Three people drown in Nghe An Province

Three members of the same family drowned in the central province of Nghe An on Tuesday after going swimming in the Lam River.

The scene of the accident where three people drowned in Nghe An Province. — VNA/VNS Photo

They were identified as Vo Thi Hue, 43; her son Tran Ly Huynh, 8; and her nephew Vo Cong Phong. They lived in Hung Nguyen District’s Hung Linh Commune.

At 4pm on Tuesday, Hue and the two children went for a swim in the Lam River and encountered difficulties.

At about 7pm on the same day, after seeing a motorbike and personal belongings left on the riverbank, residents raised the alarm and local authorities began a search for the victims.

About 20 rescuers searched throughout the night.

The bodies of the three people were recovered at around 3am on Wednesday at an area near Yen Xuan Bridge in Hung Nguyen District’s Long Xa Commune.

Earlier, a 33-year-old man from Vinh City’s Hung Loc Commune also drowned in the river.

According to Nguyen Thi Tuyet, chairman of Long Xa Commune People’s Committee, due to the hot weather, people in some communes along the Lam River often go swimming together.

Drowning often occurs in the river so authorities have erected signs warning people. However, residents often ignore the warnings. VNS

Three tourists drown in Quy Nhon beach Three tourists have drowned while swimming at a beach in Quy Nhon City.