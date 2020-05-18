Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
21/05/2020 02:22:16 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Thu Thiem residents to receive compensation this month

 
 
18/05/2020    12:04 GMT+7

More than 300 households in a 4.3ha area located outside the original boundary of the Thu Thiem new urban area project in HCM City’s District 2 will receive compensation this month in exchange for their land, a top city official has said.

Thu Thiem residents to receive compensation this month
The Thu Thiem Peninsula in District 2. The affected residents in a longstanding land dispute related to the Thu Thiem new urban area project will receive compensation this month. — VNA/VNS Photo Manh Linh

Speaking at a meeting on Saturday, Nguyen Thien Nhan, secretary of the city Party Committee, said the city People’s Council approved the compensation plan for affected residents after a delay because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city Party Committee’s Standing Committee will instruct agencies to allocate land or houses to the affected households very soon.

“The decision was made based on the Government Inspector’s Conclusion on the 4.39ha outside the original plan,” Nhan said, adding the city has worked with more than 331 households and agreed on the compensation plan.

“The city government illegally took their land,” the Government Inspectorate said in its report in September last year. The city also did not set up an auction for land use rights, it said.

Authorised agencies are now assessing the land price based on the market price. 

“The People’s Committee is about to work with investors to agree on the additional amount that they will have to pay for land-right use,” he said. 

Nhan promised that the city would continue to take further steps to ensure a satisfactory solution for all affected residents.

Speaking at a recent meeting, Vo Van Hoan, vice chairman of the People’s Committee, said that residents would have three compensation options - cash, land lots, or resettlement accommodations.

Hoan recommended that residents receive land lots or resettlement housing which they could later sell at market prices.

 

The residents would receive land in another area in exchange for their land in the 4.3ha area where they are now located. 

The city will base the price of the land on the State pricing framework and the prices of surrounding projects, Hoan said.  

The farther the land is from the centre of District 2, the bigger the area the resident will receive as an exchange.

According to the Government Inspectorate, the Thu Thiem master plan faced longstanding complaints from residents because of mistakes made by the city government.

The Thu Thiem new urban area covers 657ha with nearly 30 per cent of land lots to be developed for commercial purposes. Others are for public services including a central square, riverside park and children’s playground.

Covering 657ha, the Thu Thiem new urban area is located on Thu Thiem Peninsula in HCM City’s District 2, which faces downtown District 1 across the Sai Gon River.

Approved by the Government in 1996, the proposed financial district and mixed-use urban area of HCM City was expected to become the largest inner-city development in Southeast Asia.

To develop such a project, it has taken more than 10 years to complete site clearance of most of Thu Thiem Peninsula, with nearly 15,000 households already resettled. More than 99 per cent of land in the proposed area has been cleared.  VNS

HCM City will make fair compensation for Thu Thiem residents: official

HCM City will make fair compensation for Thu Thiem residents: official

Residents who had their land illegally taken by the local authorities have been told they will finally be compensated – at current market value.

Compensation policy for Thu Thiem residents up for approval

Compensation policy for Thu Thiem residents up for approval

HCM City authorities will submit a long-awaited compensation policy for affected residents in the Thu Thiem new urban area in District 2 to the city’s People’s Council for approval.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam continues repatriating citizens from EU, US
Vietnam continues repatriating citizens from EU, US
SOCIETYicon  18/05/2020 

Vietnam brought citizens home from Germany, Spain, Switzerland, and the US - the world's hotspots of coronavirus outbreaks.

Foreign articles spotlight late President’s life, dedication
Foreign articles spotlight late President’s life, dedication
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  18/05/2020 

Artistic Director and founder of Bangladesh’s Turongomi Repertory Dance Theatre Pooja Sengupta shared the Bangladeshi people’s sentiment for President Ho Chi Minh

Russian people hold special sentiments toward President Ho Chi Minh
Russian people hold special sentiments toward President Ho Chi Minh
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  18/05/2020 

The people of the Soviet Union in the past and Russia at present always hold special sentiments for late President Ho Chi Minh, Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Ngo Duc Manh has affirmed.

Stunning view of Muong Thanh golden paddy fields in Dien Bien
Stunning view of Muong Thanh golden paddy fields in Dien Bien
PHOTOSicon  17/05/2020 

As we progress into the middle of May, the entirety of the Muong Thanh paddy fields in the north-western province of Dien Bien has been transformed by swathes of bright yellow, serving to bring a range of romantic scenery to the region.

Hanoi decorated to mark President Ho Chi Minh's birthday
Hanoi decorated to mark President Ho Chi Minh's birthday
PHOTOSicon  17/05/2020 

Many streets in Hanoi have been decorated to celebrate President Ho Chi Minh’s 130th birthday.

Vinh Long to spend VND400bn on agriculture museum
Vinh Long to spend VND400bn on agriculture museum
SOCIETYicon  17/05/2020 

Vinh Long Province People's Committee announced that they had approved construction of the VND400bn ($17m) Mekong Delta Agriculture Museum on May 15.

Life in Vietnam gradually returns to normal: CNN
Life in Vietnam gradually returns to normal: CNN
SOCIETYicon  17/05/2020 

The US-based news channel CNN on May 15 ran an article which depicts life in Vietnam after lifting social distancing measures .

Four more imported cases bring total COVID-19 tally to 318
Four more imported cases bring total COVID-19 tally to 318
SOCIETYicon  17/05/2020 

Four more new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on May 16 among Vietnamese returning from abroad, taking the total number of cases to 318 as of 6 pm May 16.

Typhoon Vongfong kills four in Philippines
Typhoon Vongfong kills four in Philippines
SOCIETYicon  17/05/2020 

Four people have been killed and 25 others injured by Typhoon Vongfong as it barreled across the Philippines, local media reported on May 16.

Strong storms forecasted to hit Vietnam this year
Strong storms forecasted to hit Vietnam this year
SOCIETYicon  17/05/2020 

Vietnam would face up to 13 storms this year, including several major ones, said an official from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

Vietnamese millennials turn quarantine experiences into app
Vietnamese millennials turn quarantine experiences into app
SOCIETYicon  17/05/2020 

Returning to Vietnam on March 14, 22-year-old Nguyen Tuan Minh was among thousands of overseas students fleeing Europe after the continent becoming the global epicentre for COVID-19. 

Vietnam not in condition to declare Covid-19 free yet: Official
Vietnam not in condition to declare Covid-19 free yet: Official
SOCIETYicon  15/05/2020 

Vietnam should only declare Covid-19 free nationwide when all Covid-19 patients have been cured and there is no longer any risk of infection from overseas.

Barber truck offers free haircuts to people in need
Barber truck offers free haircuts to people in need
FEATUREicon  16/05/2020 

There is nothing unusual about barbershops, but in HCM City there is a barbershop that moves.

Vietnamese ride-hailing drivers risk accidents with reckless driving
Vietnamese ride-hailing drivers risk accidents with reckless driving
SOCIETYicon  15/05/2020 

Almost one-third of ride-hailing drivers in Vietnam have had a road accident, with an astounding 80% attributing the cause to their own risky driving, according to new research.

Prolonged heat wave expected
Prolonged heat wave expected
SOCIETYicon  15/05/2020 

A heat wave affecting many parts of Vietnam is expected to continue, with temperatures reaching as high as 35-38 degrees Celsius.

Traffic police to make random inspections from May 15
Traffic police to make random inspections from May 15
SOCIETYicon  15/05/2020 

Traffic police nationwide will have the right to stop any driver to check their vehicle registration certificate, driving license, vehicle insurance, certificate of technical safety and environmental protection and other vehicle documents.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 15
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 15
SOCIETYicon  15/05/2020 

Trillions of VND spent from Central budget to combat Covid-19

Education Ministry requires to collect suitable tuition fee for online teaching
Education Ministry requires to collect suitable tuition fee for online teaching
SOCIETYicon  15/05/2020 

In its document to people’s committees in cities and provinces yesterday, the Ministry of Education and Training required private-run schools to collect suitable tuition fee for online teaching during Covid-19 closure.

VEC deputy general director arrested
VEC deputy general director arrested
SOCIETYicon  15/05/2020 

Le Quang Hao, deputy general director of State-run Vietnam Expressway Corporation, was arrested on May 11 over violations in the management of the Danang-Quang Ngai Expressway project.

Woman arrested for smuggling nearly 12,000 meth pills
Woman arrested for smuggling nearly 12,000 meth pills
SOCIETYicon  15/05/2020 

Police in the northern province of Son La on Thursday arrested a woman for allegedly smuggling meth in Moc Chau Plantation Town in Moc Chau District.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 