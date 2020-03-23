Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
24/03/2020 00:48:08 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Total covid-19 cases in Vietnam jump to 118

 
 
23/03/2020    15:35 GMT+7

The HCM City Pasteur Institute has just confirmed two more samples tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 virus after the COVID-19 disease surveillance system in the southern region had identified two suspected cases for the novel coronavirus in Tay Ninh.

total cases jump to 118, two more infections returning from cambodia hinh 0

Case 117 is a male patient, 30, a Vietnamese national residing in Tan Hung district in the southern province of Long An.

The patient spent time travelling in Phnom Penh, Cambodia over the course of March 9-19. On March 16, he got illness with a fever, a cough, and shortness of breath. On Mach 19, the patient returned to Vietnam through Moc Bai-Tay Ninh border gate and was transferred to Tay Ninh Province General Hospital to undergo isolation, treatment and sampling.

When hospitalized, the patient still has a fever, a cough, and shortness of breath and is now kept in quarantine at the provincial general hospital.

Case 118 is a 23 year-old female patient who is a Vietnamese national living in Chau Phu district, An Giang province. He gets chronic bronchitis.

He also came back Vietnam from Cambodia, also via Moc Bai-Tay Ninh border gate. At the border gate, the patient was discovered with indications of fever, cough, and shortness of breath and was subsequently dispatched to Tay Ninh General Hospital for isolation and treatment.

Earlier, the Ministry of Health on March 23 confirmed three further cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, including a doctor, taking the total number of infections in Vietnam to 116.

The 114th patient is a 19-year old male Vietnamese national who resides in Hoang Mai district of Hanoi. He had been studying in the Netherlands and returned to Vietnam on March 15 on flight SQ176. 

The patient was admitted to the National Tropical Diseases Hospital in Dong Anh district after displaying symptoms such as a high temperature of  38 degrees Celsius along with a sore throat on March 19.

His samples were then tested by the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases on March 21 with the results coming back positive for the COVID-19, subsequently being confirmed by the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology.

The 115th case is a 44 -year- old female Vietnamese national who lives in the Czech Republic. She is the daughter of the 94th COVID-19 patient and arrived at Noi Bai International Airport on flight SU290 along with her mother on March 18.

After landing in the country, she was immediately transferred to a concentrated isolation facility in Bac Giang province alongside her mother, with screening results coming back negative on March 18 by the Hanoi Center for Disease Control.

Her sample then tested positive for the novel coronavirus following tests done by the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases and the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology.

The 116th patient is a 29-year-old Vietnamese doctor who has been treating coronavirus infected patients at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases Hospital in Dong Anh district.

 

He tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus on March 21 after starting to show symptoms of sore throat,  cough, muscle ache, and fever over the course of March 19-20.

Medical workers who had been working alongside the infected doctor were then placed under supervision, with their samples showing  negative results for the virus on March 21.

At present, all COVID-19 patients are being isolated and under treatment at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases where they remain in stable health condition.

Hanoi initiates measures to ensure sufficient goods for COVID-19 fight

In the face of an increasingly complicated situation regarding the social and economic impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic, Hanoi has requested that centralised distribution systems move to increase commodity reserves in an effort to ensure that supply resources to the capital are maintained within the next 60 to 90 days.

The request came during a recent meeting held between the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Hanoi People's Committee which discussed the need to prepare a sufficient amount of goods in response to the possibility of the epidemic affecting Hanoi.

This comes as a response to the capital confirming its first positive COVID-19 case which saw distribution businesses immediately initiate plans to transfer goods. According to businesses, the current level of stockpiling has surged by up to five times the usual amount.

Consequently, the Hanoi Department of Industry and Trade has completed a detailed stockpile plan whilst simultaneously directing suppliers and producers to ensure that there remains a sufficient supply of goods for distribution systems in order to meet people’s needs.

Most notably, the Department has planned for a range of scenarios to ensure that goods are provided for people in quarantine. The city has therefore requested that production and business units ensure the consistent supply of essential items as a means of providing people with a sufficient amount of goods.

Tran Thi Phuong Lan, Deputy Director of the Hanoi Department of Industry and Trade, said Hanoi is working to satisfy people’s needs for commodities in any situation, especially for cases where individuals have been put into isolation.

“We have ensured the volume of goods for businesses in the metropolitan area as well as nearby districts. The People’s Committees at a district and township-level must remain active in signing contracts with these distributors," Lan added.

At the meeting, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai underlined the need to stay vigilant when it comes to developments with regard to the actual market situation in order to co-ordinate with enterprises to implement supportive measures aimed at ensuring the supply of essential goods is maintained.

In particular, firms need to maintain price stabilisation and a consistent standard in their products whilst also enhancing links among localities to ensure goods distribution and meeting the urgent needs of locals, Hai noted. VOV/VNN

One doctor among three new COVID-19 infection cases confirmed, total rises to 116

One doctor among three new COVID-19 infection cases confirmed, total rises to 116

The Ministry of Health on Monday morning confirmed three more COVID-19 infection cases, including one doctor, bringing the total to 116.

 
 

Other News

.
The talents of Vietnam's two female mathematics professors
The talents of Vietnam's two female mathematics professors
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s mathematics community has only two female professors – Hoang Xuan Sinh and Le Thi Thanh Nhan.

Vietnamese flock home to avoid worst of outbreak
Vietnamese flock home to avoid worst of outbreak
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

So-called humanitarian flights are bringing back overseas Vietnamese from Europe as the continent has become the new epicentre of the global health crisis.

One doctor among three new COVID-19 infection cases confirmed, total rises to 116
One doctor among three new COVID-19 infection cases confirmed, total rises to 116
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Health on Monday morning confirmed three more COVID-19 infection cases, including one doctor, bringing the total to 116.

Dong Xuan knitting company aims to produce 60,000 face masks per day
Dong Xuan knitting company aims to produce 60,000 face masks per day
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Dong Xuan Knitting Sole Member Company Limited, a subsidiary of the Vietnam National Textile and Garment Group (Vinatex), is planning to produce 60,000 face masks per day from March 23 to 29, given the increasing demand amid COVID-19.

A responsible Vietnam in COVID-19 fight
A responsible Vietnam in COVID-19 fight
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

Every country, including Vietnam, has implemented measures to contain the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

Hanoi police summon two disseminators of fake Covid-19 news
Hanoi police summon two disseminators of fake Covid-19 news
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

Hanoi police have warned the public not to share unconfirmed information about Covid-19 that causes confusion in the community.

Hanoi’s coach stations propose extending opening hours
Hanoi’s coach stations propose extending opening hours
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

Hanoi’s Transport Department is considering allowing coach stations in the city to open at night to ease overcrowding.

Coronavirus: Germany tightens curbs and bans meetings of more than two
Coronavirus: Germany tightens curbs and bans meetings of more than two
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

The country expands restrictions on social interaction as Chancellor Merkel goes into quarantine.

Coronavirus: New York warns of major medical shortages in 10 days
Coronavirus: New York warns of major medical shortages in 10 days
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

New York's mayor issues a stark warning as the state struggles to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Hail causes damage in Dien Bien province
Hail causes damage in Dien Bien province
PHOTOSicon  14 giờ trước 

Hail caused damage in several communes in the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien on March 22.

Vietnam ranks 83rd in World Happiness Report 2020
Vietnam ranks 83rd in World Happiness Report 2020
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

Vietnam has been ranked 83rd out of 156 countries in the latest World Happiness Report 2020 released recently by the United Nations, up 11 places compared to last year.

Sa Pa salmon farmers hit by pandemic
Sa Pa salmon farmers hit by pandemic
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

The impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have seriously hit restaurants and hotels in the famous northern tourist town of Sa Pa Town.

Down syndrome children show unconditional love
Down syndrome children show unconditional love
FEATUREicon  17 giờ trước 

In Vietnam, there are no official organisations or schools that are specialised for children with Down syndrome, so they mostly depend on their families for care.

COVID-19: People line up for registration at Hanoi quarantine area
COVID-19: People line up for registration at Hanoi quarantine area
PHOTOSicon  22/03/2020 

Hanoi authorities have set up a large-scale quarantine area in Hoang Mai district to receive people from COVID-19 hit countries, in an attempt to halt virus infection to the community.

Hanoi hospital under scrutiny after COVID-19 infection
Hanoi hospital under scrutiny after COVID-19 infection
PHOTOSicon  22/03/2020 

Bach Mai, one of Vietnam’s leading general hospitals, has moved to strictly monitor its services after two of its workers tested positive for the novel coronavirus two days ago.

Ethnic village turns into civilised community
Ethnic village turns into civilised community
SOCIETYicon  22/03/2020 

An ethnic-minority village in Lam Dong has become well-known for its title “village with 3-nos” (no drinking, no smoking and no social evils) thanks to a concerted communal effort that commenced over a dozen years ago.

Passengers subject to compulsory electronic medical declaration
Passengers subject to compulsory electronic medical declaration
SOCIETYicon  22/03/2020 

The Ministry of Transport recently sent an urgent document to provincial departments in this field, guiding the prompt implementation of the compulsory medical declaration in the domestic flights and public means of transport.

March 22: VN records largest increase in new coronavirus infections
March 22: VN records largest increase in new coronavirus infections
SOCIETYicon  22/03/2020 

The Ministry of Health on Sunday night announced seven more SARS-CoV-2 infections, adding to the 12 announced earlier the same day.

Visits to Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum suspended over COVID-19 concerns
Visits to Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum suspended over COVID-19 concerns
SOCIETYicon  22/03/2020 

The management board of the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum has announced that the visits to the site in Hanoi’s Ba Dinh Square and the nearby monument dedicated to martyrs will be suspended starting from March 23.

Lotus dreams
Lotus dreams
SOCIETYicon  22/03/2020 

Lotus is the iconic flower of Dong Thap province in the Mekong Delta region of Vietnam. Food, drinks and various products made from lotus are popular among local residents.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 