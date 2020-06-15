Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
16/06/2020 14:06:12 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Tra Vinh University named in 2020 World’s Universities with Real Impact rankings

 
 
16/06/2020    14:04 GMT+7

Tra Vinh University was the only university in Vietnam named among the Top 100 World’s Universities with Real Impact (WURI) rankings for 2020, the university reported on June 15.

Tra Vinh University named in 2020 World’s Universities with Real Impact rankings hinh anh 1

At Tra Vinh University (Photo: https://giaoducthoidai.vn/)

It ranked 86th in the WURI ranking for 2020 and was 24th among the 50 best universities in startup and innovative values during a recent virtual conference held by the Hanseatic League of Universities (HLU).

The WURI ranking is a new system that measures universities’ performance in creating real values in society.

It focuses on industrial applications rather than the traditional means of counting research papers and lecture-type teaching; value-creating startups and entrepreneurship rather than a traditional focus on the number of jobs filled; social responsibility, ethics and integrity; and student mobility and openness for exchange and collaboration between schools and across national borders.

 

Director of Tra Vinh University, Associate Professor and Dr Pham Tiet Khanh, said it will continue to improve its contribution to society in the future.

It will also provide opportunities for students to gain better access to recruiters and further bolster international student exchanges to allow students to study in a multicultural environment and sharpen their professional and foreign language skills, he said.

Tra Vinh University has more than 1,200 lecturers and about 20,000 students in 59 undergraduate and 33 post-graduate courses across a wide range of fields, from agriculture-fisheries, engineering-technology, healthcare, foreign languages, and culture to economics-law, chemistry, and public management.

It is an official member of University Mobility in Asia and the Pacific./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnamese PM sets no-fly and restricted zones for drones, ultra-light aircraft
Vietnamese PM sets no-fly and restricted zones for drones, ultra-light aircraft
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has issued a decision stipulating the no-fly and restricted zones to unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and ultra-light aircraft.

Deaths from food poisoning in Vietnam hit 22
Deaths from food poisoning in Vietnam hit 22
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Food Administration said there were 48 instances of food poisoning this year by the end of May, in which 22 people died.

Enjoying financial autonomy, medical schools raise tuition
Enjoying financial autonomy, medical schools raise tuition
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Experts affirmed that with low costs, medical schools will not be able to produce high-quality doctors.

Nearly $87,000 to invest in rural youth start-ups
Nearly $87,000 to invest in rural youth start-ups
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

The national fund for employment’s loan assistance of VND2 billion ($86,784) will be distributed among winners of an ongoing startup contest for rural youths this year, according to organisers.

National Press Awards 2019 to honour outstanding works
National Press Awards 2019 to honour outstanding works
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

The 14th National Press Awards 2019 will be held in Hanoi on June 21 night, honouring more than 100 outstanding articles by journalists nationwide, announced the jury council in Hanoi on June 15.

Can Tho City takes steps to prevent erosion
Can Tho City takes steps to prevent erosion
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

The People's Council of Can Tho City has approved investment policies for four anti-erosion projects with a total estimated investment of nearly VND745 billion (US$32 million).

Karaoke bars in Hanoi remain quiet after re-opening
Karaoke bars in Hanoi remain quiet after re-opening
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

After being forcibly closed for three months as a way of combatting the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic, the majority of karaoke bars around Hanoi have remained quiet after re-opening, even during the weekend.

Farmers and companies linked together to join potato production chain
Farmers and companies linked together to join potato production chain
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

You won’t find Nguyen Ngoc Tuan in the fields growing potatoes, but the President of the of Farmers’ Association of Duc Trong District in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong is known among friends as ‘potato’. 

Hanoi’s first metro line urged to put into operation this year
Hanoi’s first metro line urged to put into operation this year
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has urged the Ministry of Transport to put Hanoi's long-delayed first metro route into service this year.

Company in Hai Phong found using wastewater for bottled water production
Company in Hai Phong found using wastewater for bottled water production
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

A company in Hai Phong City has been found using wastewater from a local canal for bottled water production.

Security tightened over valuable dalbergia tonkinensis trees in Hanoi
Security tightened over valuable dalbergia tonkinensis trees in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Hanoi’s authorities have set up fences and security cameras to protect the valuable dalbergia tonkinensis trees on Nguyen Van Huyen Street.

Vietnamese parents spend huge money on students' cram schools
Vietnamese parents spend huge money on students' cram schools
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Many parents in Hanoi and HCM City are spending a huge amount of money on cram schools for their children who are forced to study heavily at early ages to get in the best primary or secondary schools.

Vietjet pilots’ licenses seized after plane skidding
Vietjet pilots’ licenses seized after plane skidding
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has suspended two foreign pilots from work and seized their licenses after a Vietjet aircraft skidded off the runway while landing in HCMC yesterday afternoon.

Coronavirus: Beijing spike continues with 36 new cases
Coronavirus: Beijing spike continues with 36 new cases
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Beijing has recorded 36 new locally-transmitted coronavirus cases, amid fears of a second wave in the Chinese capital.

Bodies of four missing fishermen off Haiphong coast found
Bodies of four missing fishermen off Haiphong coast found
SOCIETYicon  15/06/2020 

The bodies of four missing fishermen who were involved in a collision between a fishing boat and a ship off Haiphong have been brought ashore.

Coronavirus: France announces significant lifting of restrictions
Coronavirus: France announces significant lifting of restrictions
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

President Emmanuel Macron proclaims that France has won its "first victory" against coronavirus.

Lastest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 15
Lastest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 15
SOCIETYicon  15/06/2020 

Medical worker of Vietnamese descent in Canada succumbs to COVID-19

Branding Danh Mountain ginseng from Bac Giang
Branding Danh Mountain ginseng from Bac Giang
VIDEOicon  15/06/2020 

Considered a sacred land, Danh Mountain in Tan Yen district, northern Bac Giang province produces a valuable medicinal herb called Danh Mountain ginseng. 

Man arrested for spreading anti-State propaganda
Man arrested for spreading anti-State propaganda
SOCIETYicon  15/06/2020 

HCM City police said on June 13 that they had detained Le Huu Minh Tuan, a resident of central Quang Nam Province, for making, storing, spreading information, materials and items for the purpose of opposing the State

Heavy rain submerges streets in Ho Chi Minh City
Heavy rain submerges streets in Ho Chi Minh City
SOCIETYicon  15/06/2020 

Many streets in Ho Chi Minh City were submerged by rainwater on June 14, causing motorbikes to break down and hindering commutes.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 