Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
05/05/2020 08:45:09 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Three relapse COVID-19 cases reported in HCM City

 
 
05/05/2020    08:41 GMT+7

Three COVID-19 patients in Ho Chi Minh City who previously were given the all-clear have tested positive again for SARS-CoV-2 that causes the acute respiratory disease, raising the total relapse cases in the locality to nine.

Three relapse COVID-19 cases reported in HCM City hinh anh 1

Workers at Pasteur Institute in HCM City are conducting  SARS-CoV-2 testing. 

The three are Patients No. 65, 157 and 206 who were deemed to have recovered on April 1, 10 and 23, respectively, Director of the municipal Department of Health Nguyen Tan Binh said on May 4.

Twenty cases in the city have tested negative for the virus 15 days after being discharged from hospitals, he added.

As of May 4, the southern metropolis had reported 55 COVID-19 cases, of whom 11, including the nine relapse cases, are being treated at the Hospital for Tropical Diseases and the Cu Chi hospital.

 

Given the rise in relapse cases, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Le Thanh Liem urged the local health sector to continue medical monitoring for patients who have been discharged through daily testing within 30 days.

By May 4 afternoon, Vietnam had recorded no new COVID-19 infections within the community for 18 straight days, with the national count now standing at 271.

Two COVID-19 patients at medical facilities in the northern province of Ninh Binh were given the all-clear on May 4, bringing the number of such cases to 221 or 81 percent, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Some 27,410 people are now under health monitoring or quarantine, of whom 238 are in concentrated quarantine facilities in hospitals, 5,871 at other concentrated facilities, and 21,300 at home or in accommodation.

 
 

Other News

.
Silent heroes behind the victory of Quyet Thang Squadron
Silent heroes behind the victory of Quyet Thang Squadron
FEATUREicon  0 giờ trước 

The bombing over Tan Son Nhat Airport, the airbase of the Sai Gon administration, by Quyết Thắng Squadron on April 28, 1975, was a glorious victory of the Vietnam People’s Air Force and helped accelerate the collapse

Hanoi, HCM City streets face severe congestion
Hanoi, HCM City streets face severe congestion
PHOTOSicon  13 giờ trước 

Many streets in Hanoi and HCM City faced serious traffic jams again on Monday as local schools re-opened after social distancing measures were eased.

The South of Vietnam always in President Ho Chi Minh's heart
The South of Vietnam always in President Ho Chi Minh's heart
FEATUREicon  11 giờ trước 

During his lifetime, President Ho Chi Minh held a special affection for the people of the South of Vietnam. He said on numerous occasions that: "Our endearing land of the South has always been in my heart."

Road angels want to spread their wings
Road angels want to spread their wings
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

A Grab driver is hoping to create a huge network of first responders to help injured road crash victims.

Vietnam's legendary long-haired army
Vietnam's legendary long-haired army
FEATUREicon  13 giờ trước 

In the history of Vietnam, there was a unique unit that contributed a great deal to the war against the Americans. Consisting entirely of females, the force, known as 'Long-Haired Army', was formed in the Dong Khoi (General Uprising)

HCM City kicks off major traffic projects to ease congestion
HCM City kicks off major traffic projects to ease congestion
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

HCM City has kicked off 13 major traffic projects with total investment of VND3.5 trillion (US$149.12 million), according to the city’s Management Board for Traffic Works Construction and Investment.

Increased internet use by children concerns parents
Increased internet use by children concerns parents
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

E-learning has become a popular model of education amid the COVID-19 pandemic and is expected to become a new trend in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Tens of millions of students back to school after long COVID-19 break
Tens of millions of students back to school after long COVID-19 break
PHOTOSicon  22 giờ trước 

Tens of millions of students from kindergartens to high schools nationwide returned to school on May 4 morning after a three-month closure to prevent COVID-19 transmission.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 4
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 4
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Array of health facilities granted permission to conduct COVID-19 tests

HCM City eyes new “city within a city” in its eastern section
HCM City eyes new “city within a city” in its eastern section
FEATUREicon  21 giờ trước 

HCM City has an ambitious goal to create a large “innovation district” as part of its plan to become a smart city.

Coronavirus: World must 'pull together' to find and fund vaccine
Coronavirus: World must 'pull together' to find and fund vaccine
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

World leaders sign up to a fundraising drive, which aims to raise $8.3bn over the next month.

Coronavirus cure: When will we have a drug to treat it?
Coronavirus cure: When will we have a drug to treat it?
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

There are no drugs proven to help doctors treat the disease, but work is under way around the world.

Coronavirus: New lows for deaths in France, Spain and Italy
Coronavirus: New lows for deaths in France, Spain and Italy
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

A French doctor says tests on samples from patients show the virus was present last year.

HCM City’s health sector to resume immunisations
HCM City’s health sector to resume immunisations
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

The HCM City’s Department of Health has ordered healthcare facilities that offer vaccination services to set up plans to return to normal with strict implementation of infection prevention measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The diversity of face masks in Saigon
The diversity of face masks in Saigon
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Social distancing rules during Covid-19 mean that the face mask has become an inseparable part of anyone should he or she want to venture out of the four walls of their house. 

A mobile hospital at sea
A mobile hospital at sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  22 giờ trước 

Ship Khanh Hoa 01, coded HQ-561, is a mobile hospital at sea which helps fishermen in Truong Sa (Spratly) island district keep their peace of mind and work on protecting the national sovereignty over seas and islands.

61 people killed in traffic accidents over holiday weekend
61 people killed in traffic accidents over holiday weekend
SOCIETYicon  03/05/2020 

Sixty-one people have died and 48 others injured on Vietnam’s roads over the three-day holiday weekend.

Coronavirus: Russia's cases rise by 10,000 in one-day record
Coronavirus: Russia's cases rise by 10,000 in one-day record
SOCIETYicon  04/05/2020 

Russia's cases jump by 10,633 in one day, as Moscow's mayor warns the peak is yet to come.

100 days of COVID-19 in Vietnam
100 days of COVID-19 in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  03/05/2020 

May 2 marks the 100th day since COVID-19 appeared in Vietnam. VNS presents a timeline of the pandemic.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 3
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 3
SOCIETYicon  03/05/2020 

Vietnam yet to declare itself COVID-19 free: health official

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 