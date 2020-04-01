Thousands of test tubes sent to Germany for COVID-19 medicine research

Vietnam has delivered 6,000 test tubes to Germany from the Hanoi-based Vietnamese-German Centre of Excellence in Medical Research (VG-CARE) for COVID-19 drug development research.

Doctor Bùi Văn Long (left) has a photo taken with the research group. — Photo courtesy of the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Hà Nội

Clinical trials were co-launched by the University of Tuebingen, University of Hamburg and University of Stuttgart on Wednesday.

The research had been restrained by a medical supply shortage in Germany, VG-CARE’s Doctor Bùi Văn Long said, adding that Việt Nam helped deliver the 6,000 test tubes to the country on Tuesday, with assistance from the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Hà Nội.

VG-CARE, established in 2015, is a collaboration between the Hà Nội-based 108 Military Central Hospital, Việt Nam Military Medical University and Germany’s Institute of Tropical Medicine, Eberhard-Karls University Tübingen.

The centre is located at the Institute of Clinical Infectious Diseases at the 108 Military Central Hospital. — VNS