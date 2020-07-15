Thousands of youth join Green Summer Campaign

More than 350,000 young people and members of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union are taking part in the 2020 Mua He Xanh (Green Summer), which began on Sunday in HCM City.

More than 350,000 young people and members of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union are working as volunteers in the 2020 Mùa Hè Xanh (Green Summer), which began last weekend in HCM City. — VNA/VNS Photo Hong Giang

The annual event is one of a number of summer activities and programmes launched by the union. Its kick-off ceremony on Sunday on Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street in District 1 attracted 3,000 volunteers.

“Young volunteers will have more opportunities to help others through the campaign,” said the union’s secretary Phan Thi Thanh Huong.

Volunteers this year are working in 13 provinces of the Mekong River Delta and Central Highlands regions. Tho Chu Island of Kien Giang Province is also included.

In HCM City, they are working in the rural districts of Hoc Mon, Binh Chanh, Can Gio, Nha Be and Cu Chi, focusing on industrial and processing zones.

The volunteers have worked to clean and upgrade canals, alleys, roads and irrigation systems. Free health check-ups and medicine to poor residents, children and women are also provided.

They have also participated in cultural and community activities to promote environmental protection, and prevent and fight child abuse and violations of laws.

“We will provide training courses on advanced techniques in agriculture, forestry and fisheries production for local farmers. After working, we will organise cultural, art and sports activities to entertain locals, particularly children,” said Tran Trung Tinh, a second-year student at HCM City University of Technology, who has volunteered to work in Soc Trang Province.

Tinh and his peers will help local people build or upgrade charity houses, bridges and roads, and clean water systems.

Last year, the campaign’s volunteers helped build 50 charity houses for the poor, repaired home electrical wiring for 500 households, and created 100 playgrounds for children.

They also opened training classes on social skills in self-defence for emergencies, sexual abuse prevention, and rescue, fighting and preventing fires for more than 15,000 teenagers and children. Around 5,000 people were also taught IT and foreign languages. VNS

