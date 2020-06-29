Thousands of pigs culled as African Swine Fever returns

Up to 5,856 pigs have been culled after the African Swine Fever returned in 20 provinces in Vietnam.

Culling pigs in Cao Bang Province

According to the Department of Animals and Husbandry under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development African Swine Fever has been detected at 255 communes in 20 provinces and cities in the past 30 days.



In Lai Chau City, the disease broke out in four out of seven communes and wards and 100 pigs have been culled. Nguyen Anh Hung from Lai Chau Province Department of Agriculture and Rural Development said they had carried out various measures to curb the outbreaks but it's likely that more communes and provinces will suffer from the outbreak. Previously, 93 out of 108 communes and wards had African Swine Fever.



As of June 26 in Cao Bang Province, 138 household farms in nine out of 10 districts reported African Swine Fever. Since the outbreak spots are scattered across the province, it has proved difficult to carry out control and prevention works. The provincial authorities had to kill 600 pigs.



The authorities in Quang Ninh Province reported that African Swine Fever returned and had been detected at 33 household farms in six districts. 97 pigs that weighed nearly 3,500kg have been culled.



The Department of Animals and Husbandry is still monitoring the situation and urged localities authorities to apply stronger control and prevention plans.



According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the African Swine Fever returned because small household farms bought breeding pigs and piglets of unknown origin. The outbreak spots are mostly small farms with limited infrastructure and can't ensure biosafety measures.



When the pigs were sick, the farmers might still sell them and didn't clean their excrement or living environment properly. Dtinews/Laodong