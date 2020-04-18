Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
18/08/2020 23:18:12 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam reports 6 more coronavirus cases, 4 in Da Nang

18/08/2020    22:21 GMT+7

Vietnam has confirmed six new Covid-19 infections, including four in Da Nang, now the biggest outbreak in the country, and two cases of entry which were placed into isolation immediately upon arrival, raising the total number to 989.

Vietnam reports 6 more coronavirus cases, 4 in Da Nang

At a quarantine center

According to the Ministry of Health, of the four community transmissions in Da Nang City, aged from 30-65 years old, one is a care taker at Da Nang Hospital, one is a small trader at Hoa Cuong wholesale market in Hai Chau district, and the remaining two are in Hai Chau and Hoa Vang who are under further investigation. 

Among the two imported cases, one is a returnee from Taiwan (China) and the other returning from  Equatoria Guinea, and both were put into isolation after entry.

The same day, as many as 53 COVID-19 patients were declared to have fully recovered from the virus, taking the national count of recoveries to 520.

Among the patients receiving treatment at medical facilities nationwide, a total of 100 tested negative for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 at least once or multiple times.

As of 6 pm August 18, Vietnam registered a total of 989 positive cases, including 340 imported ones, and 649 domestic infections, of which 509 cases are linked to the Da Nang coronavirus outbreak since July 25.

More than 87,670 people having returned from abroad or coming into close contact with infected people are in quarantine at different health facilities nationwide.

 

Since July 25 when community transmission returned to Vietnam, Da Nang, the nation’s current COVID-19 epicenter, has recorded 354 locally transmitted infections, followed by the nearby province of Quang Nam with 94.

HCM City has not recorded any new cases of community transmission or any Covid-19 death in recent times, showing that the city has initially put its outbreak under control.

With the latest updates, of the active cases in treatment, there have been 25 deaths, including one confirmed on August 18 morning. Most infections so far are linked to the outbreak in Da Nang. 

One former COVID-19 patient dies due to serious chronic diseases

Patient 418, who had tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 four times on August 4, 10, 11 and 12, died on August 12 due to complications of chronic renal failure at the Hue Central Hospital, the Health Ministry’s special task force for COVID-19 prevention and control reported on August 18.

The 61-year-old man, residing in Thanh Binh ward, Hai Chau district, Da Nang city, had hypertension, chronic renal failure, diabetes type 2 and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Doctors attributed the death to septic shocks, multi-organ failure, hypertension, diabetes type 2 and chronical obstructive pulmonary disease.

The same day, the Hue Central Hospital announced the recovery of six COVID-19 cases, including one tested negative for the virus for six times and allowed to be quarantined at home.

The other five have serious underlying chronical diseases and tested negative for the virus from three to eight times. They are scheduled to be moved to Da Nang Hospital C in the central city of Da Nang for further treatment./.VNA/VNN/VOV

 Compiled by Mai Lan

How are the bodies of people who died from Covid-19 handled in Vietnam?

How are the bodies of people who died from Covid-19 handled in Vietnam?

By August 16, Vietnam had recorded 24 Covid-19-related deaths out of a total of 962 cases, representing 2.4%. All of the people were cremated.

 
 

Other News

.
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 18
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 18
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Hai Duong urged to enhance contact tracing, testing amid rising COVID-19 count

How are the bodies of people who died from Covid-19 handled in Vietnam?
How are the bodies of people who died from Covid-19 handled in Vietnam?
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

By August 16, Vietnam had recorded 24 Covid-19-related deaths out of a total of 962 cases, representing 2.4%. All of the people were cremated.

Opening ceremonies for new academic year may be held online
Opening ceremonies for new academic year may be held online
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

Localities that practice social distancing must put the health and safety of students and teachers above all else, and depending on local circumstances can hold opening ceremonies for the new school year online.

Vietnam records 25th Covid-related death
Vietnam records 25th Covid-related death
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

Patient number 698, a 51-year-old woman in Da Nang City has become the 25th patient who died of COVID-19-related complications, the Ministry of Health announced this morning.

Tropical depression turns into storm in East Sea
Tropical depression turns into storm in East Sea
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

A tropical depression in the East Sea has been strengthening into storm called Higos, the fourth storm in 2020

Seven more Covid-19 cases confirmed, one in Hanoi
Seven more Covid-19 cases confirmed, one in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

This morning the Ministry of Health announced that seven new cases were diagnosed with Covid-19, including 6 community infections and one returnee from the Philippines, bringing the infection tally to 983.

Positive progress in the treatment of COVID-19 patients
Positive progress in the treatment of COVID-19 patients
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

Three out of 12 seriously ill COVID-19 patients being treated at the Hue Central Hospital have tested negative with SARS-CoV-2 for the fourth time since they were transferred there from Da Nang City.

Hanoi: Many streets flood after heavy downpour
Hanoi: Many streets flood after heavy downpour
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

A heavy downpour in Hanoi on Monday afternoon flooded many streets in the city's center.

Coupon system introduced in Da Nang for local shoppers
Coupon system introduced in Da Nang for local shoppers
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Residents in central Da Nang city have been asked to use coupons from August 12 when shopping at markets, as part of efforts to avert large gatherings amid fears over COVID-19.

Border guards contribute to COVID-19 fight
Border guards contribute to COVID-19 fight
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Secretary of the Party Committee and Political Commissar of the Vietnam Border Guard Command Do Danh Vuong talks about COVID-19 prevention and control measures in border areas.

Colleges, vocational training schools face new enrollment quotas
Colleges, vocational training schools face new enrollment quotas
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Many universities have changed enrollment methods, including higher enrollment quotas that will be based on students' high school records.

Vietnam confirms 12 new cases, one in Hanoi
Vietnam confirms 12 new cases, one in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  17/08/2020 

Vietnam has recorded 12 more coronavirus cases, including 11 cases of community transmission, during the past 12 hours, bringing the country’s tally of infections to 976, reported the Ministry of Health.

Should violators who illegally take Covid-19 infected people into Vietnam receive the death penalty?
Should violators who illegally take Covid-19 infected people into Vietnam receive the death penalty?
SOCIETYicon  17/08/2020 

“The death penalty could be considered for such act in accordance with the Penal Code. In this very urgent situation, when the whole country is trying hard to fight Covid-19, it is necessary to strictly punish such acts for deterrence."

One more coronavirus case reported in Hanoi
One more coronavirus case reported in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  17/08/2020 

Hanoi has recorded one more positive case for SARS-CoV-2, a woman from Phu Thuong, Tay Ho district, raising the total number of Covid-19 cases in the capital city to 11.

Flash flood sweeps away many houses in Dien Bien
Flash flood sweeps away many houses in Dien Bien
SOCIETYicon  17/08/2020 

A flash flood occurred in the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien, isolating three local communes and causing big losses for local residents.

HCM City’s District 2 to become financial centre
HCM City’s District 2 to become financial centre
SOCIETYicon  17/08/2020 

HCM City's District 2 will become a financial centre and an important part of a planned "innovative urban area" in the eastern part of the city, Nguyen Thien Nhan, general secretary of the HCM City Party Committee, has said.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 17
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 17
SOCIETYicon  17/08/2020 

Detailed history of Hanoi patient released by authorities

Another earthquake happens in Son La’s Moc Chau district
Another earthquake happens in Son La’s Moc Chau district
SOCIETYicon  17/08/2020 

A 4.3-magnitude earthquake hit Moc Chau district in the northern mountainous province of Son La at 8:13am on August 17, according to the Institute of Geophysics under the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology.

HCM City’s power lines go underground
HCM City’s power lines go underground
SOCIETYicon  17/08/2020 

The HCM City Power Corporation (EVNHCMC) said that it has placed 675km of medium-voltage grids, 1,160km of low-voltage grids and 34.5km of power grids underground over the past five years.

Another storm likely to form in East Sea, heavy rain expected
Another storm likely to form in East Sea, heavy rain expected
SOCIETYicon  17/08/2020 

A tropical low depression has formed in the East Sea and is likely to strengthen into a storm, the National Centre of Hydrometeorology and Forecasting said on August 17.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 