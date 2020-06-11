Three die, 18 injured after bad weather strikes

Three people have died and 18 others injured after a whirlwind destroyed a factory in Trung My Commune, Binh Xuyen District, in the northern province of Vinh Phuc.

Debris is blown into the sky after a whirlwind struck.

Bad weather hit the region around 6pm on Wednesday with wood processing plant, Kieu Thi Junma Co Ltd., hit the hardest.

Around 100 people were working inside at the time the whirlwind struck, causing the roof to collapse.

Permanent deputy chairman of the Vinh Phuc People’s Committee Le Duy Thanh said that right after the incident, the provincial leaders and hundreds of police, soldiers and medical workers were present at the scene for rescue work.

The three people killed have been named as Chuong Thi Nam, 48, from Tam Dao District, Le Thi Ha, 44, from Thai Nguyen Province and Luc Van Long from Tam Dao District.

The 18 injured victims, aged between 37 and 47, are currently being treated at the provincial general hospital. The most serious patient has a broken thigh bone.

Others just have minor injuries and are in a stable condition, said director of the provincial Department of Health Nguyen Thanh Hai. — VNS