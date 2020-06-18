Three killed in a bus-container truck collision in Quang Ninh

A container truck collided with a bus head-on in northern coastal Quang Ninh Province on Wednesday night, killing three people.

The scene of the truck-bus collision innorthern coastal Quang Ninh Province on Wednesday night.

The accident happened at 10.30pm on the National Highway No18 passing Hai Ha District’s Quang Ninh Commune.

Hoang Quang Hai, director of the provincial Department of Transport, said the truck travelling in the Mong Cai-Ha Long direction lost control and crashed into a nine-seater bus on the opposite side, killing a driver and two passengers.

The provincial police are investigating the cause of the accident. — VNS