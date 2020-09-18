Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Thousands in Hanoi have to live with contaminated water

19/09/2020    16:25 GMT+7

A quarter of a million households in Hanoi's Thanh Oai and My Duc districts are having to use contaminated water as they are still not connected to the city's fresh water system.

250,000 households in Hanoi's Thanh Oai and My Duc districts are having to use contaminated water.

The locals there use water provided from the communal water stations which do not meet the standards for drinking water issued by the Ministry of Health. As a result, many people actually have to store rainwater and dig wells. But even these sources of water are also running out.

The water station in Xuan Duong Commune was put into operation since 2013 with VND10.2bn (USD438,300) of investment. Nguyen Thi Xinh, a local in Xuan Duong, said the water smelled like it contained a huge lump of steel.

She said, "At first, I thought it was just me and someone tried to prank me. But turned out, the water was like that everywhere. It can't be used even after boiling."

Xinh and other people filed complaints many times but they haven't received any feedback. In the end, Xinh had to buy a RO water purifier for VND6m (USD257) which is a huge amount of money for most farmers in this area. Thousands of people often pray for rain so that they can have cleaner water for daily activities.

The water heavily contaminated.

Last year, the Hanoi Department of Health took water samples and the results show that the water was contaminated with ammonia, arsenic, Coliform, and E.Coli.

The same situation is also detected in Phuc Lam Commune, My Duc District. Each household often has two to four wells. Dam Trong Song said he had six wells. Despite the high number of wells, there was not much water. According to Song, his family used the pumps in the morning and the afternoon. Yet sometimes they didn't have enough water for daily activities. Not to mention the money spent on well digging and the electricity bill to operate the pumping system costs about VND1m (USD43).

Most households there had to buy RO water purifiers. Some people installed filter tanks with sand, gravel and activated carbon. But the water is so contaminated that the filter broke down after two months.

People that can't afford to dig wells or buy water purifiers carry barrels to ask for water from neighbours every day.

 
Hanoi People's Committee proposed adjusting the capital water supply planning to 2030 with a view to 2050.

Hanoi Department of Construction confirmed that four districts in the city's southern area which are Chuong My, Ung Hoa, Thanh Oai and My Duc, have a population of 1 million people but they are not connected to the city's fresh water system. Hanoi People's Committee has reported to the Ministry of Construction to fix the problem by adjusting the capital water supply planning to 2030 with a view to 2050.

The adjusted plan will include the construction of Xuan Mai Water Plant which will provide water to the whole southern area. It will run along the Da River Water Plant to ensure water security in case one of the two plants has problems.

Le Van Du from Hanoi Department of Construction, said, "The Ministry of Construction has submitted the adjusted plan to the prime minister. However, the Hanoi People's Committee and the Ministry of Construction still have some disagreements over the content of the plan." Dtinews

Clean water petition in Hanoi

Clean water petition in Hanoi

The Hanoi People’s Committee has assigned Aqua One JSC to conduct a clean water plant project for residents in the southwest of the city.

Hanoi to publicise water quality daily after oil contamination

Hanoi to publicise water quality daily after oil contamination

Hanoi will give daily reports on tap water quality following the oil contamination at the Da River Water Plant.

 
 

Other News

.
Tra Vinh loses $43m to saltwater intrusion, drought damage
Tra Vinh loses $43m to saltwater intrusion, drought damage
SOCIETYicon  19/09/2020 

Saltwater intrusion and drought in the Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Tra Vinh caused a total damage of VND1 trillion (US$43 million) to agricultural production in the 2019-20 dry season.

Vietnam to resume more int’l flights in "controlled" manner
Vietnam to resume more int’l flights in "controlled" manner
SOCIETYicon  19/09/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc told the Ministry of Transport to continue to plan the resumption of more international flights, but in a “controlled” manner.

Two-time int’l Olympiad gold medallists to receive first-class Labour Order
Two-time int’l Olympiad gold medallists to receive first-class Labour Order
SOCIETYicon  19/09/2020 

Students who win a gold medal at International Olympiads, or triumph at science and engineering fairs (ISEF) for two consecutive times, 

Localities deal with consequences of Storm Noul
Localities deal with consequences of Storm Noul
SOCIETYicon  19/09/2020 

At least one person was killed, 29 were injured and more than 1,700 houses’ roofs were blown away after Storm Noul made landfall in Quang Bình and Thua Thien-Hue provinces at around 10am on Friday morning.

Body of missing Vietnamese trainee in Japan found
Body of missing Vietnamese trainee in Japan found
SOCIETYicon  19/09/2020 

Japanese search and rescue forces have found the body of a Vietnamese trainee who went missing in a mudslide triggered by Typhoon Haishen, the Vietnamese Consulate General in Fukuoka said on September 18.

Digital knowledge for a smart university
Digital knowledge for a smart university
SOCIETYicon  19/09/2020 

Doctor Nguyen Hoang Son, director of the Centre for Information and Libraries at the Hanoi National University of Education, and Vice President of the Vietnam Libraries Association, talks about the development of a digital centre 

Man donates family cemetery land to build school
Man donates family cemetery land to build school
SOCIETYicon  19/09/2020 

Hundreds of students and teachers of Xam Khoe Secondary have received an education over the last decade, thanks to Ha Minh Thiet's donation of nearly 8,000 sq.m of his family’s cemetery land in 2010 

The four most expensive mushrooms sought by wealthy Vietnamese
The four most expensive mushrooms sought by wealthy Vietnamese
SOCIETYicon  19/09/2020 

Although the price of these species of mushrooms is up to millions of VND, they are still favored by the wealthy in Vietnam.

Storm Noul makes landfall in central Vietnam
Storm Noul makes landfall in central Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  18/09/2020 

Storm Noul, the fifth to enter the East Sea this year, made landfall in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue on September 18 morning, causing heavy downpours, strong winds and lightning.

Vietnam embraces digital transformation, online teaching in education sector
Vietnam embraces digital transformation, online teaching in education sector
SOCIETYicon  18/09/2020 

Thai Van Thanh, director of the Nghe An Education and Training Department, said if there are favorable conditions, online teaching will bring big benefits, especially in remote areas.

Those entering Vietnam charged for concentrated quarantine from Sept 1
Those entering Vietnam charged for concentrated quarantine from Sept 1
SOCIETYicon  18/09/2020 

Those entering Vietnam from September 1 have to pay costs of their quarantine at concentrated facilities, as Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc recently agreed with the Finance Ministry’s proposal related to this issue.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia September 18
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia September 18
SOCIETYicon  18/09/2020 

Vietnam records no new COVID-19 cases on September 18 morning

Transport ministry prepares for resumption of international flights
Transport ministry prepares for resumption of international flights
SOCIETYicon  18/09/2020 

The plan for the flights' resumption needs to be approved by Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, chair of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Storm Noul makes landfall in Thua Thien-Hue
Storm Noul makes landfall in Thua Thien-Hue
SOCIETYicon  18/09/2020 

Storm Noul, the fifth to enter the East Sea this year, made landfall in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue on September 18 morning, causing heavy downpours, strong winds and lightning.

WB report outlines increase in Vietnam's human capital index 2020
WB report outlines increase in Vietnam's human capital index 2020
SOCIETYicon  18/09/2020 

Vietnam’s human capital index 2020 is higher than average for the East Asia & Pacific region and lower-middle income countries, although the stunted rate among children reached up to 25%, according to the World Bank.

Remote examination and treatment project a breakthrough for health sector
Remote examination and treatment project a breakthrough for health sector
SOCIETYicon  18/09/2020 

The Ministry of Health is implementing a remote medical examination and treatment project for 2020-2025 to ensure the sustainable development of the health sector.

Da Nang students return to schools under strict regulations
Da Nang students return to schools under strict regulations
SOCIETYicon  17/09/2020 

Students in the central city of Da Nang has returned to school as the Covid-19 outbreak has been brought under control.

Storm heading towards Vietnam’s central region, expected to hit land on Friday
Storm heading towards Vietnam’s central region, expected to hit land on Friday
SOCIETYicon  17/09/2020 

Noul, the fifth storm to enter the East Sea this year, is gaining strength, heading to the central region of Vietnam and expectedly makes land on Friday.

Storm heading towards Vietnam’s central region, expected to hit land on Friday
Storm heading towards Vietnam’s central region, expected to hit land on Friday
SOCIETYicon  17/09/2020 

Noul, the fifth storm to enter the East Sea this year, is gaining strength, heading to the central region of Vietnam and expectedly makes land on Friday.

Thousands of foreigners permitted to enter HCM City for work
Thousands of foreigners permitted to enter HCM City for work
SOCIETYicon  17/09/2020 

HCM City’s Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs has raised a proposal to the municipal People’s Committee, regarding the entry of 7,000 foreign experts amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

