Three die in Vinh Phuc bar fire

Three women were killed in a fire at a bar in the northern Vinh Phuc Province on Monday night.

The fire at the X5 Bar in Vinh Phuc Province on November 2. Photo by Bao Vinh Phuc.

According to a report from local authorities, the incident occurred at around 11.30 pm at the X5 Bar in Tu Trung Town in Vinh Tuong District.



"The fire brigade was immediately sent to the bar which lies far from residential areas," the report said. "However, the bar has only one gate which is firmly built so it was not until 2 am on November 3 that the rescue team was able put out the fire which had rapidly spread inside," the report said.



Authorities said that the fire had killed three young women aged 18 and 19.



Police are further investigating the cause of the fire. Dtinews