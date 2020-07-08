Three drug trafficking rings busted

The drug crime investigation police department announced on Tuesday it has busted three drug trafficking rings nationwide, arresting 17 suspects and seizing tens of kilos of drugs.

Police seize drugs from three drug trafficking rings nationwide. Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Public Security's drug crime investigation police department

In the first case, Do Tuan Bao, 36, residing in HCM City’s District 6 and Vo Quoc Hoa, 27, in Can Tho City’s O Mon District, were caught red-handed carrying 45kg of heroin and 18,000 ecstasy pills.

The police seized a further 8kg of ecstasy during a raid of Hoa’s house on June 20.

Expanding the investigation into the case, the city’s police arrested the ring leaders, including Le Quang Truong, 37, Nguyen Cong Nhat, 42, both residing in District 10 and Nguyen Van Phuong, 30, in Binh Tan District.

Police raided Phuong’s house and seized 300g of heroin, 200 ecstasy pills and a gun with five bullets.

The second case saw the arrest of six suspects from a northern mountainous province on June 29.

Thao A Gau, 30, Lau A Vu, 22, and Ha A Nu, 22, residing in Dien Bien Province’s Phi Nhu Commune, were detained when transporting 18.9kg of heroin to Hanoi’s Dong Anh District.

Three more suspects were arrested later. Nong Van Hai, 36, in Cao Bang Province’s Trung Khanh District, were caught and two guns with seven bullets were seized.

Sung A Cua, 30, was caught when trying to flee in Dong Anh District’s Kim Chung Commune. The ring leader, Giang A So, 37, residing in Dien Bien Province’s Nam Po District, was caught when hiding in Tay Ho District.

The third ring consisted of Tran Thanh Phong, 53, in HCM City, and his five accomplices, including Nguyen Hop Toan, 45, To Hoai Duc, 32, Pham Minh Sang, 33, Nguyen Thi Dieu Hien, 26, Phan Thi Xuan, 43, all residing in HCM City.

More than 5.5kg of methamphetamine, six guns with 23 bullets, one grenade, and electric batons and Japanese swords were seized on June 30. VNS

HCM City busts large-scale drug trafficking ring, arrests 8 Ho Chi Minh City police, in collaboration with relevant agencies, have broken up a large-scale drug trafficking ring, arresting 8 people and seizing big amounts of heroin and methamphetamine.