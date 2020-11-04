Three storms forecasted to hit East Sea

Three storms have been forecasted to move into the East Sea in the coming time, according to the National Centre for Hydrometeorology Forecasting.

Mai Van Khiem, director of the National Centre for Hydrometeorology Forecasting, said that Storm Atsani is heading to the East Sea and then would quickly weaken into a tropical depression.

On November 8, a tropical depression would enter the East Sea and later directly affect coastal central and southern central localities on November 10-11.

On November 12-13, another storm would appear on the East Sea.



Khiem added that on November 9-12, coastal localities in the central and Central Highlands regions would see heavy rain and landslides.



Since early October, the central region of Vietnam has faced five consecutive storms, leaving at least 235 dead and missing. Many areas have suffered severe landslides such as Huong Hoa District in Quang Tri, Phong Dien District in Thua Thien Hue and Nam Tra My and Phuoc Son districts in Quang Nam. Dtinews