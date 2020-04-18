Vietnam reports 6 more coronavirus cases, 4 in Da Nang

Vietnam has confirmed six new Covid-19 infections, including four in Da Nang, now the biggest outbreak in the country, and two cases of entry which were placed into isolation immediately upon arrival, raising the total number to 989.

At a quarantine center

According to the Ministry of Health, of the four community transmissions in Da Nang City, aged from 30-65 years old, one is a care taker at Da Nang Hospital, one is a small trader at Hoa Cuong wholesale market in Hai Chau district, and the remaining two are in Hai Chau and Hoa Vang who are under further investigation.

Among the two imported cases, one is a returnee from Taiwan (China) and the other returning from Equatoria Guinea, and both were put into isolation after entry.

The same day, as many as 53 COVID-19 patients were declared to have fully recovered from the virus, taking the national count of recoveries to 520.

Among the patients receiving treatment at medical facilities nationwide, a total of 100 tested negative for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 at least once or multiple times.

As of 6 pm August 18, Vietnam registered a total of 989 positive cases, including 340 imported ones, and 649 domestic infections, of which 509 cases are linked to the Da Nang coronavirus outbreak since July 25.

More than 87,670 people having returned from abroad or coming into close contact with infected people are in quarantine at different health facilities nationwide.

Since July 25 when community transmission returned to Vietnam, Da Nang, the nation’s current COVID-19 epicenter, has recorded 354 locally transmitted infections, followed by the nearby province of Quang Nam with 94.

HCM City has not recorded any new cases of community transmission or any Covid-19 death in recent times, showing that the city has initially put its outbreak under control.

With the latest updates, of the active cases in treatment, there have been 25 deaths, including one confirmed on August 18 morning. Most infections so far are linked to the outbreak in Da Nang.

One former COVID-19 patient dies due to serious chronic diseases Patient 418, who had tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 four times on August 4, 10, 11 and 12, died on August 12 due to complications of chronic renal failure at the Hue Central Hospital, the Health Ministry’s special task force for COVID-19 prevention and control reported on August 18. The 61-year-old man, residing in Thanh Binh ward, Hai Chau district, Da Nang city, had hypertension, chronic renal failure, diabetes type 2 and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Doctors attributed the death to septic shocks, multi-organ failure, hypertension, diabetes type 2 and chronical obstructive pulmonary disease. The same day, the Hue Central Hospital announced the recovery of six COVID-19 cases, including one tested negative for the virus for six times and allowed to be quarantined at home. The other five have serious underlying chronical diseases and tested negative for the virus from three to eight times. They are scheduled to be moved to Da Nang Hospital C in the central city of Da Nang for further treatment./.VNA/VNN/VOV

