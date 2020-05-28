Three-year-old girl saved after heart surgery

A team of surgeons from private Da Nang-Hoan My Hospital have successfully operated on a three-year-old with congenital heart disease – the second surgery after the first emergency operation in 2018.

She was released from the hospital three days after the operation on Thursday.

A three-year-old girl and her mother at the Hoan My-Da Nang Hospital after a heart operation. She has been released from the hospital after the successful surgery. Photo courtesy Hoan My Da Nang Hospital

Dr. Nguyen Thanh Hien said the three-year-old girl from Da Nang, whose heart suffered the most complicated defect (Apso Type II) five months after birth in 2017, was rescued at the hospital in 2018.

The doctor said the first operation had helped save the girl as she could not breathe. The patient had a temporary heart operation two years later as she was not strong enough for the final surgery.

She was taken to the hospital in poor heath, and doctors decided to go ahead with the risky procedure in early May.

The six-hour operation was a success, and the girl was able to breath unaided after using ventilators at the hospital.

Doctors at the Hoan My Da Nang hospital during a heart operation on a three-year-old girl in Da Nang. The girl recovered and was released the hospital three days after the operation. Photo courtesy Hoan My Da Nang Hospital

In 2018, doctors at the hospital also saved a five-month-old baby from Quang Nam Province with congenital heart disease.

According to the hospital, more than 9,000 children and teenagers in four central provinces and cities of Quang Binh, Ha Tinh, Nghe An and Da Nang had received free heart screening examinations following the hospital’s 2018 under-18 heart care programme.

The city’s health department said 2,500 children under 18-year-old with heart disease in the central region have received free surgeries at the hospital since 2007. VNS

Medical procedure saves under-20kg babies with irregular heartbeat Infants from the central and southern region with a severe irregular heartbeat who weigh less than 20 kilogrammes can now be treated with radiofrequency catheter ablation at Children's Hospital 1 in HCM City.