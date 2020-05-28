Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
28/05/2020    18:50 GMT+7

A team of surgeons from private Da Nang-Hoan My Hospital have successfully operated on a three-year-old with congenital heart disease – the second surgery after the first emergency operation in 2018.

 She was released from the hospital three days after the operation on Thursday.

Three-year-old girl saved after heart surgery

A three-year-old girl and her mother at the Hoan My-Da Nang Hospital after a heart operation. She has been released from the hospital after the successful surgery. Photo courtesy Hoan My Da Nang Hospital

Dr. Nguyen Thanh Hien said the three-year-old girl from Da Nang, whose heart suffered the most complicated defect (Apso Type II) five months after birth in 2017, was rescued at the hospital in 2018.

The doctor said the first operation had helped save the girl as she could not breathe. The patient had a temporary heart operation two years later as she was not strong enough for the final surgery.

She was taken to the hospital in poor heath, and doctors decided to go ahead with the risky procedure in early May.

The six-hour operation was a success, and the girl was able to breath unaided after using ventilators at the hospital.

 
Doctors at the Hoan My Da Nang hospital during a heart operation on a three-year-old girl in Da Nang. The girl recovered and was released the hospital three days after the operation. Photo courtesy Hoan My Da Nang Hospital

In 2018, doctors at the hospital also saved a five-month-old baby from Quang Nam Province with congenital heart disease.

According to the hospital, more than 9,000 children and teenagers in four central provinces and cities of Quang Binh, Ha Tinh, Nghe An and Da Nang had received free heart screening examinations following the hospital’s 2018 under-18 heart care programme.

The city’s health department said 2,500 children under 18-year-old with heart disease in the central region have received free surgeries at the hospital since 2007.  VNS

Medical procedure saves under-20kg babies with irregular heartbeat

Infants from the central and southern region with a severe irregular heartbeat who weigh less than 20 kilogrammes can now be treated with radiofrequency catheter ablation at Children's Hospital 1 in HCM City.

Heartbeat Vietnam funds heart operations for 7,000 children

Heartbeat Vietnam, VinaCapital Foundation’s health care programme, has funded 7,000 life-saving heart operations for disadvantaged children with congenital heart defects in VN after 12 years of operation.  

 
 

Doctors' round-the-clock care helps COVID-19 patient
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

For over two months, doctors at the HCMC Hospital for Tropical Diseases worked round-the-clock to treat a 43-year-old COVID-19 patient, a British pilot with Vietnam Airlines, before he was transferred to the city's Cho Ray Hospital on May 22.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 28
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Vietnam goes 42nd straight days without community transmission

Agriculture sector requests drastic measures to prevent ASF recurrence
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has issued an official document to request 20 provinces and cities to take drastic and synchronous measures to prevent and control African swine fever (ASF).

Ancient relic in Hanoi in danger of collapse
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Ba Voi Temple, in Dong Anh District, Hanoi City, one of the city's most ancient relics, is at danger of collapse due to serious subsidence impacted by a local river.

GAVI lauds Vietnam’s ways to control COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

GAVI has published an article on its website gavi.org, highlighting the four ways Vietnam has managed to control the COVID-19 pandemic.

VN motorbike drivers unaware of compulsory insurance
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

A month-long campaign to inspect road users nationwide started on May 15, and many drivers have been rushing to buy compulsory motorbike insurance solely to avoid being fined rather than taking out cover for potential future accidents.

Protecting children in cyberspace requires extra effort: Confab
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Information and Communications, in collaboration with UNICEF, organised a conference to gather ideas on a project to protect and support children in cyberspace during the 2020-2025 period,

Member of biggest loan shark ring arrested
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Police in the central province of Thanh Hoa, in co-ordination with HCM City police, have arrested a member of a loan shark ring in HCM City after being wanted for two years.

Vietnam's south-central region adjusts farming schedules as drought continues
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

The south-central region is estimated to have 51,000 – 70,000ha of farmlands facing a water shortage and a temporary halt to cultivation until there is rain or farmers switch to drought-resistant crops, according to the Department of Irrigation.

HCM City steps up inspections of trees at risk of falling
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

The HCM City Central Steering Committee on Disaster Prevention and Control has ordered city districts to take timely measures to deal with risks of falling trees during the rainy season, following the death of a student

HCM City doctors report increase in child drowning deaths, injuries
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Doctors at children’s hospitals in HCM City have reported a number of drowning deaths of kids and related injuries in recent days.

French, Belgian police arrest 26 people involved in deaths of 39 Vietnamese in UK
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

The French prosecutor's office said on Wednesday that 26 people had been arrested in France and Belgium in connection with the deaths of 39 Vietnamese citizens found in the back of a refrigerated lorry in Essex,

Eleven officials suspended for alleged bribery at Tenma Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Eleven Vietnamese officials involved in tax and post-customs clearance inspections at Tenma Vietnam have been suspended from work for being implicated in alleged bribery.

India coronavirus: Trouble ahead for India's fight against infections
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

India's fatality rate remains among the lowest in the world, but the rise in infections is worrying.

Coronavirus deaths in US top 100,000
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

The US has seen more deaths (currently 100,047) and infections (1.69 million) than any other country.

Taiwanese man prosecuted for drug trafficking
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Procuracy on May 27 issued a decision for the prosecution of a Taiwanese national for “trafficking drugs”, in line with Article 250 of the 2015 Criminal Code.

British COVID-19 patient now able to communicate
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

The most critically ill COVID-19 patient in Vietnam is now able to make basic communication with doctors after his dosage of sedatives was reduced on May 27 evening, doctors have said.

HCM City needs hundreds of classrooms for first graders
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

HCM City will need more than 400 new classrooms at primary schools to make it possible for all first graders to study a full day as required by the new training programme for the 2020-2021 academic year. 

Use health insurance to tackle child malnutrition
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Vietnam reported about 700,000 cases of acute malnutrition each year, of which about 230,000 were severe and required medical treatment, 

Road angels want to spread their wings
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

A Grab driver is hoping to create a huge network of first responders to help injured road crash victims.

