesn't exist.

Yen Lap District Police are completing documents to fine L.

Reporting false information can carry a fine of VND20-30 million ($860-1,300), according to the website thuvienphapluat.vn. VNS

Hanoi facebook user fined for posting fake news about social distancing Hanoi Information and Communications Department has fined a Facebook user for posting fake news about social distancing measures.