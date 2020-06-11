Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
11/06/2020 17:00:00 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Three die, 18 injured after bad weather strikes

 
 
11/06/2020    15:45 GMT+7

Three people have died and 18 others injured after a whirlwind destroyed a factory in Trung My Commune, Binh Xuyen District, in the northern province of Vinh Phuc.

Debris is blown into the sky after a whirlwind struck.

Bad weather hit the region around 6pm on Wednesday with wood processing plant, Kieu Thi Junma Co Ltd., hit the hardest.

Around 100 people were working inside at the time the whirlwind struck, causing the roof to collapse.

Permanent deputy chairman of the Vinh Phuc People’s Committee Le Duy Thanh said that right after the incident, the provincial leaders and hundreds of police, soldiers and medical workers were present at the scene for rescue work.

 

The three people killed have been named as Chuong Thi Nam, 48, from Tam Dao District, Le Thi Ha, 44, from Thai Nguyen Province and Luc Van Long from Tam Dao District.

The 18 injured victims, aged between 37 and 47, are currently being treated at the provincial general hospital. The most serious patient has a broken thigh bone.

Others just have minor injuries and are in a stable condition, said director of the provincial Department of Health Nguyen Thanh Hai. — VNS

 
 

.
Seven people were seriously injured and an ambulance was destroyed in an accident on Wednesday night in Tan Phu Town, Dong Phu District in the southern province of Binh Phuoc.

Mumbai overtakes Wuhan peak as India Covid cases spike

India's financial capital, Mumbai, has recorded 51,000 cases of Covid, taking it past the peak in Wuhan, where the virus first emerged.

Coronavirus: Belgium's Prince Joachim fined for breaking Spain's lockdown

Prince Joachim, who contracted coronavirus days after arrived in Spain, has been fined €10,400.

Prince Joachim, who contracted coronavirus days after arrived in Spain, has been fined €10,400.

Thailand seafood fraudsters sentenced to 1,446 years in jail

A court in Thailand has sentenced two owners of a restaurant to 1,446 years in prison each for defrauding the public.

A court in Thailand has sentenced two owners of a restaurant to 1,446 years in prison each for defrauding the public.

HCMC has spent more than VND25 trillion on anti-flooding projects over the past five years but the city still has 22 flood-prone areas, 

High tuition at medical schools puts poor students at disadvantage

The announcement by the HCM City University of Medicine and Pharmacy on raising tuition by five times has stunned the public.

The announcement by the HCM City University of Medicine and Pharmacy on raising tuition by five times has stunned the public.

Dengue infections in Singapore surge past 10,000 mark

Dengue infections in Singapore have surpassed the 10,000 mark. This is the highest number of cases in the first five months since 2013, the largest outbreak year recorded in the country, according to the National Environment Agency (NEA).

Blood donor saves lives

Tran Thi Mai, a middle-aged woman in Cam Ranh City in the central province of Khanh Hoa, is known as the province's record holder for the highest times of blood donation.

Tran Thi Mai, a middle-aged woman in Cam Ranh City in the central province of Khanh Hoa, is known as the province’s record holder for the highest times of blood donation. 

Crossing mountains for a good deed

Recently, a Facebook post looking for the subjects of some photographs on a visit to Fansipan Mountain in Sa Pa went viral.

Recently, a Facebook post looking for the subjects of some photographs on a visit to Fansipan Mountain in Sa Pa went viral.

Vietnam aims to become healthcare destination

K.V., a 53-year-old foreign sailor who became sick from anthrax while at sea, recovered within just a week of treatment for the infection in Vietnam.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 10

Treatment costs up to VND700 million for foreign Covid-19 patients

Treatment costs up to VND700 million for foreign Covid-19 patients

Unemployment rate in urban areas almost doubles that in countryside

The unemployment rate among those aged 15 and above in Vietnam stood at 2.05 percent last year and the figure in urban areas is almost double that of rural areas, the 2019 population and housing census reveals.

Russia honours Vietnamese soldiers fighting in Great Patriotic War

Seven Vietnamese soldiers who once fought alongside Russian comrades in the Great Patriotic War now have their profiles included in the database of the 'memorial road' museum complex soon to be inaugurated in the suburb of Moscow.

Seven Vietnamese soldiers who once fought alongside Russian comrades in the Great Patriotic War now have their profiles included in the database of the ‘memorial road’ museum complex soon to be inaugurated in the suburb of Moscow.

