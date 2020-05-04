Three relapse COVID-19 cases reported in HCM City

Three COVID-19 patients in Ho Chi Minh City who previously were given the all-clear have tested positive again for SARS-CoV-2 that causes the acute respiratory disease, raising the total relapse cases in the locality to nine.

Workers at Pasteur Institute in HCM City are conducting SARS-CoV-2 testing.

The three are Patients No. 65, 157 and 206 who were deemed to have recovered on April 1, 10 and 23, respectively, Director of the municipal Department of Health Nguyen Tan Binh said on May 4.

Twenty cases in the city have tested negative for the virus 15 days after being discharged from hospitals, he added.

As of May 4, the southern metropolis had reported 55 COVID-19 cases, of whom 11, including the nine relapse cases, are being treated at the Hospital for Tropical Diseases and the Cu Chi hospital.

Given the rise in relapse cases, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Le Thanh Liem urged the local health sector to continue medical monitoring for patients who have been discharged through daily testing within 30 days.

By May 4 afternoon, Vietnam had recorded no new COVID-19 infections within the community for 18 straight days, with the national count now standing at 271.

Two COVID-19 patients at medical facilities in the northern province of Ninh Binh were given the all-clear on May 4, bringing the number of such cases to 221 or 81 percent, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Some 27,410 people are now under health monitoring or quarantine, of whom 238 are in concentrated quarantine facilities in hospitals, 5,871 at other concentrated facilities, and 21,300 at home or in accommodation.