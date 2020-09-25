Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
26/09/2020
SOCIETY
 
 
Traffic accidents claim over 4,870 lives in Vietnam so far this year

26/09/2020    10:11 GMT+7

A total of 4,876 people were killed and 7,609 others injured in 10,354 traffic accidents nationwide in the first nine months of 2020, according to the National Traffic Safety Committee.

Traffic accidents claim over 4,870 lives so far this year hinh anh 1

The scene of a traffic accident (Photo: VNA)


Hanoi (VNA) -

The figures were down 13.84 percent, 20.9 percent, and 18.31 percent, respectively, against the same period last year.

Some 5,850 road accidents left 4,770 dead and 3,106 injured, year-on-year declines of 10.62 percent, 13.68 percent, and 13.36 percent.

 

Meanwhile, 57 people were killed and 16 injured in 71 railway accidents.

Fifty accidents on waterways took the lives of 40 people and injured five others, while nine were killed in 10 maritime accidents.

In September alone, there were 1,184 traffic accidents that killed 534 people and injured 882 others, said Office Chief of the National Committee for Traffic Safety Nguyen Trong Thai./.VNA

New draft law key to reducing traffic accidents: deputies

New draft law key to reducing traffic accidents: deputies

The majority of National Assembly deputies agreed on the need to build a draft law on road traffic safety and order separate from the draft law on road traffic to reduce traffic accidents and tighten compliance with traffic laws.

 
 

.
