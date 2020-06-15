Tra Vinh University named in 2020 World’s Universities with Real Impact rankings

Tra Vinh University was the only university in Vietnam named among the Top 100 World’s Universities with Real Impact (WURI) rankings for 2020, the university reported on June 15.

At Tra Vinh University (Photo: https://giaoducthoidai.vn/)

It ranked 86th in the WURI ranking for 2020 and was 24th among the 50 best universities in startup and innovative values during a recent virtual conference held by the Hanseatic League of Universities (HLU).

The WURI ranking is a new system that measures universities’ performance in creating real values in society.

It focuses on industrial applications rather than the traditional means of counting research papers and lecture-type teaching; value-creating startups and entrepreneurship rather than a traditional focus on the number of jobs filled; social responsibility, ethics and integrity; and student mobility and openness for exchange and collaboration between schools and across national borders.

Director of Tra Vinh University, Associate Professor and Dr Pham Tiet Khanh, said it will continue to improve its contribution to society in the future.

It will also provide opportunities for students to gain better access to recruiters and further bolster international student exchanges to allow students to study in a multicultural environment and sharpen their professional and foreign language skills, he said.

Tra Vinh University has more than 1,200 lecturers and about 20,000 students in 59 undergraduate and 33 post-graduate courses across a wide range of fields, from agriculture-fisheries, engineering-technology, healthcare, foreign languages, and culture to economics-law, chemistry, and public management.

It is an official member of University Mobility in Asia and the Pacific./.VNA