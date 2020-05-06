Tornado tears through district in Nghe An, one injured

A tornado ripped through the district of Tuong Duong in central Nghe An Province on Tuesday afternoon, leaving a woman injured and destroying hundreds of houses.

Many homes were damaged or destroyed in Tuong Duong District, Nghe An Province.

Nguyen Van Hai, Secretary of Tuong Duong District Party Committee, said: “The tornado along with hailstorms have swept through many villages of the district, destroying more than 260 houses.”

The district authorities are directing local departments to help people and rebuild homes.

The injured woman was Luong Thi Ngoanh, who was travelling to visit her parents living in Yen Na Commune.

The tornado caused trees to fall on some houses. — Photos dantri.com.vn

The district’s Department of Agriculture and Rural Development reported 260 damaged houses included three collapsed and 257 losing their roofs. Four schools, a community house, and a vegetable area were also destroyed.

Total damage is estimated VND5.7 billion (US$242,800).

On April 21, a tornado ripped through the district, destroying 174 houses. VNS

