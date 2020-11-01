Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Torrential rain causes flooding in Ho Chi Minh City

01/11/2020    13:52 GMT+7

Many streets in districts 2, 7, 8, 9, Binh Thanh, Thu Duc, Go Vap and Binh Chanh were submerged in water after a torrential downpour prolonged during an hour last night.

According to Deputy Head of the Forecasting Department for Meteorology and Hydrology in the Southern Region Mr. Le Dinh Quyet, heavy rainfall together with slow drainage resulted in inundation on the large scale although the tidal level was not high.

Due to newly- formed low pressure trough along with circulation of typhoon Goni, both Ho Chi Minh City and the Southern region are expected to experience medium- heavy rains at nighttime.

 

On the same day, the Forecasting Department for Meteorology and Hydrology in the Southern Region informed that high tide could reach alert level 3 at Phu An station on Sai Gon River in the first days of November.

SGGP

Vietnam GDP growth on course to reach 3% despite severe flooding: PM

Major cities such as Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City should set an example in economic recovery efforts, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has said.

 
 

Super Typhoon Goni to be downgraded ahead of landfall
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Super Typhoon Goni is forecast to be downgraded to a tropical storm before it strikes Vietnam early next week, according to the National Centre of Hydro-meteorological and Forecasting.

VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 1
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

 Surgeons cut off 4kg tumor from woman’s womb

University reaps fruit from digital transformation kicked off 20 years ago
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Having started open training and distance education in 1994, Hanoi Open University (HOU) are pioneers in using IT in teaching and learning.

Vietnam records no new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 1 morning
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 cases on November 1 morning, keeping the total number of infections at 1,180, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Neighbourhood clean-up groups raise awareness about infectious diseases
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Residents in the No 4 quarter in Linh Trung Ward in HCM City’s Thu Duc District take pride in their community by cleaning up the local environment and recycling products as part of a successful community-based model.

VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 31
SOCIETYicon  31/10/2020 

Three foreign experts rescued in HCM City hotel fire

New quarantine regulations for arrivals in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  31/10/2020 

All people entering Vietnam by commercial flights will be put under quarantine according to three different groups, with each group subject to different COVID-19 testing regulations, according to a draft regulation from the Ministry of Health.

Japan to lift entry ban on travelers from 9 countries, regions including Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  31/10/2020 

Japan will lift its entry ban on foreign travelers from China, South Korea, six other countries and Taiwan (China) from Nov 1, government officials said Friday.

Labor Ministry plans 7-day Lunar New Year 2021 holiday
SOCIETYicon  31/10/2020 

The Ministry of Labor, War Invalids and Social Affairs has submitted the plan on national 2021 holidays for the Prime Minister’s consideration and approval.

Vietnam to brace for super typhoon Goni
SOCIETYicon  31/10/2020 

Super typhoon Goni packing winds of more than 200kph is entering the East Sea and is forecast to head toward Vietnam, which has been ravaged by recent storms, in a couple of days.

Rising Lam River submerges thousands of homes in Nghe An
SOCIETYicon  31/10/2020 

Thousands of houses in the northern central province of Nghe An have been flooded as the water on the Lam River rose to alarm level 2 on the evening of October 30.

Free stay permit waivers extended until November 30
SOCIETYicon  31/10/2020 

The Immigration Department will extend its visa waiver programme for another month, officials have announced.

153 dead and missing, $112.5million lost due to floods
SOCIETYicon  31/10/2020 

Storms, heavy rains, landslides and tornadoes in October caused 153 deaths and missing persons, and injured 222, reported the General Statistics Office of Vietnam.

Storm Molave continues to impact central provinces
SOCIETYicon  31/10/2020 

Storm Molave, which has killed at least 24 people in central coastal provinces in recent days according to disaster agencies, flooded many localities in Nghe An Province on Friday.

Children must be taught online safety skills: experts
SOCIETYicon  31/10/2020 

Internet users in Vietnam, especially children, face many risks online, according to experts.

VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 30
SOCIETYicon  30/10/2020 

Three Binh Dinh fishermen adrift at sea saved

Vietnam starts COVID-19 vaccine trials on monkeys
SOCIETYicon  30/10/2020 

Do Tuan Dat, director of developer Vaccine and Biological Production No. 1 (Vabiotech), said on October 30 that Vietnamese researchers have begun performing trials for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine on monkeys.

Helicopters to be used for Quang Nam landslide rescue
SOCIETYicon  30/10/2020 

Authorities in the central province of Quang Nam have planned to use helicopters in the rescue of eight people who are missing in two landslides.

Streets of Da Nang, Quang Nam devastated after storm Molave
SOCIETYicon  30/10/2020 

After storm Molave swept over the central provinces of Quang Nam and Da Nang, the streets of the two cities were destructed with fallen trees on the road and many houses with their roofs blown away ...

Digital transformation will challenge teachers to step out of their ‘safety zone’
FEATUREicon  30/10/2020 

If teachers don’t undergo transformation, or do this by half, the digital transformation process will be stagnant.

