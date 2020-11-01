Torrential rain causes flooding in Ho Chi Minh City

Many streets in districts 2, 7, 8, 9, Binh Thanh, Thu Duc, Go Vap and Binh Chanh were submerged in water after a torrential downpour prolonged during an hour last night.

According to Deputy Head of the Forecasting Department for Meteorology and Hydrology in the Southern Region Mr. Le Dinh Quyet, heavy rainfall together with slow drainage resulted in inundation on the large scale although the tidal level was not high.

Due to newly- formed low pressure trough along with circulation of typhoon Goni, both Ho Chi Minh City and the Southern region are expected to experience medium- heavy rains at nighttime.

On the same day, the Forecasting Department for Meteorology and Hydrology in the Southern Region informed that high tide could reach alert level 3 at Phu An station on Sai Gon River in the first days of November.

SGGP