Traffic accidents claim over 4,870 lives in Vietnam so far this year

A total of 4,876 people were killed and 7,609 others injured in 10,354 traffic accidents nationwide in the first nine months of 2020, according to the National Traffic Safety Committee.

The scene of a traffic accident (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) -

The figures were down 13.84 percent, 20.9 percent, and 18.31 percent, respectively, against the same period last year.

Some 5,850 road accidents left 4,770 dead and 3,106 injured, year-on-year declines of 10.62 percent, 13.68 percent, and 13.36 percent.

Meanwhile, 57 people were killed and 16 injured in 71 railway accidents.

Fifty accidents on waterways took the lives of 40 people and injured five others, while nine were killed in 10 maritime accidents.

In September alone, there were 1,184 traffic accidents that killed 534 people and injured 882 others, said Office Chief of the National Committee for Traffic Safety Nguyen Trong Thai./.VNA