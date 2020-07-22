Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
23/07/2020 12:16:31 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Three people drown in Nghe An Province

23/07/2020    11:00 GMT+7

Three members of the same family drowned in the central province of Nghe An on Tuesday after going swimming in the Lam River.

Three people drown in Nghe An Province
The scene of the accident where three people drowned in Nghe An Province. — VNA/VNS Photo

They were identified as Vo Thi Hue, 43; her son Tran Ly Huynh, 8; and her nephew Vo Cong Phong. They lived in Hung Nguyen District’s Hung Linh Commune.

At 4pm on Tuesday, Hue and the two children went for a swim in the Lam River and encountered difficulties.

At about 7pm on the same day, after seeing a motorbike and personal belongings left on the riverbank, residents raised the alarm and local authorities began a search for the victims.

About 20 rescuers searched throughout the night. 

The bodies of the three people were recovered at around 3am on Wednesday at an area near Yen Xuan Bridge in Hung Nguyen District’s Long Xa Commune.

 

Earlier, a 33-year-old man from Vinh City’s Hung Loc Commune also drowned in the river.

According to Nguyen Thi Tuyet, chairman of Long Xa Commune People’s Committee, due to the hot weather, people in some communes along the Lam River often go swimming together.

Drowning often occurs in the river so authorities have erected signs warning people. However, residents often ignore the warnings.  VNS

Three tourists drown in Quy Nhon beach

Three tourists drown in Quy Nhon beach

Three tourists have drowned while swimming at a beach in Quy Nhon City.

HCM City doctors report increase in child drowning deaths, injuries

HCM City doctors report increase in child drowning deaths, injuries

Doctors at children’s hospitals in HCM City have reported a number of drowning deaths of kids and related injuries in recent days.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnamese students need a healthy online environment
Vietnamese students need a healthy online environment
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Nguyen Xuan An Viet, Deputy Director for the Political Education and Pupil and Student Affairs Department, under the Ministry of Education and Training, talks on the need to have  a healthy internet environment for Vietnamese youngsters.

Snake village struggling big losses due to Covid-19
Snake village struggling big losses due to Covid-19
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Snake breeders in a village in the northern province of Phu Tho have recorded heavy losses because of the negative impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Vietnamese people integrating well into Czech society
Vietnamese people integrating well into Czech society
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  1 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic is integrating well into the local society, said Jiří Knitl, President of the Committee for National Minorities of Prague city, 

Chances for studying int’l programmes in Vietnam promoted
Chances for studying int’l programmes in Vietnam promoted
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

On July 21, more than 40 principals and directors of Vietnam's leading higher education institutions participated in a conference on promoting opportunities for studying the international education programs in Vietnam.

Doctors perform surgery on patients with rare TB aortitis
Doctors perform surgery on patients with rare TB aortitis
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Doctors at Binh Dan Hospital in HCM City have performed emergency surgery on three patients diagnosed with tuberculosis aortitis, a rare condition that can cause aortic rupture.

Students speak up for gender equality
Students speak up for gender equality
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Nguyen Hoang Minh Thu, a 10th grade student from the southern city of Can Tho, won a competition entitled 'Generation Equality: The Future I Want' with the message: “We don’t speak for women or men’s rights, we speak for human rights”.

Overview of bridges spanning Red River in Hanoi
Overview of bridges spanning Red River in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Hanoi looks different from a bird’s-eye view of both its old and new bridges spanning the Red River.

A shocking electricity bill
A shocking electricity bill
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

A woman in Hanoi was shocked when she received her family's electricity bill in May and June had increased by three to four times against previous months for no apparent reason.

Flooding causes serious damage to Vietnam's northern mountainous region
Flooding causes serious damage to Vietnam's northern mountainous region
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

The fatalities in serious flooding and landslide caused by prolonged torrential rains over the past few days in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang increased to five as of 15:00 on July 21, 

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia July 22
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 22
SOCIETYicon  22/07/2020 

COVID-19 cases rise to 401 as five more people test positive

Blood donation campaign begins in HCM City
Blood donation campaign begins in HCM City
SOCIETYicon  22/07/2020 

Thousands of local residents in Ho Chi Minh City are participating in the 8th national blood-donation campaign Hanh Trinh Do (Red Journey) that started in Ho Chi Minh City on July 21.

Coronavirus reunites a family
Coronavirus reunites a family
SOCIETYicon  22/07/2020 

The coronavirus has tragically torn plenty of families apart, but for the case of one Vietnamese family, it reunited them.

High-tech farming brings good profits to former graphic designer
High-tech farming brings good profits to former graphic designer
SOCIETYicon  22/07/2020 

Despite hardships along the way, perseverance has brought young man success in developing a high-tech farming project in his hometown in Binh Dinh Province.

Vietnam a bright spot in COVID-19 pandemic prevention: expert
Vietnam a bright spot in COVID-19 pandemic prevention: expert
SOCIETYicon  21/07/2020 

Vietnam has become a bright spot in the world in repelling the COVID-19 pandemic, said Takeshi Kasai, World Health Organisation Regional Director for the Western Pacific.

Vietnam now needs to walk the talk on sexual harassment
Vietnam now needs to walk the talk on sexual harassment
SOCIETYicon  15/07/2020 

The amended Labour Code (LC) of Vietnam includes a number of positive and important provisions, including a definition of sexual harassment. These changes were accepted by the National Assembly (NA) on 20 November 2019.

Coronavirus: Why are Americans so angry about masks?
Coronavirus: Why are Americans so angry about masks?
SOCIETYicon  21/07/2020 

How face coverings meant to curb virus spread became grounds for political battle.

Man walks from HCM City to Hanoi for charity
Man walks from HCM City to Hanoi for charity
SOCIETYicon  21/07/2020 

Scottish band the Proclaimers famously sang about walking 1,000 miles which sounds like a lot, but one Vietnamese man has them beat for distance.

People with disabilities need more support
People with disabilities need more support
SOCIETYicon  21/07/2020 

People with disabilities in Vietnam need more access to support programmes on various fields of life, a workshop in Hanoi heard on Friday.

Over 100 workers hospitalised because of food poisoning
Over 100 workers hospitalised because of food poisoning
SOCIETYicon  21/07/2020 

More than 100 workers were hospitalised due to food poisoning in Dong Nai Province.

11-year-old girl in critical condition after accidentally drinking acid
11-year-old girl in critical condition after accidentally drinking acid
SOCIETYicon  21/07/2020 

An 11-year-old girl from the northern province of Quang Ninh is in a critical condition after accidentally drinking sulfuric acid, according to the National Children’s Hospital (NCH).

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 