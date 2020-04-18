Three more foreigners recover from COVID-19 in Vietnam

Three foreigners, who had contracted the novel coronavirus, were released from hospital on April 18 after making a full recovery, taking the country’s total number of COVID-19 recoveries to 201.

Two Brazilian patients are overjoyed knowing that they are virus free after treatment at Cu Chi field hospital

Two of the three patients are Brazilian citizens. They were admitted to Cu Chi field hospital in Ho Chi Minh City in late March after displaying flu-like symptoms. Subsequent tests showed they were both infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes the COVID-19 disease.

Doctors say the two patients responded well to therapy and tested negative for several times, meeting criteria for discharge.

The third patient is a British citizen who went to Buddha Bar – a coronavirus hotspot in HCM City on March 14 – before showing symptoms.

During his treatment at Can Gio hospital in HCM City, the 34-year-old teacher of English living in HCM City’s District 4 has three times tested negative for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

This is the last COVID-19 patient being treated at Can Gio hospital.

The three discharged patients must be placed in quarantine at their places of residence for another 14 days according to regulations to ensure they are virus free, according to doctors.

To date Ho Chi Minh City has reported 54 coronavirus cases, of which 49 cases have fully recovered and returned to their homes.

Overall, Vietnam has confirmed no new cases in the past 48 hours, retaining its tally of 268. Of the total, 201 have been discharged from hospital. VOV

