Three Vietnamese universities rank in Times Higher Education table

The Vietnam National University-Hanoi branch, Hanoi University of Science and Technology and Vietnam National University-HCMC branch continued to be selected to the Times Higher Education World University Rankings for the second time this year.

The students at the Vietnam National University-Hanoi branch.

The Vietnam National University-Hanoi branch is in the 801-1000 group in the annual global ranking compiled by the Times Higher Education (THE), a British provider of higher education data.

The Hanoi University of Science and Technology dropped to the 1001+ group with the Vietnam National University-Ho Chi Minh City branch.



The three entered the rankings for the first time last year.





This year the rankings measured 1,527 universities based on 13 indicators that considered an institution's performance across teaching, research, knowledge transfer, and international outlook.



For the fifth year in a row the UK’s Oxford University stands in first place. Stanford, Harvard, the California Institute of Technology, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the US are in the top five.



The Vietnam National University, Hanoi branch also made the list of the 801-1.000 group of the world university ranking compiled by Britain's QS Quacquarelli Symonds three consecutive times. Dtinews/Laodong