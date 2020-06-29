Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Thousands of pigs culled as African Swine Fever returns

 
 
30/06/2020    15:04 GMT+7

Up to 5,856 pigs have been culled after the African Swine Fever returned in 20 provinces in Vietnam.

 Culling pigs in Cao Bang Province

 

According to the Department of Animals and Husbandry under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development African Swine Fever has been detected at 255 communes in 20 provinces and cities in the past 30 days.

In Lai Chau City, the disease broke out in four out of seven communes and wards and 100 pigs have been culled. Nguyen Anh Hung from Lai Chau Province Department of Agriculture and Rural Development said they had carried out various measures to curb the outbreaks but it's likely that more communes and provinces will suffer from the outbreak. Previously, 93 out of 108 communes and wards had African Swine Fever.

As of June 26 in Cao Bang Province, 138 household farms in nine out of 10 districts reported African Swine Fever. Since the outbreak spots are scattered across the province, it has proved difficult to carry out control and prevention works. The provincial authorities had to kill 600 pigs.

The authorities in Quang Ninh Province reported that African Swine Fever returned and had been detected at 33 household farms in six districts. 97 pigs that weighed nearly 3,500kg have been culled.

The Department of Animals and Husbandry is still monitoring the situation and urged localities authorities to apply stronger control and prevention plans.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the African Swine Fever returned because small household farms bought breeding pigs and piglets of unknown origin. The outbreak spots are mostly small farms with limited infrastructure and can't ensure biosafety measures.

When the pigs were sick, the farmers might still sell them and didn't clean their excrement or living environment properly. Dtinews/Laodong

 
 

.
Vietnam to experience 5-6 storms this year
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Vietnam would face 5-6 tropical storms from now until the year-end, according to Director of the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting Mai Van Khiem.

Inland waterway accidents at alarming level: Traffic Safety Committee
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The number of deaths due to inland waterway traffic accidents in the first half of this year nearly doubled the figure of the same period last year.

Da Nang launches hotline to protect children from sexual abuse
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

The Department of Information and Communications of central Da Nang city on June 29 commissioned a hotline to support the protection of children and adolescents from sexual abuse.

Hot weather to continue scorching northern and central Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Extreme heat has put northern-central provinces from Thanh Hoa to Quang Tri at risk of forest fires.

Abandoned baby dies after 21 days of treatment
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

A newborn baby boy, who was found abandoned on a street on the outskirts of Hanoi, died on Monday afternoon after 21 days of intensive care at hospital.

Vietnam gets closer to COVID-19 vaccine
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

A vaccine for COVID-19 that is being developed by State-owned vaccine manufacturer VABIOTECH Co., Ltd. could generate relatively high immune response, according to the company chairman Do Tuan Dat.

Amended law on drug prevention and control needs detailed provisions on treatment, intervention
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

The ministries of Public Security and Justice should make clear that drug addiction is a disease and social evil, the vice chairman of the National Assembly's Committee for Social Affairs said

Farmers work at night to avoid severe heat
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

It’s 2am in the rice field of Tam Hung Commune, Thanh Oai District in the western outskirts of Hanoi. The darkness overwhelms the immense space. Surrounding villages are still deep in sound sleep.

New thinking about sidewalk use
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

About to come to a decision, the HCMC government is poised to adopt a new thinking on how the sidewalk and roadways can be used aside from being for traffic. 

HCM City achieves positive results in fighting trade fraud
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

HCM City authorities have seized more than 36,350 smuggled and counterfeited goods and imposed fines of about VND7 billion (US$301,600) for violations after its coordination plan No15 was launched last year in May.

Noi Bai, Tan Son Nhat runway upgrades set for July
SOCIETYicon  29/06/2020 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has approved a plan to shut the runways and taxiways at HCMC’s Tan Son Nhat airport and Hanoi’s Noi Bai airport for repair and upgrade starting from July 1, 

HCMC publicizes new textbooks for academic year 2020-2021
SOCIETYicon  29/06/2020 

The HCMC Department of Education and Training has announced that textbook set “Inventive horizon" compiled by the Vietnam Education Publishing House was chosen to be official textbooks for first graders in the academic year 2020-2021.

Coronavirus: Where are global cases rising and falling?
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

With the coronavirus pandemic reaching a global total of 10m cases, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned of a dangerous new phase in the crisis.

Dyke violations on the rise
SOCIETYicon  29/06/2020 

More than 7,000 dyke violations which happened across the nation since 2011 have not been resolved, a conference heard.

Singapore hands out coronavirus tracing devices
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The government's TraceTogether tokens are aimed at people who do not have smartphones.

Hebei: China locks down 400,000 people after virus spike near Beijing
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

It's a small spike in Hebei near Beijing - but enough for officials to reinstate a strict lockdown.

New Can Gio Bridge, coastal tourism sites approved
SOCIETYicon  29/06/2020 

The Prime Minister has approved the construction of Can Gio Bridge as well as plans to develop the Can Gio Tourism Urban Area project.

Elevated roads in HCM City could ease gridlock
SOCIETYicon  29/06/2020 

HCM City should build an integrated elevated road system to tackle traffic congestion as land for transport in the inner city has become scarce, experts have urged.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 29
SOCIETYicon  29/06/2020 

Vietnam records no new community COVID-19 cases for 74 straight days

Coronavirus: 'Swift and dangerous turn' in Texas cases, says governor
SOCIETYicon  29/06/2020 

The spread of coronavirus infections has taken a "swift and very dangerous turn" in the US state of Texas, Governor Greg Abbott has warned.

